The Best Dallas Spots To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Margarita Specials, Tacos, and Live Mariachi Bands All Week Long

BY // 04.21.21
Legacy Food Hall – Cinco de Mayo

Enjoy live music, drink specials, and Tex-Mex bites for Cinco de Mayo at these Dallas restaurants. (Courtesy of Legacy Food Hall)

It’s never too early to planning holiday celebrations, especially if you want to book a good spot to enjoy Texas’ favorite reason to drink margaritas, eat tacos, and listen to live mariachi bands. Cinco de Mayo, the annual celebration of the Mexican Army’s victory at the Battle of Puebla, lands on a Wednesday this year, but some spots are keeping the celebrations going all week long.

Here is your guide to celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Dallas.

 

 

 

Te Deseo

Uptown

2700 Olive Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-646-1314

Website

Te Deseo Dallas

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Harwood District's Te Deseo. (Courtesy of Te Deseo)

This chic Mexican restaurant in the Harwood District is celebrating Cinco de Mayo for six days straight. From May 1 to May 8, Te Deseo will feature $7 sangrias and frozen drink specials. Also on May 1, there will be a DJ on the rooftop from 9 pm to 2 am, May 2 will feature Sunset Salsa at 7 pm, and on May 5, there will be a DJ from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden

Downtown

311 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-838-1422

Website

JAXON Beer Garden Dallas

JAXON Beer Garden is hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration with live music on May 5. (Courtesy)

On May 5, this downtown patio favorite is hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration from 5 pm to 10 pm. Along with live entertainment from a local mariachi group, DJ, and live band, there will be drink and food specials. These include $4 Dos XX, $8 frozen margaritas, $8 rocks margaritas, $8 ranch waters, as well as Tacos Al Pastor specials, Paleteros (ice cream sold from a cart), and Eloteros (elotes sold from a cart).

Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex

Knox-Henderson

2722 N. Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex Dallas

New Tex-Mex spot Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex will open on May 5 on Fitzhugh. (Courtesy)

This brand new Tex-Mex spot from The Rustic’s Kyle Noonan is hosting its grand opening on May 5 (Cinco de Mayo). There will be a Mariachi band, DJ, mini donkeys, a pop-up bar, golden tacos, and of course, fajitas and margaritas.

Legacy Food Hall

Plano

7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-846-4255

Website

Legacy Food Hall

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo weekend at Plano's Legacy Food Hall with tacos, margs, and live music.

On May 1, this Plano food hall is hosting Cinco de Mayo celebrations starting at 1:30 pm. Guests can expect Chilangos tacos, tequila, and live music all day. There will also be a giant 11-foot piñata courtesy of Living Young Wellness Spa. The entertainment line-up includes Squeezebox Bandits (“Tex-Mex” Country Band), Traditional Mexican Dances by Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Fusión Latina, and lastly Havana NRG at 8 pm. Purchase tickets for Havana NRG here.

The Rustic

Uptown

656 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-730-0596

Website

The Rustic Dallas

Another Uptown spot you can celebrate May 5 at is this spacious and outdoor venue. From 3 pm to 10 pm, there will be Joe Leo Tacos (as this is where Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex got it start), and live music on the stage.

Vidorra

Multiple Locations

2642 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

972-215-0640

Website

Vidorra Dallas

For Cinco de Mayo, Vidorra is offering $5 margs. (Courtesy)

This Cinco de Mayo, this Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum and Addison is offering $5 margaritas, $5 import beers, $5 Cazadores Blanco shots, and $30 large-format Cazadores, as well as a live mariachi band.

El Bolero

Design District

1201 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 160
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-741-1986

Website

El Bolero Dallas

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with $30 margarita pitchers at El Bolero. (Courtesy)

Head to this Mexican restaurant in the Design District any time on May 5 for $6 margaritas and $30 marg pitchers. Pair with one of El Bolero’s taco plates or enchiladas to really get the celebration going.

Truck Yard

Lower Greenville

5624 Sears Street
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

469-500-0139

Website

Truck Yard Dallas

Truck Yard is kicking off Cinco de Mayo on May 1 with its annual Chihuahua race.

This Lower Greenville outdoor playground is kicking off its five days of Cinco de Mayo celebrations with its annual Chihuahua race on May 1 at 3 pm. Go here to reserve your pup for the race for a chance to win prizes.

Miriam Cocina Latina

Downtown

2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5275

Website

Miriam Cocina Latina

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Miriam Cocina with margarita specials. (Photo by Raynor Brumfield)

This Klyde Warren Park-adjacent Mexican restaurant is offering margarita specials, as well as an a la carte menu for Cinco de Mayo. Miriam Jimenez is bringing back the popular Pineapple Margarita and Mezcal Margaritas ($12) just for the day, and offers gallon Margaritas to-go with complimentary chips, salsas and guacamole ($65). You can also add a sampler platter with chicken tostones, cheese stuffed bolitos de yucca, chicken and brisket empañadas, and black bean sopecitos for $21.

Waterproof

Downtown

1914 Commerce St 19th Floor
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

waterproof statler

Waterproof at The Statler is one of Dallas' newest and trendiest pools.

From May 1 through May 5, the popular rooftop pool is partnering with Don Julio to serve up  Don Julio Blanco shots ($5) and a special on the premier Don Julio 1942 Magnum Tequila ($850). On Cinco de Mayo only, pair your cocktails with brisket and chicken tinga creations from a poolside pop-up taco bar.

When the sun goes down on May 1, head inside to the Statler Ballroom, where a pro wrestling tournament is being hosted for the holiday.

