The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems

Noir Detective, Historical, and Comedy Dramas

BY // 04.03.24
A Gentleman in Moscow

Starring Ewan McGregor, "A Gentleman in Moscow" is a new, must-watch series.

The 2024 TV season is in full swing and we’re here to highlight several of our favorite new shows that are now streaming. Get ready for a brand new noir detective show starring Colin Ferrell, or catch up on the latest episodes of a couple of book adaptations, a historical miniseries, and a comedy-drama set in Palm Beach.

Happy streaming!

Sugar New TV Shows
“Sugar” is a new Apple TV+ series starring Colin Ferrell.

Sugar (Apple TV+)

Premieres on April 5

This new noir detective TV show stars Colin Farrell as John Sugar, a Los Angeles detective who is tasked with investigating the disappearance of the granddaughter of a legendary Hollywood producer. Created by Mark Protosevich (Old Boy), the eight-episode series will release its first two episodes on Friday, April 5.

We Were the lucky ones new tv shows
“We Were the Lucky Ones” is based on the 2017 novel by Georgia Hunter.

We Were The Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, new episodes stream on Thursdays

Starring Joey King and Logan Lerman, this new Hulu miniseries follows a Jewish family, the Kurcs, that is determined to reunite after being separated during World War II. It’s based on the 2017 novel by Georgia Hunter, which was inspired by the true story of her own family’s survival in the Holocaust. The Kurcs are originally from Poland, which was the first country to be invaded by Germany during the war, and Addy (played by Lerman) is based on Hunter’s grandfather.

Manhunt New tv shows
“Manhunt” follows the search for John Wilkes Booth after he assassinates Abraham Lincoln.

Manhunt (Apple TV+)

New episodes stream on Fridays

This historical drama miniseries is an adaptation of James L. Swanson’s book, Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer. It stars Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air) as John Wilkes Booth, a famous stage actor who shot and killed Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre in 1865. The seven-episode series follows Lincoln’s Secretary of War Edwin Stanton (played by Tobias Menzies) as he begins a manhunt to track down Booth.

A Gentleman in Moscow
Starring Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow” is a new, must-watch series.

A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount + with Showtime)

New episodes stream on Fridays

Based on the 2016 novel by Amor Towles, this new TV miniseries follows a Russian aristocrat (played by Ewan McGregor) who is spared from death and placed on house arrest in an attic room during the Bolshevik Revolution. His former life is turned upside down and places him on the wrong side of history. Other cast members include Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Johnny Harris, and Leah Harvey.

Palm Royale
“Palm Royale” is a new period comedy-drama starring Kristin Wiig.

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

New episodes stream on Wednesdays

This 10-episode period comedy-drama stars Kristen Wiig as a former pageant girl (Maxine Simmons) trying to scheme her place into Palm Beach high society in 1969. Based on Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie, the show follows Maxine as she waits for her husband’s aunt (played by Carol Burnett) to die. Norma Dellacorte was the “queen of Palm Beach” before she fell into a coma. Maxine and her husband (played by Josh Lucas) believe that he is the heir to her fortune and try to weave their way into society, preparing for her passing. Comedy ensues as Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Leslie Bibb play the characters Maxine must win over to achieve her goal.

