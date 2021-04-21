The Best Dallas Spots To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo
Margarita Specials, Tacos, and Live Mariachi Bands All Week LongBY Megan Ziots // 04.21.21
It’s never too early to planning holiday celebrations, especially if you want to book a good spot to enjoy Texas’ favorite reason to drink margaritas, eat tacos, and listen to live mariachi bands. Cinco de Mayo, the annual celebration of the Mexican Army’s victory at the Battle of Puebla, lands on a Wednesday this year, but some spots are keeping the celebrations going all week long.
Here is your guide to celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Dallas.
Te Deseo
Uptown
2700 Olive Street
Dallas, TX | Map
This chic Mexican restaurant in the Harwood District is celebrating Cinco de Mayo for six days straight. From May 1 to May 8, Te Deseo will feature $7 sangrias and frozen drink specials. Also on May 1, there will be a DJ on the rooftop from 9 pm to 2 am, May 2 will feature Sunset Salsa at 7 pm, and on May 5, there will be a DJ from 7 pm to 11 pm.
Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden
Downtown
311 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
On May 5, this downtown patio favorite is hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration from 5 pm to 10 pm. Along with live entertainment from a local mariachi group, DJ, and live band, there will be drink and food specials. These include $4 Dos XX, $8 frozen margaritas, $8 rocks margaritas, $8 ranch waters, as well as Tacos Al Pastor specials, Paleteros (ice cream sold from a cart), and Eloteros (elotes sold from a cart).
This brand new Tex-Mex spot from The Rustic’s Kyle Noonan is hosting its grand opening on May 5 (Cinco de Mayo). There will be a Mariachi band, DJ, mini donkeys, a pop-up bar, golden tacos, and of course, fajitas and margaritas.
Legacy Food Hall
Plano
7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024 | Map
On May 1, this Plano food hall is hosting Cinco de Mayo celebrations starting at 1:30 pm. Guests can expect Chilangos tacos, tequila, and live music all day. There will also be a giant 11-foot piñata courtesy of Living Young Wellness Spa. The entertainment line-up includes Squeezebox Bandits (“Tex-Mex” Country Band), Traditional Mexican Dances by Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Fusión Latina, and lastly Havana NRG at 8 pm. Purchase tickets for Havana NRG here.
The Rustic
Uptown
656 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
Another Uptown spot you can celebrate May 5 at is this spacious and outdoor venue. From 3 pm to 10 pm, there will be Joe Leo Tacos (as this is where Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex got it start), and live music on the stage.
Vidorra
Multiple Locations
2642 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226 | Map
This Cinco de Mayo, this Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum and Addison is offering $5 margaritas, $5 import beers, $5 Cazadores Blanco shots, and $30 large-format Cazadores, as well as a live mariachi band.
El Bolero
Design District
1201 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 160
Dallas, TX | Map
Head to this Mexican restaurant in the Design District any time on May 5 for $6 margaritas and $30 marg pitchers. Pair with one of El Bolero’s taco plates or enchiladas to really get the celebration going.
Truck Yard
Lower Greenville
5624 Sears Street
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
This Lower Greenville outdoor playground is kicking off its five days of Cinco de Mayo celebrations with its annual Chihuahua race on May 1 at 3 pm. Go here to reserve your pup for the race for a chance to win prizes.
Miriam Cocina Latina
Downtown
2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Klyde Warren Park-adjacent Mexican restaurant is offering margarita specials, as well as an a la carte menu for Cinco de Mayo. Miriam Jimenez is bringing back the popular Pineapple Margarita and Mezcal Margaritas ($12) just for the day, and offers gallon Margaritas to-go with complimentary chips, salsas and guacamole ($65). You can also add a sampler platter with chicken tostones, cheese stuffed bolitos de yucca, chicken and brisket empañadas, and black bean sopecitos for $21.
From May 1 through May 5, the popular rooftop pool is partnering with Don Julio to serve up Don Julio Blanco shots ($5) and a special on the premier Don Julio 1942 Magnum Tequila ($850). On Cinco de Mayo only, pair your cocktails with brisket and chicken tinga creations from a poolside pop-up taco bar.
When the sun goes down on May 1, head inside to the Statler Ballroom, where a pro wrestling tournament is being hosted for the holiday.