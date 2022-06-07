Restaurants / Lists

Where to Treat Dad to Brunch or Dinner This Father’s Day in Dallas

From Classy Hotel Reservations to Picnic-Ready Packages

06.07.22
Truluck’s Father’s Day Restaurants

Celebrate Dad with a special entree at Truluck's this Father's Day.

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19, and what better way to treat dad than by booking a reservation for a special meal at one of his favorite Dallas restaurants? From classy hotel reservations to tailgate coolers to-go, these are the best local spots to treat Dad to this Father’s Day.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Fearing’s Patio Dallas

Celebrate Father's Day with a Backyard Bash at Fearing's.

This favorite Dallas restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton is hosting a Father’s Day Backyard Bash on June 19 from 11:30 am to 3 pm. Book your spot ($125 per adult, $85 for vegetarians, and $45 for kids), for a three-course prix fixe menu for brunch. Afterward, hang out on the Fearing’s patio for live music from Danni and Kris and activities like cigar rolling, libation stations, mini desserts, and face painting.

Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden

Downtown

311 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-838-1422

Website

JAXON Father’s Day

Pick up a Tailgate BBQ package to-go or to enjoy on the lawn by JAXON this Father's Day.

If you’re looking to do a Father’s Day picnic, JAXON is offering a Tailgate BBQ package, including a six-pack of beer, one pound of brisket, two sausage links, a half rack of ribs, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, bread, and BBQ sauce on the side for $150.

Order by June 15 for pick up on June 19. Guests can also enjoy their meal on the AT&T Discovery District lawn as a movie will play on the big screen at 6 pm.

Truluck’s

Multiple Locations

2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-220-2401

Website

Truluck’s Father’s Day Restaurants

Treat Dad this Father's Day with a special dish from Truluck's. (Courtesy of Truluck's)

This Father’s Day, this favorite Dallas seafood spot is offering a special dish: tenderloin medallions with Maine Lobster Oscar and smoked salmon with a twice-baked potato ($125). The regular steak and seafood menu will also be available. Sunday dinner service is hosted from 4:30 pm to 9 pm — be sure to make your reservation in advance.

Fiatto

Uptown

3700 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Fiatto New Dallas Restaurants

Celebrate Dad this Father's Day with "Sunday Gravy" at Fiatto. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Head to this new Italian spot in West Village this Father’s Day for Sunday Gravy dinner. The three-course meal ($39 per person) will feature crispy calamari and antipasti vegetables, meat gravy with meatballs, sausage, pork shoulder, a choice of hand-cut spaghetti with Pomodoro sauce, or fettuccini cacio e pepe, and a cannoli for dessert. Wine pairings are also available for an extra cost.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Multiple Locations

2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5151

Website

Perry’s Park District patio after sunset.

Perry's is always a nice place to celebrate special occasions.

On June 19, Perry’s is opening early (11 am) for guests to enjoy a special Father’s Day entree: a 22-ounce smoked Kansas City bone-in strip steak for $59. If you want to take your meal to-go, you can pre-order a family-style dinner for four for $199 or three-course pork chop Sunday Supper for $39.

Toussaint Brasserie

Downtown

1907 Elm Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Toussaint Brasserie

Take Dad to brunch or dinner at Toussaint Brasserie this Father's Day. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

This Father’s Day, the New Orleans-inspired French brasserie is offering a special brunch entree and dinner entree. For brunch, there is a 12-ounce steak and eggs with roasted potatoes, wild mushrooms and whiskey demi. The specialty dinner entrée is blackened ribeye with rosemary skewered shrimp and root hash with tomato demi.

A beer flight upgrade will be available as well, with a sample of three beers from Pegasus Brewery and a complimentary six-pack to take home of Dad’s favorite Pegasus beer from the sample.

Knife

Park Cities

5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-443-9339

Website

Knife Steakhouse

This Father's Day, treat Dad to a 240-Day Dry-Aged 44 Farms Ribeye at Knife Steakhouse. (Courtesy)

For Father’s Day, Knife Steakhouse at The Highland Dallas is offering a 240-day dry-aged 44 Farms ribeye, steak frites, or eight-ounce filet. The Smoked Old Fashioned pairs perfectly with any meat.

The Plano location will also have limited quantities of 45-Day Dry-Aged Texas-raised A5 Tijama Wagyu Ribeyes.

Legacy Food Hall

Plano

7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-846-4255

Website

Legacy Hall Mallow Box

Treat Dad by pre-ordering Mallow Box's Brunch in a Mug at Legacy Hall's Jazz Brunch. (Courtesy of Legacy Hall)

This Plano food hall is hosting a Father’s Day Jazz Brunch featuring Bobby Falk at noon on June 19. Treat Dad to good music and brunch bites from Dock Local, Press Waffle Co., Roots Chicken Shak, and so much more.

You can also surprise him by pre-ordering Mallow Box’s Brunch in A Mug milkshake in a souvenir glass. It’s a chocolate milkshake with homemade frosting, toasted marshmallows, donut holes, mini pancakes, bacon, chocolate sauce, and Reese’s pieces. There will also be complimentary liquor tastings if that’s more dad’s thing.

