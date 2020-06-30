Best Things to Do in Dallas This Fourth of July Weekend — Socially Distanced Outdoor Hangouts and Virtual Foodie Events

If you hadn’t realized yet — which is entirely fair given this unprecedented year — this weekend is the Fourth of July. The celebrations will look different in Dallas, but there are still outdoor, socially distanced hangouts, virtual events, and fireworks shows to look forward to. Or, if you prefer to stay at home, order some specialty food, drinks, and desserts to-go from these Dallas restaurants and bakeries.

Legacy West is hosting a socially distant outdoor hangout with drinks, treats, and music. (Courtesy of Legacy Hall)

Star-Spangled Weekend at Legacy Hall

In Plano this Fourth of July weekend, Legacy Hall is hosting a socially distanced Fourth of July party with live music, Freedom ‘Ritas for $10, cherry cheesecake red, white and blue macarons from Haute Sweets, stars and stripes Berrynaked Popsicles, and more. A Sheryl Crow tribute band (called Favorite Mistakes, amazingly) will perform in the outdoor Box Garden on Friday at 8 pm, and the Phil Collins tribute band will play on Saturday at 8 pm. Go here to purchase tickets to the shows.

The Rustic’s Annual Drink the Flag Hangout

Head to Uptown’s The Rustic this July 4th for the restaurant’s yearly hangout with free live music. Also, with every purchase of beer, guests get to choose a desired donation amount that will benefit the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation. Featured beers for the weekend will be Community Beer’s Texas Lager, Wild Acre’s Texas Blond Ale, and TUPPS’ National Standard Golden Ale.

(Courtesy of Lorenzo Hotel)

The American Birthday Bash at Lorenzo Hotel

If you’re comfortable enough going to a rooftop pool party right now, and can maintain a distance from others, check out The American Birthday Bash at Lorenzo Hotel this Fourth of July weekend. Tickets are limited, cost $50 per person, and include one drink of choice up to $12. The 21-and-up festivities (which include DJ Michael Jerome) begin at noon and go until midnight.

Deep Ellum Outdoor Market July 4th

On July 4, Deep Ellum Outdoor Market is having a special edition market from noon to 6 pm. The free event will feature more than 30 vendors, live music from DJ Crash, and local art. If you register beforehand, you can receive coupons and discounts at the event.

NOW LEASING Swipe























Next

(Courtesy of CiboDivino)

CiboDivino Facebook Live Cooking Demo

Tune in to CiboDivino Marketplace’s Facebook page on Thursday from 5:30 pm to 7 pm for a live demonstration on how to cook Pennette alla Norma. Chef Daniele Puleo will teach how to cook the vegetarian Sicilian pasta dish of eggplant, tomato sauce, topped with Ricotta Salata. Just purchase your kit ($25 for two people) beforehand, which includes penne pasta, eggplant, garlic, fresh basil, tomatoes, and the Ricotta Salata. You can also add on a cheese sampler or bottle of wine.