This Artsy Dallas Destination is a Welcome Escape from the Monotony of Staying at Home

This summer, the Canvas Hotel Dallas revealed a top-to-bottom renovation of their Cedars location. Led by Dallas-based design firm Studio 11 Design, along with local art consultancy SemosMauldin, the team remodeled guest rooms and public spaces in the 76 loft-style room hotel, which formerly housed the NYLO until 2018. During a recent one-night staycation, we got a look at the newly renovated guest rooms, Gallery Rooftop Lounge, and lobby.

Guests rooms have been remodeled with exposed brick, concrete floors, and more raw materials. (Courtesy of CANVAS)

Styled by Lou Verne, the Canvas Hotel’s Library Lounge now include a pool table, shuffleboard, and artwork from local artists that creates a sort of gallery experience and social hub for locals and guests. As soon as you enter one of the loft-style guest room, which feature exposed brick, large open windows, concrete floors, and 12-foot ceilings, you don’t feel like you’re in a hotel anymore. It feels much more like a really cool apartment. No two rooms have the same artwork, which include curated pieces from local artists Ginger Fox and Corey Godfrey.

After we got settled in our DLUX King room, we headed up to the Canvas’ rooftop pool. Known for having one of the best views of the Dallas skyline, it did not disappoint. There are several lounge chairs, a couple of cabanas, as well as the indoor area and bar where you can order drinks and bites from. Masks are required to enter the Gallery Rooftop Lounge, but can be taken off once outside by the pool. Full disclosure: it can get a bit noisy at night as the pool is only on the sixth floor, but it’s all part of the downtown scene.

Fire pits are available at night at the pool. (Courtesy of CANVAS)

Canvas Hotel also currently has some fun offers for couples, art lovers, and more. The Curator’s Package includes a consultation session with art advisors MK Semos and Jen Mauldin, as well as $250 towards a new piece of art, and possibly a meet and greet with the artist depending on their availability. Or if you’re looking to pop the question to that special someone soon, the Perfect Pair Package starts at $250 and comes with a bottle of champagne and table for two at the Gallery Rooftop Lounge for two hours. There are a few add ons available as well, including an intimate tasting at the hotel restaurant Chef’s Palette.