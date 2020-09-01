The Beer Can House is a Houston folk-art institution. (Photo David Brown, dabfoto.com)
“President Barack Obama” by Kehinde Wiley, from National Portrait Gallery, Washington DC
Jones Hall
The Orange Show Monument
Beer Can House
a’Bouzy (Photo by Becca Wright)
01
06

The Beer Can House is a Houston folk-art institution. (Photo David Brown, dabfoto.com)

02
06

"President Barack Obama" by Kehinde Wiley, from National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.

03
06

Catch Broadway (virtually) from Jones Hall this Saturday.

04
06

Wander around The Orange Show Monument this Labor Day Weekend.

05
06

Take a tour of The Beer Can House this Saturday and Sunday.

06
06

a'Bouzy will hos an all-day brunch this Monday. (Photo by Becca Wright)

The Beer Can House is a Houston folk-art institution. (Photo David Brown, dabfoto.com)
“President Barack Obama” by Kehinde Wiley, from National Portrait Gallery, Washington DC
Jones Hall
The Orange Show Monument
Beer Can House
a’Bouzy (Photo by Becca Wright)
Culture / Entertainment

Houston’s Ultimate Labor Day Weekend Guide — Things to Do

Make the Most of Summer's Last Big Weekend

BY // 09.01.20
The Beer Can House is a Houston folk-art institution. (Photo David Brown, dabfoto.com)
"President Barack Obama" by Kehinde Wiley, from National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.
Catch Broadway (virtually) from Jones Hall this Saturday.
Wander around The Orange Show Monument this Labor Day Weekend.
Take a tour of The Beer Can House this Saturday and Sunday.
a'Bouzy will hos an all-day brunch this Monday. (Photo by Becca Wright)
1
6

The Beer Can House is a Houston folk-art institution. (Photo David Brown, dabfoto.com)

2
6

"President Barack Obama" by Kehinde Wiley, from National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.

3
6

Catch Broadway (virtually) from Jones Hall this Saturday.

4
6

Wander around The Orange Show Monument this Labor Day Weekend.

5
6

Take a tour of The Beer Can House this Saturday and Sunday.

6
6

a'Bouzy will hos an all-day brunch this Monday. (Photo by Becca Wright)

With all that’s happening these days (the coronavirus pandemic, hurricanes, heat advisories), it’s hard to imagine we’re already at Labor Day weekend. I’m not sure whether it’s justified to say that time flew by or moved at a snail’s pace. Regardless, we could all use a break – even just for a day – before the school year officially kicks into high gear and everyone starts to take on the Fall.

To help ensure you maximize your precious free time, here are best things to do in Houston this weekend From virtual performances to arty tours to brunching and boozing, Houston’s doing it all this long weekend.

Revisions in Representation

This Saturday, September 5, Visual Arts Alliance will present a virtual discussion with art historian and curator Cindy Lisica, Ph.D., entitled “Revisions in Representation: Artists Working to Decolonize Art History.”

Streamed on YouTube and Facebook Live, the online event will be an enlightening and undoubtedly timely one, as it dives deep into modern day conversations surrounding historical revisionism. In the conversation, Lisica will  highlight artworks by Guillermo Gomez-Peña and Coco Fusco, Kehinde Wiley, Mickalene Thomas and more.

Best of Broadway

If you’re a Broadway junkie, then you simply cannot miss Jones Hall’s livestream performance of POPS Live from Jones Hall: Best of Broadway on Saturday night. The virtual concert will feature music from hit shows, including, WaitressLes MisérablesJekyll and HydeFrozenRagtimei, among others. Performers include musicians from the Houston Symphony and singers from Theatre Under The Stars.

If you’re the type that enjoys singing along, this virtual event allows you to sing to your heart’s content in the comfort of your own home.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace August Deck - DALLAS

Tickets are $20. Pour yourself a cocktail and lay out a charcuterie board to make a night of it.

Jones Hall
Catch Broadway (virtually) from Jones Hall this Saturday.

Orange Show Tours

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art is keeping things busy this weekend, with two Labor Day tours.

This Saturday and Sunday, September 5 and 6, you’re invited to tour the dizzying 3,000 square foot Orange Show Monument, handmade by the late Jefferson Davis McKissack, The incredible artistic environment is constructed out of concrete, brick, steel and miscellaneous objects. It features an oasis, a wishing well, pond and more. It’s a wonderland meets playground.

On the same two days, you’re also invited to tour John Milkovisch’s iconic Beer Can House. This quintessential Houston highlight is a must-see. People flock from all over to take in the unique structure.

Both events are $5 (free for children 12 and under).

a’Bouzy Labor Day Brunch

Extend your Saturday/Sunday brunch straight into Monday with a’Bouzy’s Labor Day Brunch. Stop by the champagne-loving restaurant any time between 10 am and 7 pm to get your helping of their brunch offerings, plus Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV for $49 per bottle – available both in-house and to-go. Just be sure you make a reservations beforehand. Bon Appétit.

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
5322 Verdome Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5322 Verdome Ln
Houston, TX

$799,900 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Gregory
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Gregory (713) 265-7455 Email Realtor
5322 Verdome Ln
3237 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3237 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3237 Inwood Dr
3257 Huntingdon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Huntingdon Place
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Patrick Burbridge
This property is listed by: Patrick Burbridge (832) 954-6694 Email Realtor
3257 Huntingdon Place
8899 Sandringham Dr
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

8899 Sandringham Dr
Houston, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
8899 Sandringham Dr
918 Harvard St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

918 Harvard St
Houston, TX

$1,369,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
918 Harvard St
3516 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3516 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,830,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3516 Rice Blvd
2100 Troon Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2100 Troon Rd
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2100 Troon Rd
5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire, TX

$1,186,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
5111 Grand Lake St
1919 Park St
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1919 Park St
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Tania Amin Shirazi
This property is listed by: Tania Amin Shirazi (281) 773-0029 Email Realtor
1919 Park St
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X