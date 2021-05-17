Keep an Eye Out For These Dallas Locations in Freeform’s New Cruel Summer Series

Despite my best efforts to stop watching teen dramas (as I am now in my late 20s and a full decade out of high school), I have become addicted to Freeform’s newest drama series, Cruel Summer. The plot, which focuses on two teenage girls in a fictional Texas town in the ’90s — one is kidnapped (Olivia Holt as Kate Wallis) and the other coincidentally takes over her life (Chiara Aurelia plays Jeanette Turner) — is intriguing, but the soapy show also happens to be filmed in Dallas. There’s nothing like spotting a little bit of the familiar while binging a time-twisting show named after a Bananarama song.

We’ve rounded up some Dallas-area locations to look out for while watching Cruel Summer.

Music City Mall

Lewisville’s Music City Mall is one of the first scenes in Cruel Summer where we see Jeanette Turner and Kate Wallis interact. In 1993, it’s Jeanette’s birthday. While her friends go to pick out a gift to surprise her with, Jeanette makes an awkward attempt to talk with Kate. She blurts out, “It’s my birthday,” before Kate’s boyfriend Jamie runs up and kisses Kate.

One Nostalgia Tavern

A karaoke bar in Lake Highlands (6521 Abrams Road), this location is used as the bar run by Angela Prescott (who is dating Jeanette Turner’s (played by Aurelia) father) in Cruel Summer. Filled with ’80s and ’90s memorabilia, the bar was already set up nicely for the era the show takes place in. We first see the bar when in 1995, after Jeanette is accused, when her dad meets Angela for a drink. In episode five, Angela brings Jeanette back to the bar to sing karaoke and attempt to bond with her.

This Preston Hollow home was used as Martin Harris’ house in Cruel Summer. (Courtesy of Realtor.com)

Preston Hollow House

Used as Kate Wallis’ kidnapper Martin Harris’ house in Cruel Summer, this 1930s Colonial-style home is located in Dallas’ Preston Hollow neighborhood at 6303 Deloache Avenue. Jeanette’s dad sold the home to Mr. Harris. We first see it as the house Jeanette and her friends “break into” (they stole the key from her dad’s office) and it sparks the controversy that Jeanette may have seen Kate in the basement of the house.

Jeanette’s 16th birthday party was filmed at Interskate Roller Rink in Lewisville.

Interskate Roller Rink

This Lewisville roller skating rink is where Jeanette’s 16th birthday (1994) party is filmed. It shows how Jeanette is now dating Kate Wallis’ (who is missing) former boyfriend, Jamie, and is hanging out with her two best friends. The roller rink is currently open to enjoy adult skate night or have your own birthday party.