Where to Celebrate Halloween Weekend in Dallas

Spooky Rooftop Parties, Costume Contests, Prince Cover Bands, DJs, and More

BY // 10.24.22
Halloween

Where to celebrate Halloween weekend in Dallas.

Halloween falls on Monday, October 31 this year. Therefore, most Dallas parties and festivities (apart from trick-or-treating, of course) will take place on Saturday, October 29. Get your costumes ready and check out these spooky parties with DJs, cover bands, contests (for humans and pets), and more.

Legacy Food Hall

Plano

7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-846-4255

Website

Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall is hosting a Hall-O-Ween Party on October 29. (Courtesy of Legacy Hall)

On October 29, this Plano food hall is hosting a Hall-O-Ween Party featuring 1999 The Legacy of Prince. Tickets are $10 per person and include the Prince tribute band, spooky cocktails, and an after-party with DJ (ages 21 and up). There’s also a costume contest so make sure to dress up.

Virgin Hotels Dallas

Design District

1445 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Virgin Hotels Dallas

Get spooky at Virgin Hotels Dallas' Halloween party. (Courtesy)

This Design District hotel is hosting Halloween events all weekend long. On October 29, the Halloween Party will take place at The Manor. Dress up in your costume and enjoy an evening of a live DJ, themed cocktails, and photo opportunities. Tickets are available here.

There will also be an Immersive Dinner at Commons Club with palm readings and potions from 7 pm to 10 pm. These tickets include access to the Halloween Party after.

Bourbon & Banter

Downtown

1914 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-320-8998

Website

The Statler Bourbon + Banter

Bourbon and Banter is a swanky underground speakeasy at The Statler hotel.

On October 29, don’t miss the “Death of a Gangster” murder-mystery dinner at this underground bar at The Statler hotel. Tickets are available for tables for two or four people. From 7 pm to 10 pm, you’ll spend the evening solving a 1920s-themed mafia marriage murder mystery while enjoying a four-course dinner. Old-fashioned wedding attire is encouraged.

CANVAS Hotel

The Cedars

1325 Botham Jean Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75215  |  Map

 

214-421-1080

Website

Canvas Hotel

Canvas Hotel's rooftop pool has incredible views of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of CANVAS)

In The Cedars, this artsy hotel is hosting a Halloween party on October 29 at the Gallery Rooftop Lounge. From 9 pm to 2 am, there will be a live DJ and costume contest with a $300 cash prize. Admission is $20 per person.

W Dallas

Victory Park

2440 Victory Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

W Hotel Dallas

W Hotel Dallas is located in the heart of Victory Park. (Courtesy of Marriott)

Head to W Dallas hotel on October 29 for a Haunted W Rooftop Halloween from 9 pm to 2 am at Altitude 33rd Floor. General admission includes access to the party, while VIP tickets include 2 hours of prepaid bar drinks.

Truck Yard

Lower Greenville

5624 Sears Street
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

469-500-0139

Website

Truck Yard Dallas

Truck Yard is a playground for adults with treehouse and picnic table seating. (Courtesy of Truck Yard)

Starting at 11 am on October 29, this Lower Greenville bar will be hosting its annual Halloween event featuring cauldron cocktails, costume contests (pets included), pumpkin smashing, and tarot card reading.

MUTTS Canine Cantina

Uptown

2889 CityPlace West Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-377-8723

Website

Mutts_Howloween-25 (1)

Celebrate Halloween with a pet costume contest at MUTTS Canine Cantina. (Courtesy)

On Saturday, October 29, this Dallas outdoor pup park is hosting an all-day Halloween celebration for humans and furry friends. At 1 pm, there will be a costume contest with categories that include Spookiest Costume, Best Two-Legged and Four-Legged Duo, Funniest Costume, Most Creative Costume and Best in Show.

Hotel ZaZa Dallas

Uptown

2332 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

560d3b3fa91c9

Hotel ZaZa is hosting a Halloween Bash on October 29. (Courtesy)

This Uptown hotel is hosting a Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 29 at 10 pm. There will be a Candy Land-inspired activation along with specialty cocktails, light bites, and interactive pop-ups. If you’re interested in staying overnight, you can book the special Halloween at ZaZa package which includes two complimentary tickets to the event. Otherwise, tickets cost $75 per person.

