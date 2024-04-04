The Idea of You Dallas Film Festival
The Dead Don’t Hurt Dallas Film Festival
Sing Sing Dallas Film Festival
01
03

"The Idea of You" starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine is showing at Dallas International Film Festival.

02
03

Written and directed by Viggo Mortensen, "The Dead Don't Hurt" is a Western drama set in the 1860s.

03
03

"Sing Sing" is the Closing Night film of this year's Dallas International Film Festival.

The Idea of You Dallas Film Festival
The Dead Don’t Hurt Dallas Film Festival
Sing Sing Dallas Film Festival
Culture / Entertainment

5 Must-See Movies at The 2024 Dallas International Film Festival

Star-Studded Narrative and Documentary Films

BY // 04.04.24
"The Idea of You" starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine is showing at Dallas International Film Festival.
Written and directed by Viggo Mortensen, "The Dead Don't Hurt" is a Western drama set in the 1860s.
"Sing Sing" is the Closing Night film of this year's Dallas International Film Festival.
1
3

"The Idea of You" starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine is showing at Dallas International Film Festival.

2
3

Written and directed by Viggo Mortensen, "The Dead Don't Hurt" is a Western drama set in the 1860s.

3
3

"Sing Sing" is the Closing Night film of this year's Dallas International Film Festival.

Taking place from April 25 through May 2, the 18th annual Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF) returns to Violent Crown Cinema in West Village for its 17th year. Over eight days, film lovers can catch some of the best narrative, documentary, and short films from across the globe without having to jet off to Sundance or Telluride. Past festivals have included early screenings of notable films like Dallas Buyers Club, The Hurt Locker, Eighth Grade, and The Kings of Summer.

This year, there will be screenings of more than 100 films, Q&A sessions/panels with filmmakers and actors, nightly red carpets, and special events. A few opening weekend screenings will also take place at Majestic Theater and Texas Theatre.

Ahead, we highlight some of the films we’re most looking forward to at the festival. From a documentary about the biggest sports comedy group in the world to Anne Hathaway’s latest romantic comedy, these are five must-see films at the Dallas International Film Festival 2024.

Dude Perfect Dallas Film Fest
“Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot” is the Opening Night film at the Dallas Film Festival 2024.

Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot

Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 pm at Majestic Theater

The Opening Night film of the Dallas International Film Festival, this documentary follows six young men from Texas A&M University who formed a sports comedy group, Dude Perfect, in 2009 — right when YouTube took off. After more than a decade, Ty, Cory, Coby, Garrett, and Cody have reached a level of fame they couldn’t have imagined. The group attempts to set the world record for the highest basketball shot more than 800 feet over the Las Vegas strip.

Ezra

Friday, April 26 at 6:45 pm at Violet Crown

Featuring a star-studded cast including Robert Di Niro, Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, and more, this film follows a stand-up comedian living (Max) with his father while struggling to co-parent his autistic son, Ezra, with his ex-wife. Max and Ezra must embark on a cross-country road trip that impacts both of their lives.

The Dead Don’t Hurt Dallas Film Festival
Written and directed by Viggo Mortensen, “The Dead Don’t Hurt” is a Western drama set in the 1860s.

The Dead Don’t Hurt

Saturday, April 27 at 4:30 pm at Violet Crown

Written and directed by Viggo Mortensen, this Western drama follows an independent French-Canadian woman (played by Vicky Krieps) as she embarks on a journey with Danish immigrant Holger Olsen (Mortensen). The two attempt to create a life together in a small town in Nevada during the 1860s until Olsen decides to fight for the Union when the Civil War breaks out. When he returns from the war, the couple must confront the new people that each of them has become.

The Idea of You

Saturday, April 27 at 7 pm at Violet Crown

This highly anticipated rom-com stars Anne Hathaway as a 40-year-old single mother who begins a romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (played by Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of the hottest boy band in the world. Based on the 2017 book of the same name by Robinne Lee, the film chronicles the love affair between the unexpected couple.

Scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 2, you can see it at Dallas International Film Festival first.

Sing Sing Dallas Film Festival
“Sing Sing” is the Closing Night film of this year’s Dallas International Film Festival.

Sing Sing

Thursday, May 2 at 7 pm and 9:30 pm at Violet Crown

The Closing Night film of the festival, this drama stars Colman Domingo (nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role this year for Rustin), as a prisoner at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit. Based on The Sing Sing Follies by John H. Richardson and Breakin’ The Mummy’s Code by Brent Buell, the film follows Divine G (Domingo) as he tries to find purpose in his time by acting in a theatre group with other incarcerated men.

You can find the entire schedule for the Dallas International Film Festival 2024 here.

Featured Events
Hop into Bering's this Easter for Egg-citing Finds!
Shop Berings
SHOP NOW

Curated Collection

Swipe
13220 Dodds Landing
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

13220 Dodds Landing
Malakoff, TX

$5,990,005 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
13220 Dodds Landing
2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
Uptown
FOR SALE

2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
Dallas, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
4707 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4707 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4707 Bluffview Boulevard
4625 N Versailles Avenue
West Highland Park
FOR SALE

4625 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4625 N Versailles Avenue
3435 Wendover Road
East Dallas
FOR SALE

3435 Wendover Road
Dallas, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
3435 Wendover Road
4140 Prescott Avenue
Park Cities Area
FOR SALE

4140 Prescott Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4140 Prescott Avenue
4529 Bordeaux Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4529 Bordeaux Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,199,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4529 Bordeaux Avenue
5112 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5112 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,300,000 Learn More about this property
Brandi Bragg
This property is listed by: Brandi Bragg (214) 763-6755 Email Realtor
5112 Palomar Lane
4020 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4020 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris
This property is listed by: Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris (214) 803-1721 Email Realtor
4020 Colgate Avenue
9630 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9630 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9630 Inwood Road
4237 Middleton Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4237 Middleton Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4237 Middleton Road
10540 Lennox Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10540 Lennox Lane
Dallas, TX

$27,000,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
10540 Lennox Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X