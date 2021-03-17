Restaurants

The Best Restaurants to Dine-In Or Order Takeout From This Easter Sunday in Dallas

Swanky Hotel Brunches, Take-and-Bake Kits, BBQ, and More to Celebrate the Holiday

BY // 03.17.21
Spring is here, which means Easter Sunday isn’t far behind. And it’s coming a bit early this year — April 4, to be exact. Reservations for Easter in Dallas book up quickly, so browse our list of the best Easter brunches and dinners for dine-in or to-go and get your spot saved.

Georgie

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-466-8263

Website

Georgie’s Knox District Restaurant

Knox-Henderson's Georgie is taking reservations for Easter brunch.

This Knox-Henderson gem from celebrity chef Curtis Stone is offering a special Easter brunch on Sunday morning. For $85 per person, there will be a special two-course menu. Look out for details on the website, but you can already book your reservation on OpenTable.

Encina

Bishop Arts

614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-620-3644

Website

Encina Dallas Easter

Head to Encina in Bishop Arts this Easter for an incredible brunch. (Courtesy of Encina)

In Bishop Arts, Encina is offering brunch on Easter Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. Make sure to try favorites like the blue corn pancakes, egg sandwich, migas, stuffed French toast, brunch burger and more. Reservations can be made online.

Mexican Sugar

Multiple Locations

7501 Lone Star Drive, Suite B150
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-943-0984

Website

Mexican Sugar Dallas

Mix up Easter brunch this year with a Latin-inspired menu at Mexican Sugar. (Courtesy)

Mix it up this Easter with a Mexican brunch from this local Latin-inspired restaurant. Brunch favorites will be available including Cajeta French Toast, vanilla cinnamon pancakes, and chicken chilaquiles. Reserve your spot today on OpenTable.

Al Biernat’s

Multiple Locations

4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-219-2201

Website

Al Biernat’s Easter

This Easter, Al Biernat's is celebrating with a Sunday brunch. (Courtesy)

This Easter Sunday, from 11 am to 3 pm, both steakhouse locations are offering a special brunch for the holiday for dine-in and curbside pickup. Highlights from the menu include strawberry topped pancakes, crab cake Benedict, prime rib, and sea bass. Reservations are required for dine-in and can be booked by calling 214-219-2201 (Oak Lawn) or 972-239-3400 (North).

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Multiple Locations

2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5151

Website

Perry’s Dallas Easter

This Easter, take your feast to-go from Perry's Steakhouse. (Courtesy)

On April 4, Perry’s will be offering several dine-in and to-go options including off-the-menu brunch items like eight-ounce filet Creole Benedict, crab cake Benedict, mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, and Brandy milk punch. You can also celebrate at home with an Easter Feast for Four To-Go available from April 2 to April 4. Choose between prime rib ($159), rack of lamb ($129), or chicken Cordon Bleu ($89) along with sides. Individual desserts like flourless chocolate cake and orange vanilla cream cheesecake can be added on for $7 each.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Fearing's restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas offers fun for all members of the family this Father's Day

Fearing's Restaurant is offering a special Easter Brunch on April 4.

This Easter, Fearing’s is offering an Easter Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant from 11 am to 3 pm on April 4. For $125 per adult, the three-course menu includes starters like Wagyu Beef Brisket BBQ, Colossal Shrimp Cocktail, and Cornmeal Crusted Trout Benedict, as well as entrees like Verjus Glazed Lamb T-Bone Steaks and beef filet. For dessert there will be a trio with brown butter carrot cake, chocolate caramel pot de creme, and toasted coconut cream pie. The outdoor patio is also now open for reservations.

Haywire

5901 Winthrop Street, Suite 110
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-781-9473

Website

Haywire Plano

Order an Easter Take-Home kit from Haywire or The Ranch this holiday. (Courtesy)

At Plano’s Legacy West, Haywire will also be offering Easter Sunday meals for dine-in or to-go. You can make a reservation at the restaurant for April 4 from 10 am to 4 pm, or order an Easter Take-Home Kit for four people. The curbside kit includes either roasted tenderloin ($200), smoked turkey ($125), or glazed Texas maple ham ($125), garlic mashed potatoes, jalapeño sausage gravy, candied sweet potatoes, cornbread muffins, a Garden Salad, bread pudding, and a bottle of Jean Louis My Paris Secret Prosecco. Guests can begin placing orders on March 17 for pickup on April 2 and April 3. *This same kit can also be ordered from The Ranch at Las Colinas.

Miriam Cocina Latina

Downtown

2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5275

Website

Miriam Cocina Easter Dallas

This Easter, order your family brunch for dine-in or take-out. (Photo by Raynor Brumfield)

Pick up your Easter brunch or dine-in at this Klyde Warren Park eatery on April 4. Brunch specials include Carne Asada con Huevos, Huevos los Compadres, Grilled Mahi Mahi, and mimosas (Prosecco poured over frozen balls of Aperol, fruit and orange juice).

Rise and Thyme

Downtown

211 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-268-7605

Website

Rise & Thyme Easter Dallas

Pick up an Easter picnic basket to enjoy on the lawn from Rise & Thyme. (Courtesy)

For Easter, this new cafe in the AT&T Discovery District is offering picnic baskets to-go or you can reserve a picnic set up with blankets and pillows on the lawn out front of the restaurant. The basket is $95 and feeds four to six people. It includes deviled egg, honey biscuits, hummus and crudité, pasta salad, ham and cheese sliders, La Casita pastries or cookies, and a bottle of sparkling wine. Order online.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge

3309 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-935-5111

Website

Pick up your take and bake kit from The Staler hotel's Primo's restaurant this Easter.

This Easter, order take-and-bake meals to-go from Refined Hospitality Concept’s Primo’s. These meals feed four to six people and include options like salads, roasted chicken, house baked Focaccia bread, grilled salmon, Brussels sprouts, and more. Orders can be placed through April 1 for pickup on April 3 at Primo’s Downtown or Hillcrest.

Lockhart Smokehouse

Multiple Locations

1026 East 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074  |  Map

 

972-516-8900

Website

Lockhart Ham Easter

Lockhart Smokehouse is offering family-style portions to-go for this Easter Sunday. (Photo by Jeff Bergus)

This favorite barbecue spot will be offering their Easter feasts to-go again this year, including hams, prime rib, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, and s’mores bread pudding. Meals will be served cold and vacuum sealed with re-heating instructions. Order by March 31 for pickup on April 2 and 3.

Truluck’s

Multiple Locations

2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-220-2401

Website

Truluck’s Dallas Easter

For Easter, Truluck's is offering a special Wild Alaskan Halibut dish. (Courtesy of Truluck's)

From April 2 to April 4 (Easter), this Dallas seafood favorite will be offering a special Wild Alaskan Halibut dish with truffled corn sauce, sautéed frisse, roasted potatoes, and bacon vinaigrette for $48. There will also be a specialty Easter Blossom cocktail made with bourbon, Aperol, Montenegro Amaro, and lemon juice for $14.50.

Scout

1914 Commerce Street, Suite 120
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-320-8994

Website

Ping Pong (Scout) 3

Gaming destination at The Statler, Scout, is offering an Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet.

The Statler restaurant Scout will be offering an Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet on April 4 from 11 am to 3 pm. It’ll cost $39.99 for adults and kids under 12 eat for free. The menu includes chicken, salmon, mac and cheese, a carving station with charred sirloin and baked ham, antipasti, and more.

LAW Restaurant

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038  |  Map

 

972-717-2420

Website

Churro Pancakes

This Easter, enjoy churro pancakes at LAW Restaurant. (Courtesy of Four Seasons Las Colinas)

LAW Restaurant at Four Seasons at Las Colinas is offering a four-course a la carte menu from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday. For $95 for adults and $45 for kids under 12, the menu includes bites like a seafood platter, spring salad, choice of churro pancakes, salmon Benedict, or Vichyssoise, choice of main entrees like ham, lamb, salmon, or roasted cauliflower, and a choice of dessert. Each adult meal also comes with two complimentary mimosas or Bloody Marys. Make your reservation by calling 972-717-2420.

Second Floor at The Exchange

Downtown

211 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Ounce Dallas

Enjoy comfort food like French Onion Soup at Ounce this Easter. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Ounce at The Second Floor at The Exchange is offering an Easter prix fixe menu for $40 per person on April 4. You’ll start with deviled eggs, choose from French onion soup, The Ounce Salad, or Roasted Mushroom & Bacon Toast for the first course, consider prawns and grits, shaved lamb tartine, or The Ounce Burger for your main, and indulge in creme brûlée for dessert. Book your table here.

