Culture / Entertainment

Best Dallas Events This Weekend — Pride Celebrations, Birthday Do-Overs, and a Black Creatives Pop-Up

Don't Forget To Wear Your Mask

BY // 06.23.20
DFW Pride for Black Lives Matter

The DFW Pride for #BlackLivesMatter march takes place on Turtle Creek Blvd. this Sunday. (Courtesy)

There’s a lot to do in Dallas this weekend — still socially distanced, of course. Be sure to bring your face mask!

It’s the last weekend of Pride Month (Dallas Pride is going virtual this year) and there are several events to commemorate the Stonewall riots (the anniversary is on June 28). Photographer Penny Halcyon continues to be an excellent source for Dallas-Fort Worth area Black Lives Matter protests and justice-related events.

DFW Pride for #BlackLivesMatter

This is a big one. On Sunday, the anniversary of the Stonewall riots of 1969, join Dallas’ LGBTQIA+ community and head to Oak Lawn’s Turtle Creek Park to hit the streets in a mass show of love and solidarity for Black and Black trans lives in Dallas.

K’s House Drag Brunch

To celebrate Dallas Pride Month, Trinity Groves Korean restaurant K’s House is hosting a Drag Brunch on Sunday from noon to 3 pm. AYCE Korean BBQ will be available for $25.95 for this day only and reservations can by made by calling or texting 214-810-2738. There will also be drink specials and a drag queen show to celebrate the end of the LGBTQ-celebrated month.

Stomping Ground Comedy Online Shows

This Saturday, Stomping Ground Comedy is hosting a livestream on Facebook and Twitch called Think Outside the Closet: LGBTQIA Storytelling at 7 pm. During the evening of coming out stories, the comedy house will be taking donations that will go directly to House of Rebirth. They’ll also host a Queerantine Sketch Comedy show at 8 pm, which will feature stories about drive-by Dallas Pride parades, online dating woes, and more.

Black Creatives Summer Series at Trinity Cider (Postponed)

Head over to Deep Ellum’s Trinity Cider on Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm for a special Dallas event celebrating Black creatives in the community. There will be an art installation to peruse featuring local painters, a pop-up with light bites and desserts, live music, and an open mic hour from 2 pm to 3 pm. In collaboration with black-owned Texas brewery Weathered Souls, Trinity Cider will also be releasing a new cider called Black is Beautiful, which also features Merit Coffee Co.’s cold brew. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks to the event and will mostly take part on Trinity Cider’s outdoor patio.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

 

Legacy Hall Dallas events
Legacy Hall will space out its tables six feet apart for the Birthday Do-Over celebration.

Legacy West Birthday Do-Over

Had a quarantine birthday? Legacy West is making up for missed birthday celebrations with a Birthday Do-Over celebration on Friday, June 26. Hosted with Live90, guests with birthdates from March 20 to May 20 will score all-day happy hour pricing. There will also be live music in the outdoor Box Garden at 8:30 pm, which you must purchase a ticket for. General event admission is $5.

Painting With a View at Reunion Tower

Another Dallas event this week is Painting With a View with Klarity and Khaos at Reunion Tower on Thursday. There will be two classes (4 pm and 7 pm) to take a seat in front of a canvas on the 360-degree Geo-Deck with an incredible view of the Dallas skyline. For $55 per person, all supplies are included, as well as local artist instruction and your 16 x 20 inch masterpiece to take home. Drinks and snacks will be available to purchase and all CDC guidelines will be followed. Purchase tickets here.

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
440 Easton Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

440 Easton Road
DALLAS, TX

$336,700 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
440 Easton Road
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X