View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
The Eye Joule
Adolphus Pool
Lorenzo Hotel Dallas pool
01
03

The Joule is hosting a socially distanced picnic at The Eye this Friday. (Courtesy of The Joule)

02
03

The Adolphus hotel is re-opening its pool this Memorial Day. (Courtesy of Adolphus)

03
03

The Lorenzo Hotel is having a socially distanced pool parties this Memorial Day weekend. (Courtesy of Lorenzo Hotel)

The Eye Joule
Adolphus Pool
Lorenzo Hotel Dallas pool
Culture / Entertainment

Dallas’ Best Memorial Day Weekend Events — Have A Picnic at The Eye and Dip Into Limited-Capacity Pool Parties

There's Lots to Do Outside During the Long Holiday Weekend

BY // 05.18.20
The Joule is hosting a socially distanced picnic at The Eye this Friday. (Courtesy of The Joule)
The Adolphus hotel is re-opening its pool this Memorial Day. (Courtesy of Adolphus)
The Lorenzo Hotel is having a socially distanced pool parties this Memorial Day weekend. (Courtesy of Lorenzo Hotel)
1
3

The Joule is hosting a socially distanced picnic at The Eye this Friday. (Courtesy of The Joule)

2
3

The Adolphus hotel is re-opening its pool this Memorial Day. (Courtesy of Adolphus)

3
3

The Lorenzo Hotel is having a socially distanced pool parties this Memorial Day weekend. (Courtesy of Lorenzo Hotel)

You may have not even realized it was Memorial Day weekend until you were about halfway through reading this sentence. That’s more than fair. It truly just sank in for me when I began being target for events popping up around town — albeit, socially distanced events, but still, events!

From limited and ticketed picnics to hotel pool parties, these are the best things to do in Dallas this Memorial Day weekend.

Have a Picnic at The Eye

This Friday, May 22, The Joule is celebrating Memorial Day with a picnic at Tony Tasset’s infamous ‘Eye’ right across the street. Groups of six people can reserve a spot to enjoy a socially distanced evening of dinner, beer, wine, and sweets from Commissary. Gates will open at 6:30 pm and tickets (sold in groups of six) come to a total of $390.

To enjoy even more of The Joule, the downtown hotel is offering a staycation package for $199 in honor of their reopening this weekend.

Lorenzo Hotel Dallas pool memorial day
The Lorenzo Hotel is having a socially distanced pool parties this Memorial Day weekend. (Courtesy of Lorenzo Hotel)

Capped Capacity Pool Parties

Just down the street from The Joule, The Adolphus hotel also plans to carefully reopen on May 21, with new protocols in place to ensure safety (you can read about them here). In addition to Commerce, Otto’s, the barbershop and the lobby bar, the rooftop pool will also reopen for Memorial Day weekend in Dallas. Capacity will be capped at 6o people and space is available at a first come first serve basis, free of charge. The full bar menu will be available at noon and cabanas are open for reservations.

Over at the Lorenzo Hotel in The Cedars, the rooftop pool will be open this Saturday and Sunday for a socially distanced “Sip and Swim” with DJ Michael Jerome. Tickets are priced at $20 and include one free specialty drink or a drink of choice (up to $12). There will be a limited amount of tickets for each day. You can purchase them here.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
2505 Dorrington Street, #E
Medical Center
FOR SALE

2505 Dorrington Street, #E
Houston, TX

$710,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2505 Dorrington Street, #E
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Houston, TX

$2,225,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
12128 Broken Arrow Street
Memorial Forest
FOR SALE

12128 Broken Arrow Street
Houston, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
12128 Broken Arrow Street
10915 Wickline Drive
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10915 Wickline Drive
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Atlas
This property is listed by: Sue Atlas (713) 446-5551
10915 Wickline Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X