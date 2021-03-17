The Best Restaurants to Dine-In Or Order Takeout From This Easter Sunday in Dallas

At Plano’s Legacy West, Haywire will also be offering Easter Sunday meals for dine-in or to-go. You can make a reservation at the restaurant for April 4 from 10 am to 4 pm, or order an Easter Take-Home Kit for four people. The curbside kit includes either roasted tenderloin ($200), smoked turkey ($125), or glazed Texas maple ham ($125), garlic mashed potatoes, jalapeño sausage gravy, candied sweet potatoes, cornbread muffins, a Garden Salad, bread pudding, and a bottle of Jean Louis My Paris Secret Prosecco. Guests can begin placing orders on March 17 for pickup on April 2 and April 3. *This same kit can also be ordered from The Ranch at Las Colinas.