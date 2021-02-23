Every Dallasite knows the sound of Kellie Rasberry’s voice, which has been broadcast through DFW airwaves since the 1990s. As a longtime co-host of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, she’s given advice and laughs to millions of listeners, often serving as a voice of reason and a friend on many a long commute.

PaperCity spoke with the radio host, podcaster, and mom about her uncomplicated Starbucks order, the importance of being present, and how Kidd Kraddick’s influence has continued to shape some of the most beautiful things in her life.

What’s your Dallas-area coffee order?

Kellie Rasberry: I hate to be cliché about it, but Starbucks. Also, I don’t think it’s a complicated order, but everyone looks at me like “what?” when I order it. I like a Venti drip, half hot water, room for extra cream, and three Sweet N’ Low’s. Well, three Splendas, I should say… I’m trying to do the yellow packets now.

What’s the best meal you’ve ever eaten in Dallas?

Kellie: Al Biernat’s. Get the petit filet mignon, and then I ask them to do this lemon butter caper sauce, and get the creamed spinach and sautéed mushrooms on the side. Then, you have to finish with a piece of their coconut cream pie — it’s the best coconut cream pie in Dallas.

Also, a new gem for me is Oak’d BBQ’s craft barbecue and cocktails. It’s on Greenville Ave, and it’s where the very first TGIFridays was.

What’s your favorite Dallas spot for a little self-care?

Kellie: I go to Polo Nails in Plano. If my husband finds out I go to Polo Nails without him he gets very upset, because he likes the pedicure. They’re so good there. They always remember you, and they’re just sweet people — that’s part of the experience, too.

[My husband] didn’t have his first mani-pedi until a few Valentines ago when I gave him a gift certificate. That night, he proposed to me. It was a surprise and I had no idea, so I had gotten my nails done for my wedding proposal at Polo Nails and I didn’t even know it.

What is your favorite hidden spot in Dallas?

Kellie: Chasu Kitchen. It’s in a little strip mall outside the Target parking lot in Plano, and we love it there. The only thing that’s missing is a bar.

What has coming to Dallas meant to your career in radio?

Kellie: Kidd Kraddick brought me to Dallas, so I say he’s responsible for every good thing I have in my life. If I hadn’t moved to Dallas for this job, I wouldn’t have met my ex-husband who is my daughter’s father, so I wouldn’t have her, I wouldn’t have my current husband, and all the blessings I have. It’s all Kidd Kraddick.

When he passed away in July of 2013, we weren’t really sure we were going to have a job anymore. It was his show, and his name is on the show still. Because he had built such a relationship with the people of Dallas (he’d been on The Eagle before Kiss-FM, so he’d been there since the ’80s), and he had such a loyal fan base, they kept us on the air. I can’t think of any other show in history that kept going on after the host died. We couldn’t have done that without Dallas. If they hadn’t been in the corner rooting on us, we wouldn’t be here right now.

We’re a part of people’s memories, and that is priceless. I’ll go speak at events now and have a young woman come up to me, and she’ll say, “I used to listen to you when I was in the backseat of my mom’s car when she took me to school, and this is my daughter, and she listens to you while she’s in the backseat.”

That’s three generations, and we connect those three generations. We’re part of people’s memories, and what else could you ask for? People still remember where they were when they heard this bit or that bit, and I’m like ‘that was 20 years ago!’ It doesn’t make me feel old; it just makes me feel lucky. People want to know if you’ve ever made a difference, and I feel like because of Kidd and the show, we have.

How do you prioritize your own mental and physical health as radio show host, and mom?

Kellie Rasberry: I don’t always get it right, and I do mess up a lot, but I have found that if I’m out of balance with work or working out or diet or sleep, it all goes to, well — I don’t want to say hell — but, hell in a hand basket. It’s just about finding the balance, and I can’t always do it perfectly, but I’m making an effort.

When my daughter was little we’d do Mommy Daughter Day. I’d tell her, make a list of everything you want to do, and this day is just me and you. And it’s just about making it that priority in the moment. I can’t do five things really well at once, but I can do one thing really great for an hour.

Now that she’s 14, I’m saying let’s do Mommy Daughter Day, and she’s like “I don’t wanna have a tea party,” and I’m like ‘no, no, we’ll do things you want to do now, like go to bookstores together.’ So the other day we went to the bookstore, and she invited me to her room, which is like ‘oh, my God! My 14-year-old invited me to her room!’ I got to lay in her bed and we watched her favorite movie. We’re going to go to a record store together next week, so we’ve already got that on the calendar.

It’s just, whenever you prioritize, you have to put your focus on that moment. I remember when she was a little girl and I’d take her to the park or something. She would play, I’d be on my phone, and she’d come up to me and say, “Mom, you’re on your phone.” I was like, oh man. So even though I was taking her to do something for her, I wasn’t really there in that moment. So I’ve had to really learn, when I’m with you, I’m with you. When I’m with my husband, I’m with my husband. When I’m with work, I have to be work. You have to be where you are in that moment, and have time for yourself, too.

So, if you go get your nails done at Polo Nails, don’t be sitting there checking work emails. Put your phone down for an hour, and just be in that moment. It might just be one hour, but I think that’s what I’m trying to get better at. People say, ‘I don’t have time, I don’t have time!’ You make time for what you want to. You carve out time for what you want, you just have to figure out what that is. Feed your soul.

What advice would you give to Dallas women?

Kellie: Everybody wants to do it all and have it all, but you can’t do it all at the same time. So, whatever you’re doing in the moment, focus on that. Be in that moment. Don’t let other distractions come in. There’s nothing that can’t wait. Just because the phone’s ringing, you don’t have to answer it. Be more present.

My husband told me, “there’s going to be one day when our 8-year-old doesn’t ask, ‘Daddy, pick me up. Daddy, can you hold me?’ So I’m going to be pick him up every time I can, because one time it’s going to be the last time, and you don’t know it.” That’s the best advice I could give anyone right now.