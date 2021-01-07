How Dallas Women Do It — Tiffany Moon

In the latest season premiere of The Real Housewives of Dallas, newest cast member and anesthesiologist Dr. Tiffany Moon introduces herself by recounting her deeply impressive resume from a perfectly appointed Park Cities home. To put it plainly: no one makes it all look easy quite like her. But the balancing act is real for the doctor and mother to young twins. It’s also how Moon, who jokes she went from “1st grade to M.D. with no stopping,” is exploring what makes her her this year.

Tiffany Moon spoke with PaperCity about everything from her favorite Dallas gems to her hopes in joining the Real Housewives cast.

What’s your Dallas-area coffee order?

Tiffany: A nonfat latte from Drip Coffee on Lovers.

What’s the best Dallas meal you’ve ever eaten?

Tiffany: I’m partial to Nobu, because I love Japanese and seafood. In 2008, that is where my husband and I had our first date. We’re there at least once a month.

What’s your favorite Dallas wellness spot?

Tiffany: I love the Spa at the Joule. That’s where I would go to have a nice, relaxing day down in their dungeon area—I don’t know what they [actually] call it.

What is your ideal Dallas hidden spot?

Tiffany: My friend Emily has this shop called Avara that used to be all online. But, she actually opened a boutique. It’s one of those spots on Lovers Lane that looks like a house, not a business, and you go in and she has the cutest clothes that are really affordable. So, I stop by there when I need a little retail therapy.

What does your career journey look like?

Tiffany: I joke with people that I went from 1st grade to M.D., with no stopping, no summers off. I was always doing research or volunteering or something like that, so it was all about school and education and getting good grades and becoming a doctor. Then I did residency, got married, had twins when I was 30, and then all of the sudden I was like ‘wow. I did all of the things.’ And I don’t mean that in a bragging kind of way—just, I did all of the things, and I realized I didn’t really ever do anything for myself, some sort of self-exploration.

I don’t know that a normal person would think that joining the cast of a reality TV show would be categorized as their self-exploration, but in some ways it’s really caused me to reflect on what’s important to me, the relationships that I value, how I interact with other people, and what motivates me and drives me to do and be everything that I do. So, in some ways, it was a self-finding journey.

What are you most excited for about joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Dallas?

Tiffany: I just want people to know me a little bit better, and I hope that they like me. I [hope] I’m able to use my story to inspire other people to do things they might not have done. They would look at me and think, “maybe I could start my own business,” “maybe it’s not too late for me to go back to school and study X, Y, or Z.” I just hope to share my story with others and inspire.

How do you prioritize your own mental and physical health as doctor, reality TV star, and mom?

Tiffany: You always have to take time for yourself. I am lucky, because I have help with my nanny and a husband who is wonderfully supportive. Sometimes on the weekend, I need an hour to myself to clean up my room, think about what I’m going to do, meditate, and get on my Peloton. You just need that self-care time, because if you run yourself ragged taking care of other people, it doesn’t serve your family well in the end.

What would you change about Dallas?

Tiffany: I just wish we had some more hiking trails and elevation to go hiking. I’m not a water person, so I don’t mind that we’re landlocked (I have no interest in swimming or doing those sorts of things), but I do wish we had elevation and somewhere we could get off of flat surfaces.

What advice would you give to Dallas women?

Tiffany: I would say, always be kind to other people because you really have no idea what people may be going through. In your day-to-day actions with other people, try to give people the benefit of the doubt. Like, when someone cuts you off — I always tell myself “well, they’re running late to pick up their kids,” because that always makes me less angry than the other story I could have told myself, which is, “he’s a jerk.”

I’m not trying to be all hooey-haahey, but I do think there is something to positive thinking and giving other people grace and being kind whenever we can. That doesn’t cost us anything, and I think that if everyone tried just a little bit harder, the world would be a happier place. Easier said than done — I’ve flipped the bird many times, and I’m not trying to be Mother Theresa over here.