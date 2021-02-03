This Mardi Gras in Dallas will definitely look different than years past. But that’s OK, because there are still plenty of ways to celebrate Fat Tuesday in North Texas. From 5k runs and parade “strolls” to crawfish and Hurricanes, these are the best things to do this Mardi Gras.

Run/Walk/Parade

The Dash for the Beads 5k is going virtual this year. You can register now and complete your run before February 14 (so your results are posted online). The annual 1M walk has been replaced with the Dash Mardi Gras People Parade. Instead of one, large parade, this year’s walk will be split into “parade strolls” through six different Oak Cliff neighborhoods. It’ll include a costume contest, as well. Register for the parade walk here.

Order a frozen King Cake cocktail at Revelers Hall to celebrate Mardi Gras. (Courtesy)

Eat, Drink, and Celebrate

Bishop Arts jazz bar, Revelers Hall, is currently offering a festive frozen King Cake cocktail.

On February 19, head to JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden for a day of live music (Mississippi Bastard Project will perform 6 pm to 10 pm), and specialty food and cocktails to celebrate Mardi Gras. The restaurant will host a crawfish boil from 5 pm until sold out, as well as a King Cake dessert and $10 Hurricanes.

At Plano’s Legacy Hall, a Mardi Gras celebration will take place on February 13. From 2 pm to 10 pm, there will be live, NOLA-style music in the Box Garden, as well as $10 Hurricanes in souvenir cups, Dock Local’s crawfish boil for $25 (from 4 pm to 7 pm), and more treats from Leila Bakery and Whisk & Eggs. On Fat Tuesday, February 16, Legacy Hall will be offering Mardi Gras-themed food and drink specials, as well as a New Orleans brass ensemble by The Bobby Falk Group.