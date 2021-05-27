RH_Food_2 (Photo by R2ro Photography)
A must-try at RH Rooftop Restaurant is the popular RH Burger. (Photo by R2ro Photography)

Inspired by classical European gardens, the Rooftop Restaurant and Park seamlessly brings the outdoors in with towering heritage olive trees, statement chandeliers, and an atrium with retractable glass walls (Photo by R2ro Photography)

The third-floor Wine Bar offers a selection of wine and champagne to be enjoyed throughout the store. (Photo by R2ro Photography)

Burrata with roasted peppers at RH's Rooftop Restaurant and Park. (Photo by R2ro Photography)

Also, don't miss the Lobster Roll with drawn butter at RH Rooftop Restaurant. (Photo by R2ro Photography)

Start with the Gem Lettuce salad with feta and avocado at RH Rooftop Restaurant. (Photo by R2ro Photography)

Restaurants / Openings

A First Taste of RH Gallery’s Rooftop Restaurant, a Glass-Encased Garden on Knox Street

A Lobster Roll, Burrata with Peppers, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Steal the Show

BY // 05.27.21
A must-try at RH Rooftop Restaurant is the popular RH Burger. (Photo by R2ro Photography)
Inspired by classical European gardens, the Rooftop Restaurant and Park seamlessly brings the outdoors in with towering heritage olive trees, statement chandeliers, and an atrium with retractable glass walls (Photo by R2ro Photography)
The third-floor Wine Bar offers a selection of wine and champagne to be enjoyed throughout the store. (Photo by R2ro Photography)
Burrata with roasted peppers at RH's Rooftop Restaurant and Park. (Photo by R2ro Photography)
Also, don't miss the Lobster Roll with drawn butter at RH Rooftop Restaurant. (Photo by R2ro Photography)
Start with the Gem Lettuce salad with feta and avocado at RH Rooftop Restaurant. (Photo by R2ro Photography)
A must-try at RH Rooftop Restaurant is the popular RH Burger. (Photo by R2ro Photography)

Inspired by classical European gardens, the Rooftop Restaurant and Park seamlessly brings the outdoors in with towering heritage olive trees, statement chandeliers, and an atrium with retractable glass walls (Photo by R2ro Photography)

The third-floor Wine Bar offers a selection of wine and champagne to be enjoyed throughout the store. (Photo by R2ro Photography)

Burrata with roasted peppers at RH's Rooftop Restaurant and Park. (Photo by R2ro Photography)

Also, don't miss the Lobster Roll with drawn butter at RH Rooftop Restaurant. (Photo by R2ro Photography)

Earlier this month, we got a glimpse of the first RH Gallery furniture store in Texas, which smartly landed in Dallas’ rapidly evolving Knox neighborhood. The 70,000-square-foot store impressed with its innovative take on the home design shopping experience. But the standout was clear: the RH Rooftop Restaurant and Park on the third floor of the new space.

For weeks, I had heard that the ambiance — with elaborate chandeliers, a retractable glass atrium, and a centerpiece fountain — was worth a trip to RH Dallas’ Rooftop Restaurant. Seeing my Instagram field filled with friends and influencers posing in front of those heritage olive trees confirmed RH’s it restaurant status. (Michelin-pedigreed Monarch was the last spot to make such a strong social media impression.) On a recent visit for dinner, I was happy to find that the food merits a reservation as well.

RH Rooftop Restaurant
Burrata with roasted peppers at RH Dallas’ Rooftop Restaurant and Park. (Photo by R2ro Photography)

The restaurant is absolutely wine-focused, with only the signature RH Bellini and RH Mimosa featured as cocktails on the menu. I went for the Bellini made fresh with peach purée and Prosecco. There are over 40 wines by the glass, but the Hourglass red blend from Napa Valley is a stunner if you tend to opt for a cabernet.

Definitely start out with the burrata with roasted peppers, balsamic, and charred sourdough bread. The crispy artichokes, with potato and rosemary aioli for dipping, were also an addicting favorite. I had heard the RH Burger was a popular pick, a fact our waiter confirmed. For fans of Hudson House, this one does get awfully close to the double-patty greatness of the Dallas-based restaurant, although RH swaps the pickles for thinly sliced cucumbers. French fries don’t come with the dish, but one side order is perfect for sharing.

It’s always a gamble to order a lobster roll in Dallas — you never know if the bun-to-lobster ratio will make the sandwich worth the price — but I couldn’t have chosen better. The ratio and the dashes of Old Bay seasoning were was just right on this one.

For dessert, don’t question it, just go with the chocolate chip cookies. You won’t regret it.

