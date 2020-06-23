There’s a lot to do in Dallas this weekend — still socially distanced, of course. Be sure to bring your face mask!

It’s the last weekend of Pride Month (Dallas Pride is going virtual this year) and there are several events to commemorate the Stonewall riots (the anniversary is on June 28). Photographer Penny Halcyon continues to be an excellent source for Dallas-Fort Worth area Black Lives Matter protests and justice-related events.

DFW Pride for #BlackLivesMatter

This is a big one. On Sunday, the anniversary of the Stonewall riots of 1969, join Dallas’ LGBTQIA+ community and head to Oak Lawn’s Turtle Creek Park to hit the streets in a mass show of love and solidarity for Black and Black trans lives in Dallas.

K’s House Drag Brunch

To celebrate Dallas Pride Month, Trinity Groves Korean restaurant K’s House is hosting a Drag Brunch on Sunday from noon to 3 pm. AYCE Korean BBQ will be available for $25.95 for this day only and reservations can by made by calling or texting 214-810-2738. There will also be drink specials and a drag queen show to celebrate the end of the LGBTQ-celebrated month.

Stomping Ground Comedy Online Shows

This Saturday, Stomping Ground Comedy is hosting a livestream on Facebook and Twitch called Think Outside the Closet: LGBTQIA Storytelling at 7 pm. During the evening of coming out stories, the comedy house will be taking donations that will go directly to House of Rebirth. They’ll also host a Queerantine Sketch Comedy show at 8 pm, which will feature stories about drive-by Dallas Pride parades, online dating woes, and more.

Black Creatives Summer Series at Trinity Cider (Postponed)

Head over to Deep Ellum’s Trinity Cider on Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm for a special Dallas event celebrating Black creatives in the community. There will be an art installation to peruse featuring local painters, a pop-up with light bites and desserts, live music, and an open mic hour from 2 pm to 3 pm. In collaboration with black-owned Texas brewery Weathered Souls, Trinity Cider will also be releasing a new cider called Black is Beautiful, which also features Merit Coffee Co.’s cold brew. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks to the event and will mostly take part on Trinity Cider’s outdoor patio.

Legacy Hall will space out its tables six feet apart for the Birthday Do-Over celebration.

Legacy West Birthday Do-Over

Had a quarantine birthday? Legacy West is making up for missed birthday celebrations with a Birthday Do-Over celebration on Friday, June 26. Hosted with Live90, guests with birthdates from March 20 to May 20 will score all-day happy hour pricing. There will also be live music in the outdoor Box Garden at 8:30 pm, which you must purchase a ticket for. General event admission is $5.

Painting With a View at Reunion Tower

Another Dallas event this week is Painting With a View with Klarity and Khaos at Reunion Tower on Thursday. There will be two classes (4 pm and 7 pm) to take a seat in front of a canvas on the 360-degree Geo-Deck with an incredible view of the Dallas skyline. For $55 per person, all supplies are included, as well as local artist instruction and your 16 x 20 inch masterpiece to take home. Drinks and snacks will be available to purchase and all CDC guidelines will be followed. Purchase tickets here.