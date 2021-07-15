I can’t imagine what it must have been like for stand-up comedians to perform during this strange time. It couldn’t have been easy for a group who so often work off their audiences’ reactions and energy. As comedian Bill Burr said during his outdoor Dallas tour stop, it was not great.

But now the masks are coming off, and we could all use a good laugh right about now. These are the best comedians to see live in Dallas this year.

Taylor Tomlinson is performing at Majestic Theatre this December.

Majestic Theatre

Jim Jefferies

On October 23, Australian-American stand-up comedian and actor Jim Jefferies is performing at the 100-year-old downtown theater. Currently on his “The Moist Tour,” Jefferies is known for his FX sitcom Legit and The Jim Jefferies Show on Comedy Central. His latest stand-up special, Intolerant, debuted on Netflix last year. Purchase tickets here.

Fortune Feimster

For two days, comedian and star on The Mindy Project Fortune Feimster will be performing at Majestic Theatre. You can catch the writer and actress on October 2 and 3. The North Carolina-native made her TV debut on Last Comic Standing in 2010 and has made appearances in 12 movies and more than 30 television shows since. She is truly hilarious and her latest special, Sweet & Salty, is available on Netflix. Purchase tickets here.

Taylor Tomlinson

One of my favorites, this 27-year-old comedian is going on her first theater tour (Deal With It) this fall — with a Dallas stop on December 2. Taylor Tomlinson made her TV debut on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2015, but had been performing at her church since she was 16. After making appearances on Conan and The Tonight Show, Tomlinson just debuted her first hour-long special on Netflix in 2020. Called Quarter-Life Crisis, it covers her experience growing up in a Christian household, relationships, and not fitting in with the usual “millennial” lifestyle. Tickets are available here.

Comedian and host of “Nailed It,” Nicole Byer will be performing at Addison Improv for three nights. (Courtesy)

Addison Improv

Melissa Villaseñor

Saturday Night Live star and master of impressions, Melissa Villaseñor is performing at Addison Improv for three nights from July 29 through 31. The first-ever Latina SNL cast-member actually got her start as a semifinalist on America’s Got Talent. She’s appeared in TV shows like Barry and Crashing, and has an extensive background as a voice actor for popular animated series. Get your tickets here.

Nicole Byer

On October 22 through 24, comedian and host of baking show Nailed It Nicole Byer will be at the Improv. Podcast host of “Why Won’t You Date Me,” Byer also has a sitcom based on her life called “Loosely Exactly Nicole” which streams on Facebook Watch. A woman of many talents, she also recently published a book called “#VERYFAT #VERY BRAVE.” But it was the MTV’s Girl Code that initially brought her notoriety. Anyway, she is hilarious and you should see her. Tickets are here.

Jim Gaffigan performs at Toyota Music Factory this summer.

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Popular comedian Jim Gaffigan is headed to Irving’s Toyota Music Factory on August 27 on his “The Fun Tour.” The Indiana-native is known for his cleaner comedy (compared to his peers) and his observational humor on fatherhood and getting older. The father of five’s latest special, The Pale Tourist, was released on Amazon Prime last year. He’s appeared in several TV shows, movies, and has even been nominated for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album six times. Tickets are available here.

On December 11, stand-up comedian and TV host Chelsea Handler is performing at The Pavilion. “Vaccinated and Horny” is the name of her current tour, where she will undoubtedly explore her satirical humor about the pandemic and more. The author, actress, and activist has most recently premiered her latest stand-up special on HBO called Chelsea Handler: Evolution. Get your tickets here.

Jo Koy rescheduled his Dallas dates for this November.

Winspear Opera House

From November 16 through 17, American-Filipino comedian Jo Koy will be at Winspear Opera House (rescheduled from January) on his “Just Kidding World Tour.” His last special, Jo Koy: In His Elements, is currently on Netflix. Tickets are here.