Cattle Baron’s Co-Chair Kris Johnson on Her Connection to Raising Funds for Cancer Research

Kris Johnson is wearing Balmain and Dolce&Gabbana at Neiman Marcus and Eiseman Jewels (Photo by Justin Clemons, photographed at NorthPark Center).

As NorthPark Center embarks on its fifth year of celebrating its Ambassador program― an idea spearheaded by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman― a spotlight shines brightly upon Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support. Today, we’re speaking with Kris Johnson.

Hand-selected for their philanthropic contributions, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for various events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organization. This year’s Ambassadors are threaded together with a solid commitment to the community. Events that support causes important to them are united in the ultimate spirit of fashion, art, and stylish philanthropy.

Today, we chat with Kris Johnson, one of the Co-Chairs of Cattle Baron’s Ball for 2022. This NorthPark Ambassador has a deep connection to raising funds for cancer research, as she’s seen firsthand what it’s done to friends and family.

“I have seen the strides that have been made due to research,” Johnson says. “I want to do what I can to raise money to fund the research to eradicate cancer completely.”

Aside from her involvement with Cattle Baron’s Ball, she is also a board member of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation, which funds research grants for cancers affecting women. Johnson is also on the Cancer Care Board, based out of New York.

To date, Cattle Baron’s Ball has given over 89 million dollars to cancer research, as well as funded many grants that have resulted in life-saving screenings, tests, and treatments.

NorthPark Center supports the event as the Red Carpet Sponsor, which takes place on September 17, 2022.

Your favorite NorthPark memory.

Kris Johnson: A scavenger hunt for a charity event held throughout all the NorthPark stores a number of years ago.

How would you describe your own personal style?

Johnson: Classic, I am the girl that still wears a dress to work every day

NorthPark Center is at the center of combining art and fashion. Describe your own art and fashion interests.

Johnson: I have had the privilege of having a front-row seat to some of the best-dressed women in Dallas as well as being around fabulous art pieces. I have also been a Dallas Summer Musical season ticket holder for several years.

Who are your role models?

Johnson: Mary Kay Ash. I am proud to work for a company that has done so much for women throughout the world.

What keeps you driven?

Johnson: My faith in God

What are two fun facts about you?

Johnson: I lived in Alaska. I was supposed to go for two weeks and stayed for eight years. I have run ten full marathons in several countries and throughout the U.S. My favorite being the Monaco marathon where you run through three countries, Monaco, France, and Italy.

How do you find a moment of balance while getting it all done?

Johnson: I go for a run

On the importance of giving back.

Johnson: Whether you give financially or give of your time to help your neighbor or community, it is the best way to feed your soul.