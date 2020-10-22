PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Your Guide to Halloween Weekend in Dallas — Socially Distanced Outdoor Events and Safe Trick-or-Treating

The Best Things To Do This Spooky Holiday

BY // 10.22.20
Lower Greenville Halloween

Although this Halloween weekend in Dallas will look quite different from previous years, you can still celebrate — as safely as possible — with several socially distanced events, including virtual horror movie trivia nights, outdoor, masked “haunts,” and holiday-themed mini golf.

Trick or Treat on Lowest Greenville

A safer alternative to neighborhood trick or treating, Lowest Greenville’s event takes place on October 31 from 11 am to 3 pm. Local businesses sporting orange balloons on their doors will be handing out candy, while restaurants and shops will offer specials and sales for the spooky holiday. If drink deals are your thing, stop by Truck Yard for draft beer specials or pick up $5 Moscow Mules at HG Sply Co.

Movie Trivia Night: Spooky

On Thursday at 7 pm, participate in a spooky movie trivia night for a good cause. Dallas non-profit Ability Connection is hosting the virtual event for $25 per player with proceeds benefiting people with disabilities. Eight rounds feature questions centered around horror and horror comedy films.

 

Another Round Halloween
Mini-golf bar in West Dallas, Another Round, is hosting a Halloween-themed course through Halloween. (Courtesy of Another Round)

Another Round “Hole-oween”

Head to Dallas’ favorite mini-golf bar for “Hole-oween” from October 23 through Halloween. Schedule your tee-time for Halloween-themed holes and boozy shots (which are available all October). Kids and adults can enjoy candy stations at each hole to accompany their Bobbing For Apples, Sour Putt Kid, or Sugar Skull drink.

Fitish Fright

On Friday, October 30, CBD-infused skincare brand Fitish (a beauty companion of sorts to activewear) is hosting an immersive, outdoor haunt experience in the Design District from 3 pm to 8 pm. Wear a mask with your costume, take a photo, and get a treat. Plus, you’ll have a chance to win $500 in “Fitish funds.”

Hall-O-Ween at Legacy Hall

Plano’s Legacy Hall is offering a myriad of Halloween events this year from a Thursday night Rocky Horror Picture Show to a Hallows Eve Party on Friday and Hall-O-Ween on Saturday. The official Halloween party starts at 9 pm and features ultimate 80’s party band Live 80, Halloween-themed cocktails, and a costume contest. Be sure to wear a mask.

