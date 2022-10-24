Dia de los Muertos
Culture

How to Celebrate Día de los Muertos in Dallas — Authentic Live Performances, Indulgent Specials, and More In Honor of the Dead

Concerts, Dance, and More to Mark the Occasion

BY // 10.24.22
Día de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, is celebrated on November 1 and 2. In Mexican heritage, it is a celebration of those that have been lost. Honorary alters are set up and traditional dishes are made for those who have died, symbolizing a reunion of sorts for the living and the dead.

This year, several Dallas spots are participating in the Día de los Muertos celebrations with food and drink specials, live performances, and arts and crafts.

The Big Parade

On Saturday, October 29, the City of Dallas will host its annual Día de los Muertos Parade at Dallas City Hall at 7 pm. The day will also include live music, arts and crafts, food, and more. An afterparty will follow at AT&T Discovery District’s Jaxon Beer Garden.

A Musical Concert

On November 1 at 7:30 pm, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra is hosting a Day of the Dead concert featuring traditional Latin American music and culture, guest artists, and activities for the whole family. Tickets are available here.

Authentic Celebrations

Head to Crown Hill Memorial Park & Mausoleum on November 2 for a free Día de los Muertos celebration. Located at a cemetery that is traditionally visited by families on the Day of the Dead, the celebration starts off with an opening parade and includes a dance performance, live concerts, children’s activities, and more.

Taking place at Latino Cultural Center on October 29 from 11 am to 4 pm, the Festival de Calaveras is a night of food, drinks, music, poetry, and more. There will be craft workshops, as well as the option to bring a photo of your loved one to add to the ofrenda.

CocoAndre Dia de los Muertos
Head to Oak Cliff to celebrate Día de los Muertos with Dallas chocolatier CocoAndre. (Courtesy)

Local Restaurant Celebrations

On November 5 from 4 pm to 10 pm, CocoAndré Chocolatier in Bishop Arts is hosting Día de los Muertos Oak Cliff along with Oak Cliff Cultural Center. The family-friendly event includes live music, dance performances from native Dallas groups, food, arts and crafts, goods from local vendors, and more. Also, make sure to purchase one of the chocolate shop’s famous sugar skulls.

Head to Mexican Sugar from October 28 through November 2 for a special menu inspired by departed love ones from the restaurant’s culinary team. Dishes include chicken mole rojo, lobster gorditas, short rib chile relleno, and Mexican bread pudding. The Plano location will also host a Margarita Flights and Flower Crowns Experience, while the Las Colinas location will host a Dia Cocktail Speakeasy featuring special cocktails.

In Farmers Branch, Roots Southern Table is hosting a Día de los Muertos Dinner on November 2 at 6 pm. The dinner will feature a five-course menu prepared by chef Tiffany Derry and guest chef Mauricio Lopez (Hilton Los Cabos). There will also be tequila pairings by Ana Martinez. Tickets cost $175 per person.

