5 Must-See Movies at The 2024 Dallas International Film Festival

Taking place from April 25 through May 2, the 18th annual Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF) returns to Violent Crown Cinema in West Village for its 17th year. Over eight days, film lovers can catch some of the best narrative, documentary, and short films from across the globe without having to jet off to Sundance or Telluride. Past festivals have included early screenings of notable films like Dallas Buyers Club, The Hurt Locker, Eighth Grade, and The Kings of Summer.

This year, there will be screenings of more than 100 films, Q&A sessions/panels with filmmakers and actors, nightly red carpets, and special events. A few opening weekend screenings will also take place at Majestic Theater and Texas Theatre.

Ahead, we highlight some of the films we’re most looking forward to at the festival. From a documentary about the biggest sports comedy group in the world to Anne Hathaway’s latest romantic comedy, these are five must-see films at the Dallas International Film Festival 2024.

Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot

Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 pm at Majestic Theater

The Opening Night film of the Dallas International Film Festival, this documentary follows six young men from Texas A&M University who formed a sports comedy group, Dude Perfect, in 2009 — right when YouTube took off. After more than a decade, Ty, Cory, Coby, Garrett, and Cody have reached a level of fame they couldn’t have imagined. The group attempts to set the world record for the highest basketball shot more than 800 feet over the Las Vegas strip.

Ezra

Friday, April 26 at 6:45 pm at Violet Crown

Featuring a star-studded cast including Robert Di Niro, Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, and more, this film follows a stand-up comedian living (Max) with his father while struggling to co-parent his autistic son, Ezra, with his ex-wife. Max and Ezra must embark on a cross-country road trip that impacts both of their lives.

The Dead Don’t Hurt

Saturday, April 27 at 4:30 pm at Violet Crown

Written and directed by Viggo Mortensen, this Western drama follows an independent French-Canadian woman (played by Vicky Krieps) as she embarks on a journey with Danish immigrant Holger Olsen (Mortensen). The two attempt to create a life together in a small town in Nevada during the 1860s until Olsen decides to fight for the Union when the Civil War breaks out. When he returns from the war, the couple must confront the new people that each of them has become.

The Idea of You

Saturday, April 27 at 7 pm at Violet Crown

This highly anticipated rom-com stars Anne Hathaway as a 40-year-old single mother who begins a romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (played by Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of the hottest boy band in the world. Based on the 2017 book of the same name by Robinne Lee, the film chronicles the love affair between the unexpected couple.

Scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 2, you can see it at Dallas International Film Festival first.

Sing Sing

Thursday, May 2 at 7 pm and 9:30 pm at Violet Crown

The Closing Night film of the festival, this drama stars Colman Domingo (nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role this year for Rustin), as a prisoner at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit. Based on The Sing Sing Follies by John H. Richardson and Breakin’ The Mummy’s Code by Brent Buell, the film follows Divine G (Domingo) as he tries to find purpose in his time by acting in a theatre group with other incarcerated men.

You can find the entire schedule for the Dallas International Film Festival 2024 here.