Take in the view at Waterproof on the 19th floor.

Labor Day is coming up fast — on Monday, September 6 to be precise. It’s time to start booking your tickets for the best pool parties, live music shows, and celebrations for the long weekend in Dallas.

Pool Parties

On Monday, September 6, The Statler is hosting a pool party at its rooftop bar Waterproof from 3 pm to 9 pm, featuring DJs Clarity, Faucon, EL, CB Smoove, and Noyola. Ages 21 and up only. Tickets are available here.

AC Dallas by The Galleria is also hosting a Farewell to Summer Pool Party on Sunday from noon to 6 pm featuring live entertainment, cocktails, and tapas. Tickets start at $45 and include free parking, a complimentary cocktail and bottled water. Get your tickets here.

Virgin Hotels Dallas will be having a weekend pool party for Labor Day as well. From September 3 through September 6, you can book a day pass (for non-hotel guests) or get in free for hotel guests for the all day pool parties. The DJ lineup is TBD.

Head to the Lorenzo Hotel on Monday from noon to 7 pm for a Labor Day Sip-N-Swim pool party. A ticket includes access to the pool, towel service, free bottled water, and entertainment from Dallas DJs.

Fellow Cedars hotel, CANVAS is hosting a Labor Day Pool Party from 2 pm to 7 pm on Monday. For $20, you’ll get access to the rooftop pool party presented by Futura Events. Grab a poolside cocktail and listen to live DJs all day long.

Kenny Chesney tribute band Barefoot Nation will perform at Legacy Hall’s Labor Day Weekend Luau. (Courtesy of Legacy Hall)

Live Music and Celebrations

Head to The Statler Hotel’s ballroom on Friday at 8 pm to see DFW rock and roll tribute bands Kiss Destroyer, ZZTex, and Van Halen Experience perform. All ages are welcome. Purchase tickets here.

On Sunday from 8:30 pm to 10 pm, The Rustic will feature free live music in celebration of Labor Day weekend.

Plano’s Legacy Hall will be celebrating Labor Day with the second annual Labor Day Weekend Luau on Sunday from 2 pm to 10 pm. The event will feature a Hawaiian pig roast, hula and fire dancers, Tiki cocktails, and a limbo competition, as well as music by Jimmy Buffet tribute band Buffet Beach and Kenny Chesney tribute band Barefoot Nation. Purchase tickets here.

On Saturday and Sunday, Omni Dallas Hotel is hosting live music and movies on the lawn to celebrate the final days of summer. Local music will take place on Pegasus lawn each day from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, followed by a featured film (“Grease” on Saturday, “Moana” on Sunday) at 8:30 pm.

Head to Lee Harvey’s in The Cedars on Sunday, September 5 at 7 pm for live music from Bandolero, who cover the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers, and Widespread Panic.

On Saturday at 8 pm, Medical District bar Redfield’s Tavern is hosting a free performance by U2 tribute band Joshua Tree.

Deep Ellum Outdoor Market will be having a Mimosa Walk — Labor Day Holiday Weekend edition — on Saturday at noon. Each guest will receive a souvenir glass, map, and wristband to explore and sample mimosas at shops like Flea Style, Rocket Fizz, 1890 Marketplace Dallas, and more. Get your tickets here.