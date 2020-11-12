Merced Elizondo Manos de Oro
Merced Elizondo Manos de Oro
Merced Elizondo Manos de Oro
Merced Elizondo Manos de Oro
01
04

Dallas filmmaker Merced Elizondo's newest short film "Manos De Oro" was filmed in Oak Cliff. (Photo by Exploredinary)

02
04

"Narcos: Mexico" actor Julio César Cedillo stars in Manos De Oro.

03
04

Richard Jackson and Jero Medina also star in "Manos De Oro."

04
04

"Manos De Oro" is currently competing in the Latinx Short Film Competition for a spot on HBO.

Merced Elizondo Manos de Oro
Merced Elizondo Manos de Oro
Merced Elizondo Manos de Oro
Merced Elizondo Manos de Oro
Culture / Entertainment

An Up-And-Coming Dallas Filmmaker on Casting a Narcos Star and Highlighting Mental Health in the Latino Community

Merced Elizondo's "Manos De Oro" Showcases Oak Cliff and Texas Film Production

BY // 11.12.20
Dallas filmmaker Merced Elizondo's newest short film "Manos De Oro" was filmed in Oak Cliff. (Photo by Exploredinary)
"Narcos: Mexico" actor Julio César Cedillo stars in Manos De Oro.
Richard Jackson and Jero Medina also star in "Manos De Oro."
"Manos De Oro" is currently competing in the Latinx Short Film Competition for a spot on HBO.
1
4

Dallas filmmaker Merced Elizondo's newest short film "Manos De Oro" was filmed in Oak Cliff. (Photo by Exploredinary)

2
4

"Narcos: Mexico" actor Julio César Cedillo stars in Manos De Oro.

3
4

Richard Jackson and Jero Medina also star in "Manos De Oro."

4
4

"Manos De Oro" is currently competing in the Latinx Short Film Competition for a spot on HBO.

“I grew up loving movies and I loved to write, but I didn’t know how to manifest it,” Merced Elizondo tells PaperCity. A University of Texas at Austin alum, 26-year-old Elizondo didn’t take the traditional route of applying to the Radio-TV-Film program. “At UT, I thought that there was no way a Mexican-American guy from Oak Cliff could make it, so I settled for advertising.”

But after participating in a summer internship in New York at NBC Universal and seeing friends pursuing their own dreams in the city, Elizondo thought, why not pursue his own? The following semester, he interned at a film production company in Austin, joined a writing incubator with Robert Zimmer, and signed up for a course. “It was like film school for me,” he says.

After graudation, Elizondo landed a job as a production coordinator at AMS Pictures in his home city of Dallas. After reading tons of books and watching YouTube videos, Elizondo shot his first two short films: a relationship drama called Right Where You Left Me and thriller, Just Lie Here. But his most recent work, Manos De Oro (Hands of Gold), is much more personal.

In 2019, Elizondo’s father was hospitalized for a month, keeping him away from his job as a mechanic. “I put away the other script I was working on and decided there was something personal here,” he says. Although the film is only semi-autobiographical, the exploration of machismo and mental health disorders in the Latino community is very real.

 

Merced Elizondo Manos de Oro
“Narcos: Mexico” actor Julio César Cedillo stars in Manos De Oro.

As for how he got Narcos actor Julio César Cedillo to star in Manos De Oro, Elizondo jokes that he slid into his DMs on Instagram. It was surprisingly effective — Cedillo promptly asked Elizondo to give him a call back to discuss the film. The addition of the experienced actor moved the film in even more impressive directions. Cedillo recruited Richard Jackson (No Country for Old Men) along with fellow Narcos actor Jero Medina, who would play his son.

FERN FREEMAN

Swipe
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October

Manos De Oro follows Sergio (Cedillo), a widower and former mechanic who attempts to regain his identity while struggling with crippling arthritis. His son, Fernando (Medina) remains by his side as his father begins to go down a self-inflicted path of destruction due to this internal conflict.

Filmed completely in black and white, and in Spanish (with English subtitles), Elizondo was inspired by the French New Wave movement. “I only ever saw it in black and white in my head,” he says. “There’s a beauty to it that forces you to pay attention.”

“I’m most proud that you don’t have to be Mexican-American or speak Spanish to know that it’s OK to ask for help,” Elizondo says of the message he hopes Manos De Oro resonates with viewers. “Mental health is seen as taboo in the Mexican-American community and it’s very toxic. Our generation is the first to open a conversation.”

Most of the 33-minute film was shot in Oak Cliff over six days, while a home in Arlington served as another set. “I’m the kind of filmmaker that writes what I have access to,” Elizondo says. Working at local production companies by day and indie filmmaking by night, Elizondo hopes to be something like the next Richard Linklater of Dallas. “I’m a proud Texas filmmaker, but an even prouder Dallas filmmaker,” he says.

Manos De Oro is currently in the running in the Latinx Short Film Competition for a chance to be included on HBO’s streaming platforms in the Official Latino Film and Arts Festival from Nov. 27-30. Until then (if it’s selected as one of three films included), you can catch a sneak peak from behind the scenes below.

The PaperCity Magazine

November Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
read full series
Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X