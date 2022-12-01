Dallas-Based Keeks Designer Handbags Recommends Something for Everyone On Your Holiday Gift List

Christmas morning is right around the corner and it’s time to start making those holiday shopping lists. When you want to give the gift of luxury this holiday season, look no further than the local, Dallas-based, and woman-owned business Keeks Designer Handbags. Arguably one of the best-kept secrets in the area, Keeks offers authentic, pre-loved designer handbags, shoes, and accessories. You can shop online or in person at their 10,000-square-foot handbag haven in Plano.

Let’s break down the top gifts the designer experts at Keeks are seeing this season for everyone on your list.

The Moms

We love these Chanel Clip On Earrings to instantly elevate any mom’s look. Keeks has a variety of styles, so you can pick one that best matches their wardrobe and aesthetic. From vintage to more contemporary, from pearls to enamel, you’re bound to find something they love.

A Hermes Clic Clac Bracelet is a closet and accessory staple. Whether they’re a stay-at-home mom, a work-from-home mom, or an office gal (or anything in between), this will be a piece they can wear day in and day out. We love the Extra Wide for an extra pop.

Give a Louis Vuitton bag charm to help elevate their everyday style. Easily attachable, Louis Vuitton bag charms are iconic and range in color, metal, and size. Match one to their favorite bag, or pick an evergreen option that can fit their whole closet.

The *New* Mom

The *new* mom has some unique needs‚ and shouldn’t she? She just had a baby and her life completely turned upside down, after all. This holiday calls for something special.

A variety of designers make a luxe, stylish backpack that’s perfect for a hands-free diaper bag option. From Louis Vuitton to Prada to Chanel, she can still feel stylish even while tagging her new babe on the go.

For those quick and extremely rare solo errands or nights out, give her a gorgeous crossbody. She’ll love keeping her hands free, while also feeling light as a feather when she’s used to carrying so much gear.

The College Girl

The college gal needs something glam. You can’t go wrong with a pair of Golden Goose sneakers or stunning sunnies for walking to class — she’ll be the talk of campus. Keeks has all different shapes, from traditional aviators to round to cat-eye and more.

If she’s the gal about town, give her the Louis Vuitton pochette. It’s the perfect accessory for going out, as it’s not too big or bulky but still has plenty of room for all her essentials.

The Babysitter

There’s something about having a babysitter that you trust, one that feels like family. They do care for your children, after all! To thank them for all their hard work and reliability this year, give them a slim and sleek Card Holder to keep track of all their earnings.

The Pochette Cles is another great option for the worthy babysitters in your life. The perfect bag for them to grab for a night of babysitting or a night on the town — endless options!

A cosmetic pouch can double for both overnight trips and cosmetic touch-ups in their everyday bag. Pick one that matches their current piece, or add a new style to their closet.

The Young Professional

If there’s one thing a new, young professional needs, it’s a beautiful work tote. Help them show up on the job full of confidence and glam. The Chanel Grand Shopping Tote, Louis Vuitton Neverfull, and Louis Vuitton Onthego are all timeless pieces that will age gracefully with them as they advance in their career.

The Man

Let’s face it, shopping for the man in your life is often one of the hardest people on the list. When it comes to updating our men’s wardrobes, we love the LV Neo Porte Cartes for a slim option, the LV Pocket Organizer for something larger, and a messenger bag to completely overhaul his everyday style.

Everyone

Lastly, for anyone and everyone, you simply can’t go wrong with a bumbag. 90s fashion is back, and you can’t walk down the street these days without seeing a bumbag. Every brand is putting its own take on the iconic piece and fashion staple, so peruse through Keeks’ latest collection and find the perfect fit.