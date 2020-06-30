Culture

What to Make This Week — Chef Jolié’s Sweetest (and Booziest) Summer Recipes Inspired by the Charleston Lowcountry

Whip Up Some Watermelon Sangria to Keep This Hot Holiday Weekend Cool

BY // 06.30.20
lowcountry recipes dallas summer recipes

When the pandemic hit Texas, immediately pressing pause on the wedding industry (and so many others), Chef Jolié Oree-Bailey, founder of the Dallas-based catering company Low Country Quisine, took to Instagram to reach others with her cooking. Her interactive live streams include a shopping list and always kick things off with a cocktail recipe. “That’s my number one tip for entertaining at home — have a signature drink,” Oree-Bailey says.

The other constant in the Dallas chef’s videos is the attention she pays to seasoning her recipes, all inspired by her childhood in Charleston, where Lowcountry cuisine is defined by African and Caribbean influences. “It’s about layering spice and cooking things slowly and with love,” Oree-Bailey says. “We don’t just add salt at the end. We use our seasoning throughout to make every bite flavorful and memorable.”

Chef Jolie 3
Chef Jolié Oree-Bailey on Good Morning Texas

As she continues to cook her way through the pandemic (with her newly launched spice line that comes with an inspiring story all its own), the chef is sharing much-loved Low Country Quisine dishes and crafting brand new ones for her new digital audience. For the hot holiday weekend ahead, Oree-Bailey was kind enough to share a few flavorful summer recipes to keep things cool.

 

Watermelon Sangria

Recipe Serves 10

Sangria lowcountry recipes dallas summer recipes

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

INGREDIENTS

  • 12 cups cubed watermelon, divided
  • 1 bottle dry white wine
  • 1 cup vodka
  • 1/2 cup triple sec
  • 1/2 cup simple syrup
  • 2-3 cups of assorted fruit of your choice
    • Lime wedges, Orange wedges, cubed pineapple, berries, etc.

METHOD

  1. Add 9 cups of watermelon cubes in a blender; blend on high until very smooth. Strain juice through a mesh strainer into a large pitcher.
  2. Pour the wine, vodka, triple sec, and simple syrup into the pitcher. Stir to combine.
  3. Mix the remaining 3 cups of watermelon cubes along with the other fruits into the sangria. Chill for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours before serving.

 

Mojito Fruit Salad

Recipe Serves SixMojita Fruit Salad lowcountry recipes dallas summer recipes

 

INGREDIENTS

  • 6 cups fresh fruit, cut into 1-inch cubes-include berries and grapes
  • ½ cup chopped fresh mint
  • 2 Tbsp fresh squeezed lime juice
  • 3 Tbsp powdered sugar
  • 3 Tbsp white rum-optional

METHOD

  1. Place fruit in a large bowl
  2. In a separate bowl, combine chopped mint, lime juice and powdered sugar. Using the back of a wooden spoon, muddle the mint. Add rum if you’re feeling extra festive
  3. Pour the mixture over the fruit and gently fold to combine. Place in refrigerator to chill and allow the juice to get happy. This can be made 2-3 hours ahead of serving.

 

Italian Chicken Bake Pasta

Recipe Serves Six

Italian Bake Pasta

INGREDIENTS

  • 1lb prepared penne pasta
  • 6- 5oz chicken breasts
  • Olive Oil
  • Chicken Stock
  • 2 cups thawed frozen spinach
  • 1 ½ cup chopped mushrooms-sautéed
  • 1 cup pesto-store bought is ok
  • 2-3 cups shredded mozzarella
  • A Dab A Do Ya! to taste

Alfredo

  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 4 Tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1 Tbsp minced garlic
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 6 Tbsp all-purpose flour
  • 2-3 cups chicken stock
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 cup shredded parmesan
  • A Dab A Do Ya! to taste

METHOD

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Prepare pasta according to package directions. Drain, rinse with cool water, toss with olive oil and set aside.
  3. Preheat a large oven safe sauté or grill pan on high heat.
  4. Drizzle chicken breasts with olive oil and season liberally with A Dab A Do Ya!
  5. Sear chicken on both sides 1-2 minutes.
  6. Remove from heat, pour chicken stock into the bottom of the pan and place the pan in preheated oven. Finish cooking for 12-15 or until an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
  7. Once chicken is finished, cool, dice and set aside.

Alfredo

  1. Preheat large sauce pot on medium high heat.
  2. Add butter and olive oil. Heat for 1-2 minutes.
  3. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
  4. Deglaze with white wine and reduce by half.
  5. Add flour and whisk continuously for about 5 mins.
  6. Add chicken stock and heavy cream and bring to a medium boil.
  7. Reduce to a simmer and whisk in parmesan cheese.
  8. Finish with A Dab A Do Ya!

Finally, in a bowl combine pasta, chicken, spinach, mushrooms, pesto and alfredo. Add to mixture to greased casserole dish, top with mozzarella, cover with aluminum foil and bake on 350 for 25-30 minutes. Uncover and allow cheese to brown, 10 minutes.

The PaperCity Magazine

June Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
832 Kuhlman Road
Memorial
FOR SALE

832 Kuhlman Road
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
832 Kuhlman Road
5209 Cheena Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5209 Cheena Drive
Houston, TX

$688,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
5209 Cheena Drive
2368 Timber Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2368 Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2368 Timber Lane
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Galleria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
5110 Valerie Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5110 Valerie Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Thebe Warren
This property is listed by: Thebe Warren (832) 729-3940 Email Realtor
5110 Valerie Street
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
2803 Westgrove Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2803 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2803 Westgrove Lane
4125 Byron Street
West University
FOR SALE

4125 Byron Street
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4125 Byron Street
6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University
FOR SALE

6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University Place, TX

$2,437,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
6542 Sewanee Avenue
801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,199,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Wheeler
This property is listed by: Becky Wheeler (713) 562-8472 Email Realtor
801 Jaquet Drive
9111 Memorial Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

9111 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
9111 Memorial Drive
4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Pham
This property is listed by: Eric Pham (832) 454-3770 Email Realtor
4608 Oakdale Street
2508 Reba Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2508 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2508 Reba Drive
2514 Avalon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2514 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2514 Avalon Place
3443 Inwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3443 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
3443 Inwood Drive
3657 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3657 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3657 Olympia Drive
5305 Green Tree Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5305 Green Tree Road
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Robertson
This property is listed by: Courtney Robertson (713) 557-5943 Email Realtor
5305 Green Tree Road
6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University
FOR SALE

6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University Place, TX

Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6339 Buffalo Speedway
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Galleria
FOR SALE

5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
1414 Banks Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1414 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
1414 Banks Street
4522 Live Oak
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4522 Live Oak
Houston, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Thebe Warren
This property is listed by: Thebe Warren (832) 729-3940 Email Realtor
4522 Live Oak
3219 University Boulevard
West University
FOR SALE

3219 University Boulevard
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3219 University Boulevard
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X