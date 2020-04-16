View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Culture

The Defined Dish’s Simple, Healthy Recipes May Be More Popular Than Ever

Dallas’ Favorite Cooking Blogger Works to Create Structure And Fight Anxiety in Quarantine

BY // 04.16.20
Kristen Kilpatrick Photography, Kristen Kilpatrick, Kristen Kilpatrick,Headshot, Austin Texas, Austin Texas Female entrepreneur, The Defined Dish, Modern Homes, Modern Homes Dallas, The Defined Dish Alex Snodgrass, Alex Snodgrass, The Defined Dish Book, Kr

Alex Snodgrass, photographed by Kristen Kilpatrick

Are you cooking a lot more right now? You’re probably cooking a lot more right now. And perhaps, since we’re all cooking a lot more right now, you may have grown tired of making eggs or canned soup (I’m projecting), so you’ve turned to the pros. The Barefoot Contessas, the Martha Stewarts, or Dallas’ own Alex Snodgrass, aka The Defined Dish.

Snodgrass may not be within Ina Garten fame territory just yet, but she does have some illustrious followers, including Katie Couric, Erin Foster, and Brené Brown (who actually penned a quote for Snodgrass’ first cookbook). And with more eyes than ever looking for inspiration on her blog and Instagram (she reported a 30 to 40 percent increase in engagement on the latter), her influence will likely only broaden as shelter-at-home season rages on.

As we all grapple with normalizing a new morning routine, we thought we’d turn to the local entrepreneurs, including Snodgrass, to see how they kick start a structured day at home. “Some days, it’s like we have our little routine and all is well. But then the next I am just overwhelmed with the weight of everything happening and the world and scared for our future,” Snodgrass says. “I think it’s important to remind people that we are in uncharted anxiety territory, and if they, too, are feeling this way, it’s OK.”

 

Morning can be the toughest for a lot of people right now. What are some things that help motivate you to get out of bed?
My kids and coffee! When school is in session, mornings are usually a rush to get out the door. I am trying to cherish these slow paced mornings and remember that this won’t last forever. I love sipping coffee and making breakfast while the kids watch cartoons and before we start homeschooling.

 

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW

Do you have any little habits or routines in place to keep things structured as you start your day?
My day is filled with homeschool and house chores for the most part right now. Oh, and cooking. Any chance of free time that I get I dig into work and try to catch up the best I can. It’s a hot mess.

 

 

What have you been making for breakfast?
Lots of toast, yogurt parfaits, or if I have eggs in the fridge I will make some eggs with some frozen sausages out of the freezer!  I used to think that I cooked a lot. But, wow, now it’s at a whole new level.

 

You have two young girls. Do you have to get up earlier to get work done before they wake up? 
Normally, yes. Lately I have been sleeping in until they wake up around 7 a.m. I keep telling myself I am going to wake up before them to get some work done, but it just never happens.

 


 

I know you’ve been on a book tour recently. Are you planning any virtual events?
Fortunately, my very last stop on my official tour was right before everything with the Coronavirus in the US happened. I have been doing some virtual cooking events and activities on IG Live with brands I love, some of my other blogger friends, or just by myself!

 

With so many people cooking at home right now, have you noticed an increase in book sales or Instagram engagement?
Since my book had been out for three months, the sales were naturally starting to drop. Over the last two weeks they have started to rise a little. As far as Instagram goes, yes. My engagement is way up. I hate to even say that because it sounds weird to say this aloud in such an uncertain, hard time. But when everyone is home and consuming more on social media — plus, when people that don’t normally cook at home are cooking — they can turn to bloggers like myself for inspiration.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On the blog today— the roundup of the top 10 recipes that you guys are cooking the most during quarantine. Great picks, y’all! Easy, flavorful, and easily adaptable dinners that you can enjoy at home safe. # Hamburger Helper Beef Stroganoff Crunchy Baked Turkey Tacos Sheet Pan Chicken Picatta Chang’s spicy Chicken Yummy pasta Juicy indoor burgers One pot Cajun Chicken pasta Hamburger helper Sloppy janes Crockpot Chicken Tikka Masala # Tap the link in my bio for the roundup on the blog and links to all the recipes! If your favorite defined dish recipe didn’t make the cut that you’ve been making, let me know in the comments below. # Also, if you’re making these recipes and love them I have an ask from you— please comment on the blog post and let others know ❤️ http://www.thedefineddish.com/top-10-quarantine-recipes/

A post shared by Alex Snodgrass 🍴 (@thedefineddish) on

How are you dealing with quarantine?
I struggle with anxiety and this is definitely putting my anxiety to the test. I keep reminding myself that so many people in this world right now are feeling the same way, and that I am not alone. I also remind myself how grateful I am for food in my pantry and a roof over my head.

This will pass eventually. And until then we can just take it day-by-day, week-by-week, and do everything we can in our own power to take care of ourselves and our families. I really have to set goals to get outside for walks and exercise (since we live in a apartment), I really have to remind myself to drink more water and less booze, and I really have to take the downtime at the end of the day to soak in a hot bath and breathe.

 

The PaperCity Magazine

April Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Socializing in Place

What Texas' Social Set is Doing in Isolation
Houston Philanthropist Finds Funny Friends, Binges <em>Ozark</em> and Stays Productive — Social Distancing to Music
Houston Philanthropist Finds Funny Friends, Binges Ozark and Stays Productive — Social Distancing to Music
Breakfast for Dinner, José Takeout, and Early Kanye Keep This Dallas Art Fundraiser Sane in Quarantine
Breakfast for Dinner, José Takeout, and Early Kanye Keep This Dallas Art Fundraiser Sane in Quarantine
Houston’s Dashing Latin Design Duo Shares Their New Stay-at-Home Life — Spanish TV, Chill Radio and Dreamy Takeout
Houston’s Dashing Latin Design Duo Shares Their New Stay-at-Home Life — Spanish TV, Chill Radio and Dreamy Takeout
How a Houston Instagram Influencer is Weathering the Coronavirus Storm — Meredith Flores on Her Family’s Social-Distancing Life
How a Houston Instagram Influencer is Weathering the Coronavirus Storm — Meredith Flores on Her Family’s Social-Distancing Life
Prominent Houston Figures Reveal What They’re Cooking for Dinner During These Social Distancing Times
Prominent Houston Figures Reveal What They’re Cooking for Dinner During These Social Distancing Times
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
1341 Omar Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1341 Omar Street
Houston, TX

$870,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1341 Omar Street
7006 River Rapids Lane
Spring
FOR SALE

7006 River Rapids Lane
Spring, TX

$347,900 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
7006 River Rapids Lane
6415 Belmont
West University Place
FOR SALE

6415 Belmont
West University, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
6415 Belmont
1620 South Boulevard
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1620 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
1620 South Boulevard
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X