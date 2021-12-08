Grand New Houston Storefront Hosts a Jewelry Giant’s Sparkly 46th Anniversary — How Zadok Does the Holidays

The big guns of luxury timepieces and jewelry jetted into Houston for Zadok Jewelers’ celebratory 46th anniversary and holiday fête, the first grand scale event held in the family’s swank new emporium that opened on Post Oak Boulevard in April. And it was grand indeed.

More than 400 cocktail-attired guests poured into the 28,ooo square foot store which was dressed in holiday finery by Swift + Company. Music came from none other than renowned country artist Gary P. Nunn and before he took the spotlight Austin-based PDA band, the gents in black sequined dinner jackets, kept the good vibes going.

Throughout the store the champagne and holiday cocktails flowed. Cartier served champagne in the brand’s signature golden bottles. Luxury Italian jewelry house Pomellato served mini rosé and champagne bottles from Martini & Rossi in a branded bar. From a special bar setup, the expert mixology team of J. Martini Hospitality Group served a variety of creative, hand-crafted cocktails that included a Diamond Gem Martini with a large diamond shaped ice cube, Espresso Martinis topped with the Zadok logo, a Holiday Paloma spritz, Smoked Old Fashioned and more.

Silver Stone provided the party fare offered on the ground floor while guests who ascended the dramatic staircase or took the elevator to the second floor were treated to a sushi bar and a lychee martini bar. Also on the second floor, the chic Nina Magon Lounge was hopping with bar service.

Jeffrey Robin, Elisa Robin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The full Zadok family was on hand to celebrate and welcome guests to the shop that absolutely dazzles. Yes, present tense. Even without the party glow, the jewels on display are eye-popping. Helene and Dror Zadok were joined by their sons and wives — Gilad and Lisa, Jonathan and Michelle and Segev and Amy.

On this evening the family partnered with Heroes for Children, a nonprofit supporting families battling childhood cancer. Proceeds from various raffles and sale of the Gemstone Cupcakes were dedicated the the organization. The surprise cupcakes tradition with Zadok holiday events in which beautifully decorated cupcakes are on display for sale and within 20 of them are hidden gemstones. It’s quite the fun way to aid a nonprofit.

Visit South Walton Swipe





























Next

Among the industry notables attending were Jean Baptiste Maillard, president of Chopard; Nathalie Diamantes, president and CEO Americas of Pomellato; Anne Laure Ritter, president of Jaeger-LeCoultre; Karl Poulson, director of sales at Panerai; Laurent Perves, Vacheron Constantin international sales director; and Peter Regout of Richemont.

PC Seen: Lisa and Jerry Simon, Laura and Ryan Zehl, Joni and John Ballis, Vanessa and Charlie Kriegel, Trish and Josh Weisman, Nina Magon, Marcelo Saenz and Adrian Dueñas, Lisa Verhaeghe and Todd Tufts, Sarrah Zadeh, Janelle and Greg Reid, and Elisa and Jeffrey Robin.