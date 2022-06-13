From Juneteenth celebrations (festivals, fashion shows, rodeos, and more) to a craft beer walk, these are the best things to do in Dallas this Father’s Day weekend.

Juneteenth Celebrations

On Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, The Blair Foundation and Elite News will host the North Texas Juneteenth Celebration, March, and Festival at Fair Park. The event will feature live entertainment, local Black-owned vendors, health and beauty expos, tech and panel discussions, and more.

Head to Plano’s Legacy Hall on Sunday night for a Juneteenth Fashion Show. The event will be emceed by award-winning Dallas fashion designer Venny Etienne and will honor both local and nationally recognized Black designers and creatives. Beats will be provided by DJ Mack, and an afterparty will feature a live performance by Tony Williams. Get your tickets here.

This Saturday at 10 am, don’t miss your chance at getting a free t-shirt designed by Dallas artist Niki Dionne at Galleria Dallas. The artist will be onsite distributing shirts at Guest Services. Dionne will also have an art installation on display during the month of June in the Art Window at the shopping center.

Attend the 33rd Texas Black Invitational Rodeo this weekend at Fair Park. (Photo by Jesse Hornbuckle)

33rd Texas Black Invitational Rodeo

The African American Museum’s Texas Black Invitational Rodeo returns on Saturday at 7 pm at Fair Park Coliseum. The rodeo features about 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls competing for cash prizes in events like bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, and more.

The Grand Entry Parade will being at 6:30 pm, so don your cowboy boots and hats before enjoying trick lasso performances, kids’ activities, music, and more. Tickets are available here.

Stand-up comedian Marlon Wayans is performing at Majestic Theatre this weekend.

Marlon Wayans

White Chicks actor and stand-up comedian Marlon Wayans is performing at Majestic Theatre this Saturday at 7:30 pm. His first stand-up special “Woke-ish” premiered on Netflix in 2018. He is currently on his “Microphone Fiend Tour.” Get tickets here.

DFW-based ’80s cover band, 80s Gadgets, will perform at Addison AFter Dark this Saturday. (Courtesy of 80s Gadgets)

Addison After Dark ’80s Night Out

Head to Addison Circle Park on Saturday at 7 pm for an ’80s Night Out. The family-friendly event includes live music from ’80s cover band 80s Gadgets, dancing, food trucks, and more. In-N-Out will be providing complimentary burger meals until supplies run out. Come dressed in your best ’80s outfits — there will be costume contests with prizes.

Head to Historic Downtown McKinney this Saturday for a Craft Beer Walk. (Courtesy of SBG Hospitality)

McKinney Craft Beer Walk

This Saturday from noon to 7 pm, the McKinney Craft Beer Walk takes place in Historic Downtown McKinney. For $30 per guest, you’ll receive a taster and map directing you to 20 participating stops around the square. When purchasing tickets, you’ll choose a three-hour window to participate.