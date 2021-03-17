The Best Restaurants to Dine-In Or Order Takeout From This Easter Sunday in Dallas
Swanky Hotel Brunches, Take-and-Bake Kits, BBQ, and More to Celebrate the HolidayBY Megan Ziots // 03.17.21
Spring is here, which means Easter Sunday isn’t far behind. And it’s coming a bit early this year — April 4, to be exact. Reservations for Easter in Dallas book up quickly, so browse our list of the best Easter brunches and dinners for dine-in or to-go and get your spot saved.
Georgie
4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
Encina
Bishop Arts
614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
In Bishop Arts, Encina is offering brunch on Easter Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. Make sure to try favorites like the blue corn pancakes, egg sandwich, migas, stuffed French toast, brunch burger and more. Reservations can be made online.
Mexican Sugar
Multiple Locations
7501 Lone Star Drive, Suite B150
Plano, TX 75024 | Map
Mix it up this Easter with a Mexican brunch from this local Latin-inspired restaurant. Brunch favorites will be available including Cajeta French Toast, vanilla cinnamon pancakes, and chicken chilaquiles. Reserve your spot today on OpenTable.
Al Biernat’s
Multiple Locations
4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This Easter Sunday, from 11 am to 3 pm, both steakhouse locations are offering a special brunch for the holiday for dine-in and curbside pickup. Highlights from the menu include strawberry topped pancakes, crab cake Benedict, prime rib, and sea bass. Reservations are required for dine-in and can be booked by calling 214-219-2201 (Oak Lawn) or 972-239-3400 (North).
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Multiple Locations
2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
On April 4, Perry’s will be offering several dine-in and to-go options including off-the-menu brunch items like eight-ounce filet Creole Benedict, crab cake Benedict, mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, and Brandy milk punch. You can also celebrate at home with an Easter Feast for Four To-Go available from April 2 to April 4. Choose between prime rib ($159), rack of lamb ($129), or chicken Cordon Bleu ($89) along with sides. Individual desserts like flourless chocolate cake and orange vanilla cream cheesecake can be added on for $7 each.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Easter, Fearing’s is offering an Easter Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant from 11 am to 3 pm on April 4. For $125 per adult, the three-course menu includes starters like Wagyu Beef Brisket BBQ, Colossal Shrimp Cocktail, and Cornmeal Crusted Trout Benedict, as well as entrees like Verjus Glazed Lamb T-Bone Steaks and beef filet. For dessert there will be a trio with brown butter carrot cake, chocolate caramel pot de creme, and toasted coconut cream pie. The outdoor patio is also now open for reservations.
Haywire
5901 Winthrop Street, Suite 110
Plano, TX 75024 | Map
At Plano’s Legacy West, Haywire will also be offering Easter Sunday meals for dine-in or to-go. You can make a reservation at the restaurant for April 4 from 10 am to 4 pm, or order an Easter Take-Home Kit for four people. The curbside kit includes either roasted tenderloin ($200), smoked turkey ($125), or glazed Texas maple ham ($125), garlic mashed potatoes, jalapeño sausage gravy, candied sweet potatoes, cornbread muffins, a Garden Salad, bread pudding, and a bottle of Jean Louis My Paris Secret Prosecco. Guests can begin placing orders on March 17 for pickup on April 2 and April 3. *This same kit can also be ordered from The Ranch at Las Colinas.
Miriam Cocina Latina
Downtown
2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Pick up your Easter brunch or dine-in at this Klyde Warren Park eatery on April 4. Brunch specials include Carne Asada con Huevos, Huevos los Compadres, Grilled Mahi Mahi, and mimosas (Prosecco poured over frozen balls of Aperol, fruit and orange juice).
Rise and Thyme
Downtown
211 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX | Map
For Easter, this new cafe in the AT&T Discovery District is offering picnic baskets to-go or you can reserve a picnic set up with blankets and pillows on the lawn out front of the restaurant. The basket is $95 and feeds four to six people. It includes deviled egg, honey biscuits, hummus and crudité, pasta salad, ham and cheese sliders, La Casita pastries or cookies, and a bottle of sparkling wine. Order online.
Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge
3309 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
This Easter, order take-and-bake meals to-go from Refined Hospitality Concept’s Primo’s. These meals feed four to six people and include options like salads, roasted chicken, house baked Focaccia bread, grilled salmon, Brussels sprouts, and more. Orders can be placed through April 1 for pickup on April 3 at Primo’s Downtown or Hillcrest.
Lockhart Smokehouse
Multiple Locations
1026 East 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074 | Map
This favorite barbecue spot will be offering their Easter feasts to-go again this year, including hams, prime rib, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, and s’mores bread pudding. Meals will be served cold and vacuum sealed with re-heating instructions. Order by March 31 for pickup on April 2 and 3.
Truluck’s
Multiple Locations
2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
From April 2 to April 4 (Easter), this Dallas seafood favorite will be offering a special Wild Alaskan Halibut dish with truffled corn sauce, sautéed frisse, roasted potatoes, and bacon vinaigrette for $48. There will also be a specialty Easter Blossom cocktail made with bourbon, Aperol, Montenegro Amaro, and lemon juice for $14.50.
Scout
1914 Commerce Street, Suite 120
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The Statler restaurant Scout will be offering an Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet on April 4 from 11 am to 3 pm. It’ll cost $39.99 for adults and kids under 12 eat for free. The menu includes chicken, salmon, mac and cheese, a carving station with charred sirloin and baked ham, antipasti, and more.
LAW Restaurant
Irving
4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038 | Map
LAW Restaurant at Four Seasons at Las Colinas is offering a four-course a la carte menu from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday. For $95 for adults and $45 for kids under 12, the menu includes bites like a seafood platter, spring salad, choice of churro pancakes, salmon Benedict, or Vichyssoise, choice of main entrees like ham, lamb, salmon, or roasted cauliflower, and a choice of dessert. Each adult meal also comes with two complimentary mimosas or Bloody Marys. Make your reservation by calling 972-717-2420.
Ounce at The Second Floor at The Exchange is offering an Easter prix fixe menu for $40 per person on April 4. You’ll start with deviled eggs, choose from French onion soup, The Ounce Salad, or Roasted Mushroom & Bacon Toast for the first course, consider prawns and grits, shaved lamb tartine, or The Ounce Burger for your main, and indulge in creme brûlée for dessert. Book your table here.