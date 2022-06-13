Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Father’s Day Weekend

Juneteenth Celebrations, Comedy Shows, Beer Walks, and More

BY // 06.13.22
The Nikon Icon-6

A behind-the-scenes shot of Venny Etienne's Levenity show during New York Fashion Week.

From Juneteenth celebrations (festivals, fashion shows, rodeos, and more) to a craft beer walk, these are the best things to do in Dallas this Father’s Day weekend.

Juneteenth Celebrations

On Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, The Blair Foundation and Elite News will host the North Texas Juneteenth Celebration, March, and Festival at Fair Park. The event will feature live entertainment, local Black-owned vendors, health and beauty expos, tech and panel discussions, and more.

Head to Plano’s Legacy Hall on Sunday night for a Juneteenth Fashion Show. The event will be emceed by award-winning Dallas fashion designer Venny Etienne and will honor both local and nationally recognized Black designers and creatives. Beats will be provided by DJ Mack, and an afterparty will feature a live performance by Tony Williams. Get your tickets here.

This Saturday at 10 am, don’t miss your chance at getting a free t-shirt designed by Dallas artist Niki Dionne at Galleria Dallas. The artist will be onsite distributing shirts at Guest Services. Dionne will also have an art installation on display during the month of June in the Art Window at the shopping center.

 

Texas Black Invitational Rodeo Father's Day weekend Dallas
Attend the 33rd Texas Black Invitational Rodeo this weekend at Fair Park. (Photo by Jesse Hornbuckle)

33rd Texas Black Invitational Rodeo

The African American Museum’s Texas Black Invitational Rodeo returns on Saturday at 7 pm at Fair Park Coliseum. The rodeo features about 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls competing for cash prizes in events like bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, and more.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential

The Grand Entry Parade will being at 6:30 pm, so don your cowboy boots and hats before enjoying trick lasso performances, kids’ activities, music, and more. Tickets are available here.

 

Marlon Wayans
Stand-up comedian Marlon Wayans is performing at Majestic Theatre this weekend.

Marlon Wayans

White Chicks actor and stand-up comedian Marlon Wayans is performing at Majestic Theatre this Saturday at 7:30 pm. His first stand-up special “Woke-ish” premiered on Netflix in 2018. He is currently on his “Microphone Fiend Tour.” Get tickets here.

 

Addison After Dark 80s gadgets Father's day weekend dallas
DFW-based ’80s cover band, 80s Gadgets, will perform at Addison AFter Dark this Saturday. (Courtesy of 80s Gadgets)

Addison After Dark ’80s Night Out

Head to Addison Circle Park on Saturday at 7 pm for an ’80s Night Out. The family-friendly event includes live music from ’80s cover band 80s Gadgets, dancing, food trucks, and more. In-N-Out will be providing complimentary burger meals until supplies run out. Come dressed in your best ’80s outfits — there will be costume contests with prizes.

 

Father's day weekend dallas
Head to Historic Downtown McKinney this Saturday for a Craft Beer Walk. (Courtesy of SBG Hospitality)

McKinney Craft Beer Walk

This Saturday from noon to 7 pm, the McKinney Craft Beer Walk takes place in Historic Downtown McKinney. For $30 per guest, you’ll receive a taster and map directing you to 20 participating stops around the square. When purchasing tickets, you’ll choose a three-hour window to participate.

Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
1132 Gray Moss Ln
Hilshire Village
FOR SALE

1132 Gray Moss Ln
Houston, TX

$1,689,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
1132 Gray Moss Ln
5630 Longmont Dr
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5630 Longmont Dr
Houston, TX

$3,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
5630 Longmont Dr
2701 Westheimer #12G/H
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer #12G/H
Houston, TX

$780,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer #12G/H
3427 Lanyard Place
Laffites Cove
FOR SALE

3427 Lanyard Place
Galveston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3427 Lanyard Place
3661 Glen Haven Blvd
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3661 Glen Haven Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Elissa Kirkham
This property is listed by: Elissa Kirkham (832) 443-1500 Email Realtor
3661 Glen Haven Blvd
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
2346 Underwood St
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2346 Underwood St
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2346 Underwood St
6120 Community Dr
West University
FOR SALE

6120 Community Dr
West University Place, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6120 Community Dr
5907 Bayou Glen Rd
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5907 Bayou Glen Rd
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
5907 Bayou Glen Rd
9909 Pine Lake Dr
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

9909 Pine Lake Dr
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
9909 Pine Lake Dr
11842 Bayhurst Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11842 Bayhurst Dr
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$2,799,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Andress
This property is listed by: Becky Andress (832) 443-4418 Email Realtor
11842 Bayhurst Dr
11219 Claymore Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11219 Claymore Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11219 Claymore Rd
2041 Claremont Ln
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2041 Claremont Ln
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2041 Claremont Ln
2221 Welch St #502
Chateau 10
FOR SALE

2221 Welch St #502
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
2221 Welch St #502
4126 Villanova
West University
FOR SALE

4126 Villanova
Houston, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4126 Villanova
344 W 24th St
Heights
FOR SALE

344 W 24th St
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
344 W 24th St
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X