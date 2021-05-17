Culture / Entertainment

Keep an Eye Out For These Dallas Locations in Freeform’s New Cruel Summer Series

The New, Bingeable Drama Filmed At a Local Bar, Preston Hollow Home, Roller Rink, and More

BY // 05.17.21
Cruel Summer TV Show

Freeform's new drama series, Cruel Summer, was filmed in Dallas.

Despite my best efforts to stop watching teen dramas (as I am now in my late 20s and a full decade out of high school), I have become addicted to Freeform’s newest drama series, Cruel Summer. The plot, which focuses on two teenage girls in a fictional Texas town in the ’90s — one is kidnapped (Olivia Holt as Kate Wallis) and the other coincidentally takes over her life (Chiara Aurelia plays Jeanette Turner) — is intriguing, but the soapy show also happens to be filmed in Dallas. There’s nothing like spotting a little bit of the familiar while binging a time-twisting show named after a Bananarama song.

We’ve rounded up some Dallas-area locations to look out for while watching Cruel Summer.

 

Cruel Summer TV Show
Lewisville’s Music City Mall is one of the first scenes that Jeanette Turner and Kate Wallis run into each other at before the incident.

Music City Mall

Lewisville’s Music City Mall is one of the first scenes in Cruel Summer where we see Jeanette Turner and Kate Wallis interact. In 1993, it’s Jeanette’s birthday. While her friends go to pick out a gift to surprise her with, Jeanette makes an awkward attempt to talk with Kate. She blurts out, “It’s my birthday,” before Kate’s boyfriend Jamie runs up and kisses Kate.

One Nostalgia Tavern

A karaoke bar in Lake Highlands (6521 Abrams Road), this location is used as the bar run by Angela Prescott (who is dating Jeanette Turner’s (played by Aurelia) father) in Cruel Summer. Filled with ’80s and ’90s memorabilia, the bar was already set up nicely for the era the show takes place in. We first see the bar when in 1995, after Jeanette is accused, when her dad meets Angela for a drink. In episode five, Angela brings Jeanette back to the bar to sing karaoke and attempt to bond with her.

 

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
Cruel Summer TV Show
This Preston Hollow home was used as Martin Harris’ house in Cruel Summer. (Courtesy of Realtor.com)

Preston Hollow House

Used as Kate Wallis’ kidnapper Martin Harris’ house in Cruel Summer, this 1930s Colonial-style home is located in Dallas’ Preston Hollow neighborhood at 6303 Deloache Avenue. Jeanette’s dad sold the home to Mr. Harris. We first see it as the house Jeanette and her friends “break into” (they stole the key from her dad’s office) and it sparks the controversy that Jeanette may have seen Kate in the basement of the house.

 

Cruel Summer TV Show
Jeanette’s 16th birthday party was filmed at Interskate Roller Rink in Lewisville.

Interskate Roller Rink

This Lewisville roller skating rink is where Jeanette’s 16th birthday (1994) party is filmed. It shows how Jeanette is now dating Kate Wallis’ (who is missing) former boyfriend, Jamie, and is hanging out with her two best friends. The roller rink is currently open to enjoy adult skate night or have your own birthday party.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
3350 McCue Road #3/2004
Bristol Condominium / Galleria
FOR SALE

3350 McCue Road #3/2004
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Ina Perlman
This property is listed by: Ina Perlman (832) 282-0211 Email Realtor
3350 McCue Road #3/2004
4521 San Felipe Street #2901
Arabella / River Oaks District
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2901
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Jack Swonson
This property is listed by: Jack Swonson (713) 456-9381 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2901
3 Waterway Court Unit#1E
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

3 Waterway Court Unit#1E
The Woodlands, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
3 Waterway Court Unit#1E
4723 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4723 Devon Street
Houston, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
4723 Devon Street
2702 Wroxton Road
West University
FOR SALE

2702 Wroxton Road
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Perlman
This property is listed by: Laura Perlman (281) 796-1798 Email Realtor
2702 Wroxton Road
2102 Chilton Road
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2102 Chilton Road
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
2102 Chilton Road
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X