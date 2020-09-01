Alamo Drafthouse is The Best Place to See a Movie (If You’re Going To The Movies) in Dallas Right Now

Over the past six months, I’ve been aching to go back to the movie theater. Even if there wasn’t a new film out, I just wanted to spend a couple of hours sitting in Alamo Drafthouse, eating buffalo cauliflower in front of the big screen again. Some semblance of normal. Once the Cedars location re-opened last week, I knew it was time. After a bit of obsessive back and forth on what day and which seats would be best to make a reservation for, I finally opted for an early screening of Christopher Nolan’s new film, Tenet, at 7 pm on a Monday — the very first day you could see it at Alamo.

We arrived at the theater, masked up and temperature checked, and found our corner seats in the very last row of one of the more cavernous theaters. It was comfortable—two buffer seats were already put in place, and we didn’t have anyone directly beside us or in front of us.

Also, you order your food before the movie now. When you purchase your tickets online, you’ll find a limited menu including pizzas, chicken tenders, fish and chips, and standard snacks like popcorn or chips and queso. A server (wearing masks and gloves) also comes by before the film to make sure you’re all set with your order and asks if you want to add anything else, as only refills for drinks and popcorn can be requested on an order card during the movie. They even ask if you want to put in your order all at once or stagger your drinks, apps, and entrees.

It’s all extremely organized at Alamo Drafthouse. Food and drinks, along with a small, sealed kit with plastic utensils, napkins, and a hand sanitizer wipe, are already at your seats when you arrive. There are even lids for alcohol like beer, wine, and cocktails.

Before the movie starts, a fun new health and safety video explains Covid-19 precautions being taken, including thorough cleanings between movie showings, the mask policy, and physical distancing when it comes to walking around and exiting the theater. After the film, guests exit row by row. It proved to be a little difficult to control at the end, but people still managed to keep their space.

Also, Tenet was fantastic. Wearing a mask wasn’t too bad during the two-and-a-half hour film, especially when the movie is as all-consuming as this one. Overall, the experience was a good one. As for the safety of being indoors with other people at least six feet distance apart, no one can be completely certain right now. But if I’m going go back to the movies with the threat Covid-19 still lingering, it’s only going to be at Alamo Drafthouse.