Brennan's new executive chef Joey Chavez heads the kitchen where Texas Creole dishes fill the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu.

Chef Giancarlo Ferrara of Amalfi is among the 200 chefs continuing with Houston Restaurant Weeks which has been extended to the end of September.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks, brings old world French fare in a fine dining atmsophere.

Foodie Events / Restaurants

Houston Restaurant Weeks Extended Due to Huge Coronavirus Era Response

Cleverley Stone's Special Legacy Lives On

BY // 08.31.20
Brennan's new executive chef Joey Chavez heads the kitchen where Texas Creole dishes fill the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu.

Chef Giancarlo Ferrara of Amalfi is among the 200 chefs continuing with Houston Restaurant Weeks which has been extended to the end of September.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks, brings old world French fare in a fine dining atmsophere.

We’ve been loving the menus put forth by restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks and are happy to report that the veal short ribs at Amalfi and the New Orleans barbecued shrimp at Brennan’s and all the other delicious HRW menus will be available through the end of September.

And you thought that Monday was your last chance.

So successful has the fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank been that restaurateurs and diners are clamoring for more. Now everyone has four more weeks to indulge in the yummy, specially priced, multi-course prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner. For those with dining room concerns due to COVID-19, the restaurants are offering takeout and delivery.

“I am humbled and in awe of what has happened for restaurants here in Houston this past month,” Houston Restaurant Weeks director Katie Stone says in a statement. “HRW came this year at a time that could not have been more crucial, and I am so inspired and so grateful to be able to continue my mother’s cause of feeding families in Houston.”

HRW founder Cleverley Stone passed away in June following a battle with cancer. Before her death. she expressed her wish that the fundraising effort continue in perpetuity in her name. Stone’s legacy will remain strong thanks to the fact that more than $16.6 million was raised since she founded the nonprofit restaurant super event in 2003. It is a total that has enabled the Food Bank to provide just shy of 50 million meals for Houstonians in need of food assistance.

I particularly love the HRW website which includes menus, costs, addresses, contact information and maps of the participating restaurants. Sort of like reading cookbooks, it’s a treat to peruse through the 200 participating restaurants and decide what might beckon our taste buds.

And actually, after checking out a few this afternoon, I’ve decided my next stop will be Étoile Cuisine et Bar for the $45 dinner beginning with my selection of Escargot de Bourgogne, continuing with Magret de Canard Roti for my main and closing with Crème Prise à la Pistache (pistachio panna cotta with red berries and almond crumble).

