It’s hard to believe that we’re closing in on the end of 2021. After two, tough pandemic-ridden years, you bet we’re ready for a fresh new start to make resolutions and intentions. But first, let’s celebrate and indulge in champagne in the city we love so much. These are the best parties and restaurants to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dallas and ring in 2022.

EDM artist Illenium performs at Lights All Night this year. (Courtesy of Illenium)

New Year’s Eve Parties

The longest-running EDM festival in Texas, Lights All Night, returns this year on December 30 and 31 at Dallas Market Hall. Ring in the new year with performances by Above & Beyond, Loud Luxury, and DJ Snake on Friday night. Or come out on Thursday evening, and catch Deadmau5, Illenium, Joyrde, and more.

Head to downtown’s AT&T Discovery District on New Year’s Eve for a Roaring 20s-themed celebration. There will be live music, a live countdown to midnight on the 104-foot media wall, a costume contest, balloon drop at The Exchange, 360-degree photo booth, and party favors for the first 500 guests.

The Statler will also be hosting a Black and White Party to celebrate 2022 starting at 9 pm on December 31. Taking place in the hotel’s 12,000-square-foot Ballroom (transformed into a modern-day Black and White Party recreation of Truman Capote’s 1966 “Party of the Century”), guests will enjoy music from Party Machine Band, a casino experience, party favors, and midnight champagne toast. Tickets start at $125 per person.

After dining at The Village’s Meridian (see below), head over to the apartment community’s brand-new hotel, The Drey, for a black-tie afterparty. From 9 pm to 1 am, the celebration includes a four-hour-long open bar, champagne toast, and a midnight breakfast buffet. Tickets cost $130 per person or $100 for Village residents.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with complimentary champagne and more at Dallas restaurants. (Courtesy of Happiest Hour)

Dallas Restaurants Celebrating 2022

This New Year’s Eve, Uchi and Uchiba are offering special omakase dining experiences. At Uchi, you can pay $400 for two to enjoy items like otoro, A5 wagyu, caviar, and white truffle. For $200 for two people at Uchiba, you’ll receive bites including oysters, king crab, foie, and black truffle. Each dinner will consist of eight to ten courses.

At The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, Fearing’s will be hosting a New Year’s Weekend brunch on both Saturday and Sunday including á la carte items from 11:30 am to 2 pm. On New Year’s Eve, chef Dean Fearing will also be cooking up a four-course pre-fixe dinner for $250 per adult, $125 vegetarian, and $45 per child. It’ll include caviar and a glass of champagne for those 21 and up. Book your spot here.

Meridian at The Village Dallas will be offering a five-course celebratory dinner on December 31. For $195 per person (and two and a half hours of your time), you’ll receive a complimentary glass of champagne and choices amongst dishes like cured swordfish belly, potato gnocchi, maitake and broccoli di Cicco lasagna, and wagyu short rib. Dessert is a citrus cake, and you can add on à la carte items and wine pairings as you wish for an extra cost.

Another new hotspot at Victory Park’s W Hotel, Villa Azur is celebrating the new year with “Fifty Shades of Villa Azur.” Doors open at 5 pm for live shows, dancers, music, a DJ, and an exclusive à la carte menu including wagyu, Tomahawk steak, seafood towers, caviar, and more. Reservations are required by emailing NYE2022@villaazurdallas.com or calling the restaurant. For any reservations after 9 pm, there will be a food and beverage minimum. The dress code is “upscale chic – voluptuous & sensual.” Do with that what you will.

Several Harwood District spots are hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations. Happiest Hour will be hosting a New Years Eve Megaparty from 8 pm to 2 am. General admission tickets cost $45 and rooftop all access is $80. Guests are encouraged to wear futuristic cocktail attire while they enjoy a live DJ, countdown, and balloon drop at midnight. Te Deseo will also be celebrating with a Latin NYE party starting at 5 pm. It’ll feature a three-course dinner, plus a rooftop experience with tickets starting at $50. French restaurant Mercat Bistro will host a three-course, French-inspired dinner with wine pairings for $120 per person. Menu items include sea bass tartare, duck l’orange, and chocolate mille-feuille. Last but not least, Harwood Arms is offering food specials and a performance by a dueling piano duo for the occasion. Indulge in braised pork shank, black eyed pea casssoulet, jalapeño soda bread, and more.