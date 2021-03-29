Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Easter Weekend

Live Bunny Photos, Easter Egg Hunts, Craft Cocktails, and More

Dallas Arboretum Easter

Celebrate Easter at the Dallas Arboretum all weekend. (Courtesy of Dallas Arboretum)

Easter 2021 is upon us. In addition to brunching at (or ordering takeout from) one of these local restaurants, there are plenty of festive activities to celebrate the occasion. From easter egg hunts to live bunny photo opps, these are the best things to do in Dallas this Easter weekend.

Easter at the Dallas Arboretum

This Easter weekend, the Dallas Arboretum is celebrating Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with family-friendly activities like face painting, a petting zoo, live bunny photo opps, and live music, in addition to all that the annual, tulip-filled Dallas Blooms has to offer. Purchase a ticket here.

 

Victory Park Easter
Victory Park is hosting an Easter celebration this Saturday. (Courtesy of Victory Park)

Easter in Victory Park

For the first time, Victory Park is hosting a free Easter Celebration on Saturday, April 3, from 11 am to 3 pm. Families can visit the lawn (just across from Sweet Tooth Hotel) and enjoy live music, libations, a festive floral installation, a hair-braid bar, and an Easter egg hunt with prizes. Victory Park tenants are also getting in on the action. Sweet Tooth will be serving up craft cocktails and beer, Sift + Pour is offering cookie decorating kits, Mesero will whip up an exclusive picnic lunch, and more. Get more details about the event and RSVP here.

 

Lakewood Brewing Easter
Take the kids to a free Easter egg hunt at Lakewood Brewing. (Courtesy)

Lakewood Brewing Easter Egg Hunt

Head over to Lakewood Brewing with the kids this Easter weekend on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm for a free Easter egg hunt. Located in the beer garden, kids under age 12 will be able to participate.

Reunion Tower Dallas
Celebrate Easter at Reunion Tower’s GeO-Deck. (Courtesy of Reunion Tower)

Reunion Tower Easter Activities

This Easter weekend, Dallas’ most iconic tower is hosting a family-friendly event on Sunday from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Head up to the GeO-Deck for Easter eggs, crafts, and activity sheets. All you have to do is purchase a general admission ticket.

 

Jake Hoot
NBC’s The Voice champ Jake Hoot is performing in Plano this weekend. (Courtesy of Legacy Hall)

Jake Hoot at Legacy Hall

Celebrate Easter weekend with some live music at Plano’s Legacy Hall. This Saturday night, NBC’s The Voice Season 17 champ and country artist Jake Hoot is performing in The Box Garden at 6:30 pm. A Blake Shelton tribute band, Blake Nation, will also kick off the show as opening act. Hoot will go on around 8:15 pm. Tickets start at $10 for general admission and go up to $260 for VIP tables.

