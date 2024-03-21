PaperCity’s Guide to a Stylish April in Dallas

Your ever-buzzy PaperCity bee has the latest scoop on what’s premiering in Dallas and what events are happening at our favorite haunts this April. If you see him and have some news, be sure to share.

Shop Talk

Luxury nirvana Highland Park Village is always a place to shop and be seen. Up at The Conservatory on Two (between Chanel and Park House), meet Alberta Ferretti on Thursday, April 4, from 2 to 4 pm, for her Fall 2024 trunk show, which includes an exclusive capsule collection for the swan song of TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art (yes, sadly we’ve been told it’s the final year), with a portion of the sales benefitting the fundraiser in October. This will be the first Dallas appearance for the Italian designer best known for her ethereal and airy dresses. Brian Bolke’s The Conservatory will also be the only U.S. location for Moschino’s 40 Years of Love collection… One of our favorite jewelers, Ylang 23, owned by Joanne and Charles Teichman, is moving closer to sister boutique Wildlike (the younger sibling, we think, since it’s run by daughter Alysa Teichman, and is all about the newest in ear piercing) at The Shops of Highland Park. The new location will be larger than the former space at The Plaza at Preston Center, with exciting new shops within the shop. They’re targeting Wednesday, May 1, as the opening date.

A Family-Friendly Feast for the Eyes

Here’s something we look forward to every year: Occurring alongside the Dallas Art Fair, Headington Companies presents The Eyeboretum from April 5 through 14. This immersive garden experience across from The Joule hotel and next door to Forty Five Ten is under the watchful eye of Tony Tasset’s monumental Eye sculpture (aka The Giant Eyeball). We’re told to expect the unexpected. A walk-through path takes you through a dreamy, fairy-tale-inspired adventure with a dizzying interactive maze, a themed bar or two, and larger-than-life botanical scenes begging to be the backdrop of your selfie.

Catch the Great North American Eclipse

You may have heard there’s something in the sky on Monday, April 8 — the Great North American Eclipse, with Dallas as the largest city in its path. Expect the moon to completely block out the sun at 1:40 pm for approximately four minutes. Restaurants are having specials to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime event, and we suspect they’ll have themed cocktails at ready — maybe the Eclipse-arita or Solar-tini. Hotels are getting involved, too, including The Joule, which offers guests a chance to view the solar happening from The Eyeboretum for a nominal charge. Meanwhile, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science partners with Carnegie Institution for Science to amp up educational awareness of this celestial event by welcoming more than 20 astronomers from Carnegie to engage with the public in advance of the eclipse. That event is at capacity, but programming by the Perot will flow into Klyde Warren Park on eclipse day from 11 am to 3 pm, including a panel discussion with some of the Carnegie astronomers, an interactive TECH Truck, and complimentary eclipse-viewing glasses.

Be Seen on the Scene

March was a whirlwind of activity in our party-filled hive. Get ready for more buzzy activity this month. First off is Dec My Room’s Room To Grow Luncheon on Wednesday, April 3, in the Neiman Marcus Courtyard at NorthPark Center … Friday, April 5, pull out your favorite Dior kitten heels for the Junior League of Dallas Milestones Luncheon at the Omni Dallas Hotel. The event welcomes speaker Robin Roberts from Good Morning America … On Friday, April 12, the Genesis Annual Luncheon at the Hilton Anatole benefits Genesis Women’s Shelter, which offers women in abusive situations a way out. For the organization’s 31st anniversary, co-chairs Nancy Gopez and Maggie Kipp bring in Sheryl Lee Ralph as keynote speaker … On Saturday, April 13, don your most divine evening gown for Dallas Museum of Art’s Art Ball: Momentum. I’d rank this annual fundraiser for our beloved museum as one of the top five black-tie events that you should attend … Barely a week later, slip on a slinky Tom Ford cocktail frock for the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala, A Knight to Remember, on Friday, April 19, at the Hilton Anatole. Dance the night away while helping to raise much needed funds in the fight to end children’s cancer … On Thursday, April 25, we’ll join our friends to toast a major milestone — the United Way turning 100 — at the UW 100 Kickoff Party. Expect a night of surprises and spectacular views (it’s being held in the Crown Room of Reunion Tower) … We end our month with one more black-tie event, House of DIFFA: Royalty Untamed at the Sheraton Dallas on Saturday, April 27, with an evening of avant-garde fashion.