The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — Dallas Art Fair, Beer Fest, Chvrches, and More

Now that we’re a full week into November, the holiday festivities are back in full force. From one of the country’s biggest art fairs to a holiday light show in the city, these are the best things to do in North Texas this weekend.

CHVRCHES

Scottish pop trio Chvrches is performing at Dallas’ South Side Ballroom this Sunday at 8 pm. Known for alternative hits like “The Mother We Share” and “Good Girls,” the band’s vocals are led by Lauren Eve Mayberry. The group’s most recent album, Screen Violence, just debuted this fall. Tickets start at $36 and the venue requires that fans show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. Special guest Donna Missal will also perform.

Dallas Art Fair returns after 18 months, after canceling last year due to Covid-19. (Courtesy DAF)

Dallas Art Fair

One of the biggest art fairs of the year, Dallas Art Fair, returns this Friday through Sunday after 18 months since its last event. Located at the Fashion Industry Gallery in the Arts District, the three-day event features modern and contemporary artworks for collectors and the public to browse presented by national and international galleries. Visitors can purchase general admission tickets for $25 each for one-day access, or entry to all three days for $50. An early access champagne soirée will also take place on Thursday for $150 per person.

Tacolandia

Dallas Observer’s 7th annual Tacolandia festival is back this Saturday from 4 pm to 7 pm at Energy Square Plaza. Taco lovers can try unlimited taco samples from local favorites just by purchasing a $35 general admission ticket. There will also be a cash bar and music to enjoy with your tacos. A portion of proceeds will benefit North Texas Food Bank.

The Big Texas Beer Fest takes place in Fair Park this weekend. (Courtesy)

Big Texas Beer Fest

Taking place at the Fair Park Automobile Building on November 12 and 13, the 9th annual Big Texas Beer Fest will feature over 100 breweries and more than 500 beers. Showcasing brewers from around the world, about one-third of the brewers participating are based in Texas. Food trucks and local artisanal food vendors will also be on site to pair with your brews. Live music will be performed on the outdoor stage.

General admission tickets start at $37 and include one-day access to the festival, a commemorative tasting cup, and 12 two-ounce samples of beer. VIP tickets start at $62.50 and give you early entrance, a commemorative glass tasting cup, first access to rare beers, and additional perks.

Get Lit in The District

The AT&T Discovery District is getting a festive makeover this Saturday night with an official lighting ceremony starting 7 pm. Live music, drink specials, a photo wall, and games will follow the lighting of the District’s Christmas tree.

McKinney, Texas’ downtown scene is already hopping.

Wild West Wine Walk McKinney

This Saturday, head to historic downtown McKinney for a Wild West Wine Walk. From noon to 6 pm, you can sip and shop the square while wearing your best Western attire. Lone Star Wine Cellars, Landon Winery, and 4R Ranch & Winery will be offering tastes of their hand-selected wines. For $30, general admission tickets get you a souvenir wine glass, tastes of 12 wines, and admission to the GO TEXAN vendor market. VIP tickets cost $45 and give you all-day access, as well as three bonus tastes of premium local wine. You can also add on a mechanical bull ride for $8 if you’re feeling adventurous.

25th Anniversary ‘Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market

This Thursday through Sunday, enjoy the 25th anniversary ‘Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market at Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center. The annual North Texas event, hosted by the Junior League of Collin County, brings together over 13,000 shoppers to support educational and community projects and programs that benefit local families in Collin County. You can find everything from home decor to clothing and accessories. Tickets cost $12 in advance at local Market Streets or $15 online and at the door.

Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence stops in Dallas on his LIT AF Tour this Friday.

LIT AF Tour Hosted by Martin Lawrence

Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence (Bad Boys, Martin), will be stopping at Grand Prairie’s Texas Trust CU Theatre this Friday on his LIT AF Tour. The show will also feature Rickey Smiley, B. Simone, Donnell Rawlings, Chico Bean, and Clayton Thomas. Get tickets here.

Texas Country Music Weekend 2021

Over at the Fort Worth Stockyards, Texas Country Music Weekend will be taking place on Friday through Sunday. The weekend includes thirty artist performances over three days. Fun for the entire family, acts include Will Carter, Monty Dawson & Jason Custer, Curtis Grimes, and so many more.