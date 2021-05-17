Houston TV News Icon Celebrated in Creative Symphony Afternoon — Dominique Sachse Gets Revealing

Cynthia Wolff and incoming league president Leslie Siller at the Houston Symphony League inaugural Icon reception at The Annie Café. (Photo Wilson Parrish) (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Longtime Houston Symphony patron Betty Tutor had a brilliant idea for the industrious Houston Symphony League during the long stay-at-home guidelines of COVID: a new fundraiser effort that not only would appeal to league members but would also bring the ladies closer together. Thus, the Reception With a Houston Icon was born.

Held at The Annie Café & Bar, the lively afternoon featured Channel 2 NBC news anchor Dominique Sachse as the featured icon. Sachse is probably not only the best-known female face in Houston but she and her husband, Nick Florescu, also have contributed their part in supporting the symphony and its community outreach programs.

Outgoing symphony league president Frann Petersen and incoming president Leslie Siller were in support of the idea and tapped two from the next generation of symphony leadership in Ann Ayre and Marla Hurley to chair the fundraiser.

The two conducted the revealing Q&A with Sachse. You can read about that here.

Champagne and wine were passed by waitstaff as were a sampling of The Annie Café yummy hors d’oeuvres. Designer David Peck, one of the few men in the group, was among those partaking. He was on hand as he had contributed a set of gift bags for raffle winners. Also among the gents was fashion savvy Brian McCulloch, private client advisor for Moda Operandi.

The lucky ladies received a Le Sac Pique-nique tote bag signed by Peck along with summer colored table linens and napkins, and a $100 gift card to his boutique, bringing the total value of each bag to $600.

PC Seen: Vicki West, Mary Lynn Marks, Cora Sue Mach, Joyce Echols, Jacquie Baly, Tena Faust, Malaika Mukoro, Mady Kades, Jacquie Baly, Bill King, Duyen Nguyen, Jerre Williams, Debbie Festari, and Faith Majors.