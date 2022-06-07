Where to Treat Dad to Brunch or Dinner This Father’s Day in Dallas

Pick up a Tailgate BBQ package to-go or to enjoy on the lawn by JAXON this Father's Day.

If you’re looking to do a Father’s Day picnic, JAXON is offering a Tailgate BBQ package, including a six-pack of beer, one pound of brisket, two sausage links, a half rack of ribs, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, bread, and BBQ sauce on the side for $150.

Order by June 15 for pick up on June 19. Guests can also enjoy their meal on the AT&T Discovery District lawn as a movie will play on the big screen at 6 pm.