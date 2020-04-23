Dallas-Fort Worth Fashion Brands Now Offering Non-Medical Face Masks

Update: This story was originally posted on April 14. Now that masks are required in Dallas and more beloved brands have begun making their own, we decided to give it an update.

Last week, the CDC changed its tune on face masks, recommending that all Americans wear the protective gear. And though wearing a mask isn’t currently a legal requirement in Dallas, it’s still best practices to sport one when you’re out and about, especially in spots where proper social distancing is hard to pull off.

You almost certainly have something on hand at home to fashion into protective gear (a lightweight scarf or bandana will do!), but fortunately, some of the most popular Dallas and and Fort Worth fashion brands have stepped up to create non-medical face masks, many of which come with a generous give-back component. Plus, they’re all significantly chicer than a folded bandana.

Support local, stay safe, and give back with the following Dallas brands.

Hadleigh’s

Jamie O’Banion and her daughters wearing Hadleigh’s face masks.

The bespoke clothing brand, which recently celebrated 10 years in Highland Park Village, is offering masks for adults and children made with Hadleigh’s signature shirting fabrics. Naturally, there’s a bespoke option available.

MI GOLONDRINA

For every 100-percent cotton face mask purchased from Mi Golondrina, the Dallas brand will donate one to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The beloved Dallas brand known for its breezy, Mexican-inspired tops and dresses (which happen to be on sale for the first time ever) is donating a 100-percent cotton face mask for each one purchased.

Ferrah

The eco-friendly luxury women’s brand is offering a simple cotton or linen masks with elastic or fabric ties, and will be donating one for each mask purchased. You can also opt to simply donate here.

Double R

For those looking for a slightly preppier mask, Double R has you covered, and will be donating all proceeds to the North Texas Food Bank.

The Dallas-based custom clothier is offering a 100-percent cotton mask in the brand’s signature preppy fabrics, from pastel gingham to glen plaid. Double R is absorbing all production and materials costs and will donate the entirety of the proceeds from each mask (priced at $50) to the North Texas Food Bank.

Cover Swim

Cover Swim’s face “covers,” $12

To help support employees working out of their Los Angeles-based factory, Cover Swim (the extremely chic, sun protective swimwear) is offering face “covers” made of the brand’s recycled jersey fabric. They even block UV rays.

LEVENITY

Levenity face masks for first responders come without a label and are $5. Masks for the general public are $10. Prices include materials and shipping.

Project Runway alum Venny Etienne recently shifted to producing non-medical face masks through his ready-to-wear company, Levenity. The designer, who’s now used to cranking out pieces quickly thanks to his time on the Bravo show, has shipped off hundreds of masks to frontline workers, and has made them available to the public on Levenity’s website for $10.

Abi Ferrin

The social impact brand is selling handwoven masks made by the Love and Freedom Project for $10. You can also purchase a mask to be donated to a medical professionals and critical care workers.

KOCH

Much Love Sophie has teamed up with Nicole Musselman’s KOCH to offer free non-medical face masks. (courtesy)

Dallas influencer “Much Love Sophie” teamed up with Nicole Musselman’s lifestyle brand KOCH to donate 1,500 no-medical grade masks to hospital workers, restaurant employees, and more on the frontlines of COVID-19. The duo is also offering the non-medical face masks — all made with KOCH’s custom prints — for free on their website. All you have to do is pay for shipping.

Update: the masks are currently sold out but may be replenished.

PINK PEDI

The Goop-approved, non-toxic nail salon in Oak Cliff was one of the first local small businesses to begin producing face masks. Shoppers can purchase one for themselves for $12 (Pink Pedi will donate a mask for every purchase) or simply sponsor a mask for hospital workers. The salon is also producing French lavender-infused hand sanitizer (we’ll take the little luxuries where we can get them.)

NOBLE 51

Colorful masks made from leftover fabric quickly sold out when the Fort Worth brand posted about them on Instagram. However, more may become available in the future, so stay tuned.