How You Can Support Local Women’s Shelters in North Texas

Organizations Share the Best Ways to Help During the Winter Storm

BY // 02.18.21
Photo by Joel Muniz

If you’re in a position to give back right now, local outlets like WFAA and Dallasites (calling upon their massive social media following for crowdsourcing help) have done a wonderful job putting together a list of those in need of help. Several female influencers and entrepreneurs, including Fitish’s Jenna Page and Dr. Tiffany Moon, have also used their Instagram platforms to encourage donors to consider supporting local women’s shelters as they continue to help displaced families amid a devastating winter storm.

Many North Texas organizations took to Instagram to share updates during the freeze, and some of the best ways to offer help right now.

A shelter location owned by The Family Place, which has been supporting and counseling victims of domestic since the 1970s, has suffered extensive damage due to the storm. Given current road conditions, the most helpful donations to The Family Place right now are the monetary kind. Donations are accepted through their website, though if you run into technical difficulties (their site has been having a bit of trouble this week), click through The Family Place’s Instagram stories to donate.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Family Place (@thefamilyplace)

For the first time in Genesis Women’s Shelter’s nearly 40-year history, their shelter has had to completely shut down due to the winter storm in North Texas. As is the case in so many homes, the pipes have burst in Annie’s House, the organization’s transitional facility, which also features offices and an on-site school. The shelter is most in need of items like blankets, warm clothing items, flashlights, and meals, which can easily be purchased from the convenience of home via Genesis’ Amazon Wish List (be sure to select C. Test – GWSS as the delivery address). Monetary donations are also welcome to purchase commercial automatic generators that will ensure the shelters will not have to shut down again.

Another Dallas-based organization, Brighter Tomorrows is requesting donations after their shelter suffered water and ceiling damage in the storm. Fort Worth-based Safe Haven has also provided an Amazon Wish List to help others donate from home.

Hope’s Door has outreach centers in Plano and Garland that provide a healing, safe place for victims of domestic abuse and their children. The organization has not asked for anything specific at this time, but donations of money or items (Hope’s Door also has an Amazon wish list) are always accepted. Mosaic Family Services, a Dallas haven for survivors of human rights abuses, including trafficking and domestic violence, is also accepting monetary donations and impact gifts.

