White Rock Lake is one of the most popular spots in Dallas for kayaking and paddle boarding. (Courtesy of For the Love of the Lake)

Nothing pairs with Memorial Day Weekend — or any summer weekend — quite like a trip to the lake. Luckily, Dallas-Fort Worth is home to plenty of serene destinations that are prime for a day trip. When Texas’ fickle weather is cooperating, head out to these locales for plenty of water sports (for the more jet ski inept among us) or a cocktail with waterfront views.

These are the best lakes to visit in North Texas.

White Rock Lake

Nestled between Lakewood and Lochwood, this Northeast Dallas lake is a familiar spot for Dallas-Fort Worth runners who frequent its trail. We suggest shaking up your White Rock Lake routine by adding paddleboarding to the mix. White Rock Paddle Co. is currently taking reservations for kayak and paddleboard rentals for the Memorial Day weekend. When you’re done engaging your core, wind down with a cocktail and barbeque at Smoky Rose. This lake-adjacent haunt may not offer waterside views, but it has more than enough good vibes to make up for it. To secure those key lakefront dining views, spend the day at Dallas Arboretum and dine at either Restaurant Degolyer or Lula Mae Slaughter Dining Terrace. The Arboretum’s Memorial Day Weekend Concert Series also promises a desirable lakeside ambiance.

Lake Ray Hubbard offers sunset cruises and more in Rockwall. (Courtesy of Sail with Scott)

Lake Ray Hubbard

For a peaceful evening on the water, head to Lake Ray Hubbard and Sail with Scott. This sailboat charter has sunset and moonlight cruises available and is the perfect fit for those who want to be out on the water without all the ruckus. Sail with Scott takes off from Rockwall’s The Harbor District, which houses Dallas favorites such as Rodeo Goat, Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, and The Brass Tap. Unlike their big city counterparts, these locations have lake views.

Lake Lewisville

The vast Lake Lewisville offers something for whatever your preferred lake style may be (even if by “lake style” you actually just mean “golfer“). For those looking to socialize after many, many (many) months indoors, rent a boat and head to Party Cove or sign up for DFW Surf Adventures’ Paddle Board + A Pint Tour on Friday. Then head to Sneaky Pete’s for live music Saturday and Sunday (weather permitting).

SHOP DE BEERS Swipe

































Next

BYOB and grab a bite at Big Daddy’s Ship Store at Grapevine Lake, one of the best Dallas-Fort Worth lakes to visit this summer. (Courtesy of Big Daddy’s)

Grapevine Lake

Ready to flex those water sport muscles once again? Or maybe you’ve never had water sport muscles, but are interested in giving it a go? Sam’s Dock at Grapevine Lake not only rents boats but kneeboards, tubes, jet skis and waverunners. If you’re more of a land creature — or have reached your fill of falling off the tube — spend the afternoon at Big Daddy’s Ship Store. This local hangout is BYOB, so bring a case of your favorite Dallas local brew and settle in for some live music. If BYOB isn’t your style, check out Rockin’ S Bar & Grill on the opposite shore.

Eagle Mountain Lake

Fort Worth is no stranger to the lake lifestyle. At this respected site for fishing (frequented by those hoping to catch bass and catfish), Eagle Mountain Lake goers can rent boats or even sign up for a fishing guide. For drinks and dining by the water, check out The Lakehouse, which prides itself on its local charm, live music, and games including cornhole and pool.