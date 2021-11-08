Inside Dallas’ Historic Warwick Melrose’s Long-Awaited Facelift, Including a Resort-Style Pool and Luxury Spa

Also new to the Warwick Melrose, an outdoor pool is available to hotel guests only.

Bathrooms in guest rooms at the Warwick now include glass-enclosed showers and marble flooring with new vanities, toilets, and mirrors.

Dallas’ Warwick Melrose hotel has been on the corner of Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road for nearly 100 years. The historic building, which used to be The Melrose Court Apartments in 1924, was designed by American architect C.D. Hill in the elegant Sullivanesque style. While preserving its historic features, including a wrought iron mail drop used by its former residents, the landmark Dallas hotel just debuted a gorgeous renovation. From redesigned guest rooms and suites to the first-time addition of a new luxury spa and resort-style pool, the Warwick has retained its historic character while modernizing its spaces with chic-contemporary decor.

Walking into the Warwick is like a blast to the past. Tunes from Frank Sinatra and more classics play while the lobby takes you back in time with its marble floors, giant chandeliers, and vintage touches. I had long heard about the hotel’s incredible Library Bar and its happy hour martinis, so I jumped at the chance to rediscover a destination that has been a part of Dallas history for so long.

Guest suites are spacious and include a separate living room and bedroom, as well as kitchen area.

What’s New at the Warwick Melrose Dallas

In the guest suites, rooms are still stately and traditional, but with new modern touches. In particular, the bathrooms have been updated with modern, glass-encased showers, marble flooring, new vanities, toilets, and mirrors. In-room entertainment now features Chromecast with Google TV so guests can watch whatever they want. There’s a sense of elevated comfort with separated living areas, including a small kitchen and dining nook.

Outside, a new 1,225-square-foot resort-style pool has been added for the first time in the hotel’s history. With chaise lounges, cabanas, food service, and an on-site bar, the serene set-up will be a huge draw for travelers and staycationers alike.

Also new to the Warwick Melrose, an outdoor pool is available to hotel guests only.

In a newly constructed two-story building next door, you’ll find Le Spa. The Warwick Melrose’s first full-service luxury spa features two beauty lines (the anti-aging formulations of Valmont and Phytomer’s marine-based, natural skincare), a sparkling new lounge, steam rooms, and six treatment suites. Services include massages, waxing, facials (consider Valmont’s signature Energy Ritual), and body treatments (try Phytomer’s detoxifying marine wrap), along with hair and nail treatments.

For those interested in hosting their wedding or event at the Warwick, the Uptown hotel just completed the Turtle Creek Ballroom on the first floor (beneath Le Spa) with towering 30-foot ceilings.

The Library Bar at Warwick Melrose is an iconic and romantic Dallas bar.

Have a Drink at The Library Bar

Definitely make sure to grab a cocktail or glass of wine at Warwick’s Library Bar. Untouched during the renovation, the classic setup still has a timeless aesthetic, complete with live piano music and shelves stocked with literature, naturally. Order an Old Fashioned or a martini (any time of day works) along with a crab cake and a charcuterie board for a Library Bar visit well spent.

Library Bar also has happy hour on Sunday through Thursdays from 4 pm to 7 pm with wines by the glass and signature cocktails half off.

Get Breakfast at The Landmark Restaurant

Down the hall from the Library Bar, The Landmark Restaurant is currently open for breakfast and lunch. A revamped breakfast menu includes omelets (try the Texas omelet with house-made chorizo), smoked turkey hash, smoked salmon, and more. You can also order from the all-day room service menu for things like tortilla soup, salads, sandwiches, and desserts.

The Warwick Melrose has always been a historical Dallas gem, but with its recent facelift, it proves to be a must-visit destination today for a staycation, spa treatment, or drink at the bar.