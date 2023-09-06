A Highly Acclaimed Israeli Pita Concept Will Open in Deep Ellum, a Favorite Chocolate Shop Closes in Bishop Arts, and More September Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know — September 2023

An international pita restaurant is debuting its first Texas location in Deep Ellum.

Israeli pita restaurant Miznon is opening its first location in the Lone Star State in Dallas’ Deep Ellum this year. As first reported by CultureMap, the spot will take over the former Postino Wine Cafe space. Opened by celebrity chef and MasterChef Israel judge Eyal Shani in Tel Aviv in 2011, Miznon is a fast-casual restaurant that serves pita sandwiches filled with proteins like chicken liver, lamb, bolognese, vegetable-based dishes including their “World Famous Baby Cauliflower,” and more.

As a coworker’s friend who visited their Tel Aviv location said, “This is a huge get for Dallas.”

The Dallas Chocolate Festival returns for its three-day event this weekend.

The annual Dallas Chocolate Festival returns to the Fashion Industry Gallery on September 8 through 10. This year’s theme — The Dream of Chocolate. The three-day event features dozens of exhibitors with chocolates to sample and purchase, demos, classes, and more. An additional event this year is the VIP Night (21 and up only) on Friday, which will feature light bites from top local chefs, chocolate-themed drinks, and more.

In other chocolate news, an iconic Bishop Arts chocolate shop is closing after 15 years.

Today, favorite Dallas chocolate shop CocoAndre Chocolatier announced on Facebook that they will be closing their Bishop Arts storefront after 15 years. The owners note that the change isn’t happening immediately. “We have some exciting plans for the future that will allow us to continue sharing our passion for crafting artisan chocolates. Our commitment will remain the same, to delivering the same high-quality and creative treats,” the post says.

The Mexican-American family-owned store opened in 2009. It’s run by mother and daughter Andrea Pedraza and Cindy Pedraza, and recently expanded to amazing horchata drinks as well. We’re sad to see them leave the Bishop Arts neighborhood, as so many favorites seem to be leaving, but we’re excited to see where they end up.