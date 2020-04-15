Virtual Events in North Texas Worth Checking Out This Spring

Although we can’t physically attend events in Dallas-Fort Worth this spring, we can still find ways to connect and participate in several virtual gatherings throughout North Texas. From unique foodie events and online arts festivals to special workouts and story time for kids, experience what the city has to offer while staying safe at home.

Foodie Events

Nosh Bistro is hosting a Virtual Charcuterie Board and Wine Pairing event on Thursday, April 23, at 5:30 p.m. For $75, the event comes with a kit that includes charcuterie board makings and three bottles of wine (Far Niente Chardonnay, Alexander Valley Schoolhouse Cabernet Sauvignon, & J Cuvee sparkling wine.)

The Zoom social will be led by Ryan Carbery, Refined Hospitality Concepts’ corporate executive chef, and Robert Hall, CEO of Refined Hospitality Concepts and a former winemaking restaurateur. Register for the event here. Kits will be available for pickup at The Statler on April 22 and April 23.

The Dallas Art Fair goes online April 14, offering virtual tours and webinars.

Art Events

Through April 23, the Dallas Art Fair has gone digital, allowing visitors to explore and collect works from the fair’s curated exhibitions. Events include Instagram Live series and online tours with local artists, curators, and more.

Starting this week, the Virtual MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival will take place online until April 19. Just follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram for a week of browsing exclusive artwork images, viewing behind-the-scenes tours, and more.

Immersive art venue Sweet Tooth Hotel is also hosting a weekly Instagram Live series every Friday 1:30 pm until May 29. The gallery will introduce a new artist every week in their WithFriends series where viewers can check out artist’s studios and participate in a Q&A.

Earthx2020

The world’s largest environmental experience, Earthx2020, will be going virtual from April 16 through April 27. You can check out everything from virtual conferences and events to film festival screenings online. Featured events include the 50th Earth Day Celebration on April 22 and several conferences such as Women in the Environment and EarthxCities.

Fitness Events

Plano’s Legacy West is hosting a free virtual workout via Facebook LIVE featuring Camp Gladiator every Friday at 9 am until May 1.

The Skyline Half Marathon will take place virtually this year on April 25 at 8 am. Consisting of a half marathon, 10k, and 5k, the run can take place on your treadmill or an outdoor trail or street. All you have to do is register for $40 and you’ll receive a race shirt, race bib, and finisher’s medal.

For the Kids

Legacy West is also hosting a weekly children’s story time with Bibliobar. Join the Facebook live stream each Saturday at 11 am through April 25 for Legacy West Virtual Story Time. Book delivery is available through Bibliobar with contact-less delivery if ordered through the website.