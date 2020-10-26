This Bunker Hill Manor Home is a True Houston Retreat — a Swimming Pool, Wine Cellar and Car Showcase to Swoon Over

The kitchen and adjoining catering kitchen are the stuff of dreams.

Robert Dame designed this home, and his vision was expertly carried out by the builders.

This Bunker Hill estate boast more than an acre of landscaped grounds and all the amenities and touches one expects from Nouveau Luxury Builders and Tracy Design Studio.

French dreams meet Bunker Hill and Memorial elegance in a special Nouveau Luxury Builders-Tracy Design Studio project. The result? A Houston manor fit for kings and queens with one acre-plus grounds and a multitude of grand fittings and features that would impress even the most jaded architecture and design connoisseur.

Say hello to 721 Ourlane Circle in the exclusive Manior D’Ourlane subdivision. The experience begins as you arrive and admire the warm light flowing from the property’s large and abundant windows. A glass door beckons from the formal entry. You’ll know you’re home, ready to live and entertain in more than 12,000 square feet of space surrounded by lushly landscaped splendor.

One look at the understated formality of the swimming pool will make you swoon. . . and yes, that is Belgian limestone around the pool and spa.

Robert Dame designed this home, and his vision was expertly carried out by Nouveau Luxury Builders.

Michael Afshari of Happen Houston is this unique home’s listing agent. The asking price for 721 Ourlane Circle is $9,980,000.

Robert Dame designed 721 Ourlane Circle, and his vision was carried out beautifully by Nouveau Luxury Builders. The home’s expansive public spaces make it more than ideal for COVID-19 era gatherings, and you’ll appreciate the way the indoors and outdoors flow artfully into one another. Open the steel and glass folding doors in the formal living room and gain access to (and get unfettered views of) the pool and spa.

Imagine the pre-dinner cocktail conversations that could play out in these spaces.

Entertaining means food and drink, and if you love to cook and uncork, this Bunker Hill estate’s culinary centers will not disappoint. There is more than enough space for your own cooking brigade.

And wine lovers will be truly wowed. The glass-enclosed wine cellar holds more than 1,000 bottles and boasts limestone walls and intelligent storage solutions. A 15-foot tasting bar completes the scene. It’s almost like having your own mini Napa. At home.

Who needs to go out?

Quartz and marble countertops adorn the kitchens.

The home’s bedrooms and bathrooms are tastefully designed with privacy and stateliness in mind. Fireplaces anchor some of the bedrooms, and 14-foot ceilings, warm flooring and expansive windows set the scene. Retreat to the calming and luxurious confines of a true bedroom retreat, where worries fade away.

The 721 Ourlane Circle Rundown

— Eight bedrooms (the primary bedroom is a spacious 37 feet by 17 feet retreat)

— Eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms

— 44,267 square feet of grounds space in total

— A wine cellar that holds more than 1,000 bottles

— Five fireplaces

— Marble, wood, and stone flooring throughout

— Murano fixtures; antique doors

— 12-car garage (yes car fanatics will have more than enough space for their fleet)

— An outdoor kitchen fit for a professional chef