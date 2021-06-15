From markets and celebrations surrounding Juneteenth to a burger festival at a local favorite steakhouse, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Juneteenth Festival at Fair Park

Celebrate Juneteenth this Saturday from noon to 8 pm at Fair Park. Hosted by Elite News and the Blair Foundation, the inaugural event will feature a beauty, health, and wellness expo, a Negro League Baseball exhibit, musical performances, and speakers. Before the event, a march will also take attendees from William Blair Jr. Park to Fair Park beginning at 10 am.

N’awlins Seafood Sports Bar Grand Opening

Also coinciding with Juneteenth, the Dallas Design District’s new sports bar N’awlins will be celebrating its grand opening with live music from New Orleans-native brass band Unfaded, and drink and appetizer specials. Owned by Blair Johnson, the new spot serves Cajun staples like gumbo, oysters, and beignets.

Black Fashion Movement Pop-Up

From June 17 to June 20, Galleria Dallas is celebrating Black designers with a luxury shopping pop-up open every day from noon to 6 pm. Located across from Gucci, the free event will feature Dallas designers like Don Morphy, Sai Sankoh, Dawn Franklin, and Serita Jakes Home, as well as many national Black-owned brands. Frenchye Harris founded the pop-up to address racial disparities in the design industry and Juneteenth is the perfect date to showcase that.

Heirloom Haul is a pretty spot for tea and finger sandwiches within Flea Style Frisco. (Courtesy)

Flea Style’s Juneteenth Market

The Dallas-based brand, known for its annual, elevated flea markets and charming boutiques in both Deep Ellum and The Star, is hosting a variety of Black-owned small businesses outside its Frisco storefront this Saturday. Stop by Flea Style to enjoy complimentary drinks and get acquainted with vendors like Oh So Sweet Scrubs, Kallista Jewelry, and Day Dreamer Customs.

Deep Ellum Wine Walk

The Deep Ellum Wine Walk returns this Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm. For $15, you’ll receive a glass designed by artist Corey Godfrey-Moulton and be able to explore local shops offering special promotions. Reserve your spot here.

Return to the dance floor with the Electric Feels Indie Dance Party at Gas Monkey. (Courtesy)

Electric Feels: Indie Dance Party

Dance parties are back. This Saturday, Gas Monkey Bar and Grill is throwing an Indie Dance Party at 9 pm. Jam out to your favorite indie tunes from Tame Impala, MGMT, The Killers, Glass Animals, and more. The event is ages 18 and up and tickets start at $10.

Addison After Dark ’70s Night Out

Grab your best ’70s outfit and head to Addison Circle Park this Saturday at 7 pm for a ’70s Night Out. This free event will feature live music from Le Freak, disco lessons, family activities, food trucks, and more. There will be a costume contest at 9 pm as well. In-N-Out will be handing out free burgers and Tikiz Shaved Ice will be available to purchase.

Head to Knife this Saturday for a Burger Fest. (Courtesy of Knife)

Knife Burger Fest

On Saturday from 3 pm to 5 pm, head to Knife Dallas at The Highland for an afternoon of all-you-can-eat burgers. For $25 per person, you’ll be able to try Knife favorites like The Ozersky burger, The Pimento, and The Magic. Each guest will also receive two beers from Texas Ale Project. Purchase tickets here.

The Last Yee Haw Crawfish Boil

Head over to the Fort Worth Stockyards this Saturday from 11 am to 7:30 pm for a crawfish boil party. Bayou Boils will feature $10 per pound of crawfish, corn, and potatoes until sold out. There will also be live jazz music by The Big Easy Brass Band. Pre-order tickets here.