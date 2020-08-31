Culture / Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to Labor Day Weekend In Dallas

Kentucky Derby Watch Parties, Yoga, and To-Go Bites To Celebrate

BY // 08.31.20
Virgin Hotels Dallas Alondra Smith

Attend Mats & Mimosas all weekend. (Courtesy of Virgin Hotels Dallas)

Labor Day weekend has arrived. If you’re still in limbo about whether to go out or stay in, no worries. There are plenty of options in Dallas this year that suit both scenarios.

Dallas Labor Day Events

All Labor Day weekend (Saturday through Monday), Virgin Hotels Dallas is hosting Mats & Mimosas at their rooftop Pool Club. Led by Black Swan Yoga instructor Alondra Smith, the class costs $30 per person and includes a 45 minute yoga class and mimosa after class. Bring your own mat and enjoy the fresh air on the spaced out fourth-floor deck.

 

JAXON – Mint Julep (Frozen and Rocks)

On Saturday, JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden is hosting a Kentucky Derby watch party starting at 3pm. The event will feature $5 frozen and regular mint juleps on the expansive, socially distanced patio. Come wearing your hats and blazers to cheer on your favorite horse if you wish.

The Rustic will also be having a celebration on Saturday from 10 am to close featuring $5 frozen drinks all day and free music on the open-aired patio.

Head to Canvas hotel’s rooftop pool on Monday from 2 pm to 6 pm for a Labor Day Poolside celebration of cocktails, bites, and live set from DJ M*KNIGHT. Tickets cost $25 to enter and attendees must be over 21 years old.

Dallas Labor Day Food & Drinks

If you’re looking to celebrate Labor Day Weekend from home, there are still tons of ways to celebrate. For example, order some wine, cheese, and charcuterie from Veritas Wine Room‘s new delivery service. All orders over $75 are free delivery. So, stock up on curated wine packages, or order A Bar n Ranch Wagyu steak from The Pantry, and get cooking at home.

 

Asian Mint

Thai-favorite Asian Mint is also offering a special family package for Labor Day weekend. This $75 package includes a six-pack of assorted Asian beers, crispy egg rolls, papaya salad, chicken basil fried rice and chicken clear noodle stir fry. It serves four people and is available for curbside pickup at the Oak Lawn, Inwood, and Richardson locations between Friday and Saturday, and through Sunday at Forest Lane.

Also available especially for Labor Day is One90 Smoked Meats‘ limited-time roasted hatch chile and cheddar sausages and holiday sale. Order a whole brisket, bone-in pork shoulder, and more for your celebration now and pick up at the shop on Sunday between noon and 3:30 pm.

Featured Properties
