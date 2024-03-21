Louis Vuitton Takes Over POST Houston For a High-Style Throwback That Draws a Who’s Who of Fashion Mavens

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)
Fashion mavens at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Loren Hamilton, Jessica Crum at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Jourdan Sloane, Olivia Mangrum, guest at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Jasmine Nguyen at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Guest, Gaby Vasquez at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer collection presented in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Elly Brown at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Fashionable twins at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer collection presented in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Olivia Mangrum of Dallas at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton fashion fans at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Fashion mavens at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Kristina Somerville, Sneha Merchant, Stacey Lindseth at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Guests at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Jessica Crum, Jasmine Nguyen at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Twins at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Louis Vuition devotees at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Friends of Louis Vuition at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Fashion mavens at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Fashion / Style

Louis Vuitton Takes Over POST Houston For a High-Style Throwback That Draws a Who's Who of Fashion Mavens

Making a Splash In Texas That Channels Paris

03.21.24
Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Loren Hamilton, Jessica Crum at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Jourdan Sloane, Olivia Mangrum, guest at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton presents its 2024 Spring/Summer collection in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Jasmine Nguyen at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Guest, Gaby Vasquez at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer collection presented in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Elly Brown at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Fashionable twins at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer collection presented in the X Atrium at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Olivia Mangrum of Dallas at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Louis Vuitton fashion fans at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Courtesy Louis Vuitton; Image Megan Kay Photography)

Fashion mavens at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Kristina Somerville, Sneha Merchant, Stacey Lindseth at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Guests at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Jessica Crum, Jasmine Nguyen at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Twins at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Louis Vuition devotees at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Friends of Louis Vuition at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Recreating the Paris debut of the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer collection, the French heritage brand took over the X Atrium of POST Houston for a celebration of 40 years in the city that boasts four LV boutiques today. For the early afternoon fête, the vast space with stairways reaching to the 39-foot ceilings was completely wrapped in swaths of orange and yellow fabric implying the interior of a hot air balloon.

“We want you to feel as if you are floating in a hot air balloon during sunset,” explains one Louis Vuitton representative. The theme of the collection “Spirit of Travel” was an homage to the maison‘s heritage as a luxury brand for luggage, with the coveted LV logo dating to 1854.

The ephemeral setting replicated the collection introduction during Paris Fashion Week in October when Louis Vuitton opened doors to its then under-construction new address on the Champs-Élysées. The wide open, almost rustic space of the ionic X Atrium played nicely into women’s collections artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière’s penchant for the rawness of certain structures.

Fashion mavens at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Fashion mavens at the Louis Vuitton 2024 Spring/Summer fashion presentation at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Thus, the well-heeled throng (dress to impress or die of embarrassment) from across “the region” were seated on wooden benches that crisscrossed the 13,000 square foot space. The invitation-only attendees were a tribute to the brand’s wide appeal. Everyone from hip hop headliners to seasoned socialites to la jeunesse d’orée crowded onto the benches, most grabbing selfies with their smartphones.

Oh, the guests in the bomber jackets with Louis Vuitton emblazoned in mammoth “pearls” across the back. The logo handbags, the prints and the Louis Vuitton footwear — including at least one pair of the $8,000 LV Texan boots — stood out. The throng of top clients, influencers, media and friends left no Louis Vuitton style unworn.

They arrived in style with a bevy of Rolls Royces and Bentleys at the Post Houston valet shaming the mere Mercedes-Benzes and Porches that disgorged a vast assortment of fashion mavens. And about that lavender Rolls convertible. . .

