The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Kentucky Derby Edition

Along with some Cinco de Mayo celebrations beginning this weekend, this Saturday is also marks the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby. Several local spots will be hosting mint julep-fueled watch parties, but there’s plenty to do beyond the Derby.

Here are the best events to enjoy in Dallas this weekend.

Hotel Vin’s 1st Annual Rosé Soirée (And Kentucky Derby Party)

This Saturday from noon to 4 pm, head to Grapevine’s new Hotel Vin for their 1st Annual Rosé Soirée. Taking place at The Junction, the outdoor patio behind hotel restaurant Bacchus Kitchen + Bar, you’ll be able to taste over 20 different rosés, taking pictures in front of a floral selfie wall, enjoy a live DJ, and purchase food from Easy Slider’s food truck. Afterwards, you can watch the Kentucky Derby on a 20-foot screen and take photos with a life-size horse display. Tickets are $55 per person.

Kentucky Derby Party at The Rustic

On Saturday, Uptown’s The Rustic is hosting a Talk Derby To Me Kentucky Derby celebration. Brunch will begin at 10 am for those looking to start early, and the full menu will be available at 3 pm. The all-day event will feature live music, mint juleps and Triple Crown Sliders, and a costume contest. The event is free, just RSVP.

Watch the Kentucky Derby at JAXON Beer Garden this Saturday.

Derby Day at AT&T Discovery District

All day this Saturday starting at 11 am, JAXON Beer Garden and The Second Floor at The Exchange are hosting a Kentucky Derby Watch Party. Guests are encouraged to wear their finest Derby attire for the costume contest (with prizes), and there will also be live music provided by the Royal Dukes. Drink specials include $10 mint juleps, $10 French 75s, $6 glasses of Prosecco, and $8 Derby Spritzes. RSVP or reserve a table here.

Swipe













Next

Turtle Creek Conservancy’s Day at the Races

Going part virtual this year, the signature fundraiser of the Turtle Creek Conservancy will include a live broadcast of the Derby from Turtle Creek Park with a hat contest, “wagering” on the race, and silent and live auction. You can also enjoy the event from home with “Derby in a Box” including a festive hat box filled with wine, bites, desserts, and more. Each box cost $150 and feeds two to four people.

Dallas Arboretum is hosting their first ever Black Heritage Celebration with the opening of ZimSculpt. (courtesy of Dallas Arboretum)

Black Heritage Celebration at Dallas Arboretum

In celebration of the Summer of Sculpture exhibition called ZimSculpt opening (a display of Zimbabwean sculpture), the Dallas Arboretum is hosting its first ever Black Heritage Celebration this Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. There will be cooking demonstrations, music, dance, a Black-owned businesses vendor fair, and more. The event is free with general admission.

(courtesy of Highland Park Village)

Highland Park Village’s Spring Shopping Stroll

It’s been a minute (understandably) since we’ve had a shopping event in the historic Dallas destination, but this Saturday’s Spring Stroll should help make up for lost time. Enjoy seasonal offers from a variety of Village favorites (cotton candy at Madison, “beautifying cocktails” at Alice + Olivia, a rosé pop-up bar at Veronica Beard) and newbies (with purchases, score complimentary cotton tees at La Vie Style House or a scrunchy at LoveShackFancy). Strollers will also get to pre-shop pieces from Dallas native and current queen of the headband Lele Sadoughi’s first brick-and-mortar store before it opens later in May. Visit hpvillage.com for details on all retail offers, and time your Saturday visit to enjoy the following…

Bunches Flower Co. Truck (11am – 3pm)

DJ Steffi Burns (12 – 3pm)

Wild About Harry’s (1 – 4pm)

Vintage VW Photobus (2 – 5pm)

(courtesy of Lord Jones)

A Sunday Sound Bath

If you’ve paid a visit to West Village, Deep Ellum, or NorthPark Center recently, you might have caught surrealism-inspired billboards for Lord Jones — the bougie, beautiful CBD brand stocked on the coveted shelves of The Conservatory, Grange Hall, and Stanley Korshak. The visuals represent a pioneering moment for the industry (advertising constraints around CBD remain strict) and make Dallas one of the very first cities to land the brand’s campaign (love an exclusive).

To mark the moment, Lord Jones is hosting a virtual sound bath to help you top off your weekend. Grab your best CBD gum drops or bath salts and tune in for the live event on Sunday at 7pm, featuring musician and producer Flying Lotus.