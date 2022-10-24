Where to Celebrate Halloween Weekend in Dallas
Spooky Rooftop Parties, Costume Contests, Prince Cover Bands, DJs, and MoreBY Megan Ziots // 10.24.22
Halloween falls on Monday, October 31 this year. Therefore, most Dallas parties and festivities (apart from trick-or-treating, of course) will take place on Saturday, October 29. Get your costumes ready and check out these spooky parties with DJs, cover bands, contests (for humans and pets), and more.
Legacy Food Hall
Plano
7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024 | Map
On October 29, this Plano food hall is hosting a Hall-O-Ween Party featuring 1999 The Legacy of Prince. Tickets are $10 per person and include the Prince tribute band, spooky cocktails, and an after-party with DJ (ages 21 and up). There’s also a costume contest so make sure to dress up.
This Design District hotel is hosting Halloween events all weekend long. On October 29, the Halloween Party will take place at The Manor. Dress up in your costume and enjoy an evening of a live DJ, themed cocktails, and photo opportunities. Tickets are available here.
There will also be an Immersive Dinner at Commons Club with palm readings and potions from 7 pm to 10 pm. These tickets include access to the Halloween Party after.
Bourbon & Banter
Downtown
1914 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
On October 29, don’t miss the “Death of a Gangster” murder-mystery dinner at this underground bar at The Statler hotel. Tickets are available for tables for two or four people. From 7 pm to 10 pm, you’ll spend the evening solving a 1920s-themed mafia marriage murder mystery while enjoying a four-course dinner. Old-fashioned wedding attire is encouraged.
CANVAS Hotel
The Cedars
1325 Botham Jean Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75215 | Map
In The Cedars, this artsy hotel is hosting a Halloween party on October 29 at the Gallery Rooftop Lounge. From 9 pm to 2 am, there will be a live DJ and costume contest with a $300 cash prize. Admission is $20 per person.
Head to W Dallas hotel on October 29 for a Haunted W Rooftop Halloween from 9 pm to 2 am at Altitude 33rd Floor. General admission includes access to the party, while VIP tickets include 2 hours of prepaid bar drinks.
Truck Yard
Lower Greenville
5624 Sears Street
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Starting at 11 am on October 29, this Lower Greenville bar will be hosting its annual Halloween event featuring cauldron cocktails, costume contests (pets included), pumpkin smashing, and tarot card reading.
MUTTS Canine Cantina
Uptown
2889 CityPlace West Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
On Saturday, October 29, this Dallas outdoor pup park is hosting an all-day Halloween celebration for humans and furry friends. At 1 pm, there will be a costume contest with categories that include Spookiest Costume, Best Two-Legged and Four-Legged Duo, Funniest Costume, Most Creative Costume and Best in Show.
This Uptown hotel is hosting a Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 29 at 10 pm. There will be a Candy Land-inspired activation along with specialty cocktails, light bites, and interactive pop-ups. If you’re interested in staying overnight, you can book the special Halloween at ZaZa package which includes two complimentary tickets to the event. Otherwise, tickets cost $75 per person.