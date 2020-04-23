Dallas-Fort Worth Fashion Brands Now Offering Non-Medical Face Masks
Support Local, Stay Safe, and Give BackBY Caitlin Clark
Update: This story was originally posted on April 14. Now that masks are required in Dallas and more beloved brands have begun making their own, we decided to give it an update.
Last week, the CDC changed its tune on face masks, recommending that all Americans wear the protective gear. And though wearing a mask isn’t currently a legal requirement in Dallas, it’s still best practices to sport one when you’re out and about, especially in spots where proper social distancing is hard to pull off.
You almost certainly have something on hand at home to fashion into protective gear (a lightweight scarf or bandana will do!), but fortunately, some of the most popular Dallas and and Fort Worth fashion brands have stepped up to create non-medical face masks, many of which come with a generous give-back component. Plus, they’re all significantly chicer than a folded bandana.
Support local, stay safe, and give back with the following Dallas brands.
Hadleigh’s
The bespoke clothing brand, which recently celebrated 10 years in Highland Park Village, is offering masks for adults and children made with Hadleigh’s signature shirting fabrics. Naturally, there’s a bespoke option available.
MI GOLONDRINA
The beloved Dallas brand known for its breezy, Mexican-inspired tops and dresses (which happen to be on sale for the first time ever) is donating a 100-percent cotton face mask for each one purchased.
Ferrah
The eco-friendly luxury women’s brand is offering a simple cotton or linen masks with elastic or fabric ties, and will be donating one for each mask purchased. You can also opt to simply donate here.
Double R
The Dallas-based custom clothier is offering a 100-percent cotton mask in the brand’s signature preppy fabrics, from pastel gingham to glen plaid. Double R is absorbing all production and materials costs and will donate the entirety of the proceeds from each mask (priced at $50) to the North Texas Food Bank.
Cover Swim
To help support employees working out of their Los Angeles-based factory, Cover Swim (the extremely chic, sun protective swimwear) is offering face “covers” made of the brand’s recycled jersey fabric. They even block UV rays.
LEVENITY
Project Runway alum Venny Etienne recently shifted to producing non-medical face masks through his ready-to-wear company, Levenity. The designer, who’s now used to cranking out pieces quickly thanks to his time on the Bravo show, has shipped off hundreds of masks to frontline workers, and has made them available to the public on Levenity’s website for $10.
Abi Ferrin
The social impact brand is selling handwoven masks made by the Love and Freedom Project for $10. You can also purchase a mask to be donated to a medical professionals and critical care workers.
KOCH
Dallas influencer “Much Love Sophie” teamed up with Nicole Musselman’s lifestyle brand KOCH to donate 1,500 no-medical grade masks to hospital workers, restaurant employees, and more on the frontlines of COVID-19. The duo is also offering the non-medical face masks — all made with KOCH’s custom prints — for free on their website. All you have to do is pay for shipping.
Update: the masks are currently sold out but may be replenished.
PINK PEDI
The Goop-approved, non-toxic nail salon in Oak Cliff was one of the first local small businesses to begin producing face masks. Shoppers can purchase one for themselves for $12 (Pink Pedi will donate a mask for every purchase) or simply sponsor a mask for hospital workers. The salon is also producing French lavender-infused hand sanitizer (we’ll take the little luxuries where we can get them.)
NOBLE 51
Colorful masks made from leftover fabric quickly sold out when the Fort Worth brand posted about them on Instagram. However, more may become available in the future, so stay tuned.