Houston’s Ultimate Labor Day Weekend Guide — Things to Do

Take a tour of The Beer Can House this Saturday and Sunday.

With all that’s happening these days (the coronavirus pandemic, hurricanes, heat advisories), it’s hard to imagine we’re already at Labor Day weekend. I’m not sure whether it’s justified to say that time flew by or moved at a snail’s pace. Regardless, we could all use a break – even just for a day – before the school year officially kicks into high gear and everyone starts to take on the Fall.

To help ensure you maximize your precious free time, here are best things to do in Houston this weekend From virtual performances to arty tours to brunching and boozing, Houston’s doing it all this long weekend.

Revisions in Representation

This Saturday, September 5, Visual Arts Alliance will present a virtual discussion with art historian and curator Cindy Lisica, Ph.D., entitled “Revisions in Representation: Artists Working to Decolonize Art History.”

Streamed on YouTube and Facebook Live, the online event will be an enlightening and undoubtedly timely one, as it dives deep into modern day conversations surrounding historical revisionism. In the conversation, Lisica will highlight artworks by Guillermo Gomez-Peña and Coco Fusco, Kehinde Wiley, Mickalene Thomas and more.

Best of Broadway

If you’re a Broadway junkie, then you simply cannot miss Jones Hall’s livestream performance of POPS Live from Jones Hall: Best of Broadway on Saturday night. The virtual concert will feature music from hit shows, including, Waitress, Les Misérables, Jekyll and Hyde, Frozen, Ragtimei, among others. Performers include musicians from the Houston Symphony and singers from Theatre Under The Stars.

If you’re the type that enjoys singing along, this virtual event allows you to sing to your heart’s content in the comfort of your own home.

Tickets are $20. Pour yourself a cocktail and lay out a charcuterie board to make a night of it.

Catch Broadway (virtually) from Jones Hall this Saturday.

Orange Show Tours

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art is keeping things busy this weekend, with two Labor Day tours.

This Saturday and Sunday, September 5 and 6, you’re invited to tour the dizzying 3,000 square foot Orange Show Monument, handmade by the late Jefferson Davis McKissack, The incredible artistic environment is constructed out of concrete, brick, steel and miscellaneous objects. It features an oasis, a wishing well, pond and more. It’s a wonderland meets playground.

On the same two days, you’re also invited to tour John Milkovisch’s iconic Beer Can House. This quintessential Houston highlight is a must-see. People flock from all over to take in the unique structure.

Both events are $5 (free for children 12 and under).

a’Bouzy Labor Day Brunch

Extend your Saturday/Sunday brunch straight into Monday with a’Bouzy’s Labor Day Brunch. Stop by the champagne-loving restaurant any time between 10 am and 7 pm to get your helping of their brunch offerings, plus Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV for $49 per bottle – available both in-house and to-go. Just be sure you make a reservations beforehand. Bon Appétit.