Omni Dallas Hotel Creates Holiday Magic With An Over-The-Top Stay in Santa’s Suite

Omni Dallas Hotel is making spirits bright this holiday season by offering an over-the-top stay in Santa’s Suite. Transformed just for the occasion, the property’s decadent, two-bedroom Presidential Suites will bring the magic of Christmas to life during your stay.

From 180-degree views of Dallas’ skyline, sweet treats upon arrival, and hot chocolate and cookies during nightly turndown service, this holiday season will surely shimmer at Omni Dallas. Not to mention, Santa’s Suite comes with all the trimmings, including a fireplace and Christmas tree.

Santa’s Suite sparkles with holiday cheer (courtesy Omni Dallas Hotel)

Family Holiday Fun

Family craft packages and activities are also available for the kiddos on arrival, ensuring the whole family is entertained. A $400 hotel spending credit is included, and can be used anywhere in the hotel. To accompany your stay in Santa’s Suite, the Omni Dallas Hotel team has pulled out all the stops, infusing the holiday spirit into everything from the dining experiences to unwinding in the spa.

Festive Dining

In addition to the Omni Cocoa Express and amenities awaiting in Santa’s Suite, the culinary team has conjured up a festive Christmas brunch at Texas Spice, a private s’mores table during holiday movie night, and holiday cocktails that are sure to make your tastebuds sing your favorite Christmas carol.

Omni Dallas Hotel has fun for the entire family. (Photo Courtesy of Omni Dallas Hotel c/o Darina Egstad)

Unwind at Mokara Spa

Transport yourself to another land, while relaxing at Mokara Spa. These festive offerings are the essential escape without the holiday rush. Couples can relax together, with curated his and her treatments. From the masculine Jacks Frost to rejuvenating winter skin with Jill’s Chill, couples can relish in the Turtle Doves package.

Christmas Fun throughout Dallas

The concierge team has been busy scouting out the very best Dallas has to offer when it comes to holiday enjoyment. From photo ops around the city to enchanting light displays to movie nights to shopping, Dallas has it all.

And with Omni Dallas Hotel being in close proximity to Enchant and fan-favorite shopping destinations, guests will enjoy a reprieve in Santa’s Suite after dashing through Dallas to spread the yuletide cheer.