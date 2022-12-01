Keeks YSL Crossbody
Keeks Chanel Earrings
Keeks Hermes Clic Clac Bracelet
Keeks LV Bag Charm
Keeks Louis Vuitton Backpack
Keeks Golden Goose
Keeks Louis Vuitton Pochette
Keeks Prada Card Holder
Keeks Louis Vuitton Babysitter Pochette
Keeks Cosmetic Bag
Keeks Chanel Work Bag
Keeks Louis Vuitton Neverfull
Keeks Louis Vuitton Onthego
Keeks Louis Vuitton Neo Porte Cartes
Keeks Louis Vuitton Pocket Organizer
Keeks Gucci Messenger
Keeks Burberry Bumbag
01
17

Saint Laurent Vicky Medium Chain Bag Lambskin

02
17

Chanel CC Faux Pearl Drop Clip-On Earrings

03
17

Hermes Clic Clac Bracelet Extra Wide

04
17

Louis Vuitton Facettes Bag Charm

05
17

Louis Vuitton Sorbonne Backpack Empreinte

06
17

Golden Goose Slide Size 38

07
17

Louis Vuitton Pochette Only Monogram

08
17

Prada Saffiano Leather Card Holder

09
17

Louis Vuitton Pochette Cles Damier Ebene

10
17

Louis Vuitton Cosmetic Case PM Epi

11
17

Chanel Grand Shopping Tote Caviar

12
17

Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM Monogram

13
17

Louis Vuitton ONTHEGO PM Empreinte

14
17

Neo Porte Cartes Card Holder Damier Graphite

15
17

Pocket Organizer Damier Graphite

16
17

598103 GG Supreme Messenger

17
17

Burberry Bumbag

Keeks YSL Crossbody
Keeks Chanel Earrings
Keeks Hermes Clic Clac Bracelet
Keeks LV Bag Charm
Keeks Louis Vuitton Backpack
Keeks Golden Goose
Keeks Louis Vuitton Pochette
Keeks Prada Card Holder
Keeks Louis Vuitton Babysitter Pochette
Keeks Cosmetic Bag
Keeks Chanel Work Bag
Keeks Louis Vuitton Neverfull
Keeks Louis Vuitton Onthego
Keeks Louis Vuitton Neo Porte Cartes
Keeks Louis Vuitton Pocket Organizer
Keeks Gucci Messenger
Keeks Burberry Bumbag
Fashion / Shopping

Dallas-Based Keeks Designer Handbags Recommends Something for Everyone On Your Holiday Gift List

From Moms to Men, These Are The Top Accessories of the Season

BY // 12.01.22
Saint Laurent Vicky Medium Chain Bag Lambskin
Chanel CC Faux Pearl Drop Clip-On Earrings
Hermes Clic Clac Bracelet Extra Wide
Louis Vuitton Facettes Bag Charm
Louis Vuitton Sorbonne Backpack Empreinte
Golden Goose Slide Size 38
Louis Vuitton Pochette Only Monogram
Prada Saffiano Leather Card Holder
Louis Vuitton Pochette Cles Damier Ebene
Louis Vuitton Cosmetic Case PM Epi
Chanel Grand Shopping Tote Caviar
Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM Monogram
Louis Vuitton ONTHEGO PM Empreinte
Neo Porte Cartes Card Holder Damier Graphite
Pocket Organizer Damier Graphite
598103 GG Supreme Messenger
Burberry Bumbag
1
17

Saint Laurent Vicky Medium Chain Bag Lambskin

2
17

Chanel CC Faux Pearl Drop Clip-On Earrings

3
17

Hermes Clic Clac Bracelet Extra Wide

4
17

Louis Vuitton Facettes Bag Charm

5
17

Louis Vuitton Sorbonne Backpack Empreinte

6
17

Golden Goose Slide Size 38

7
17

Louis Vuitton Pochette Only Monogram

8
17

Prada Saffiano Leather Card Holder

9
17

Louis Vuitton Pochette Cles Damier Ebene

10
17

Louis Vuitton Cosmetic Case PM Epi

11
17

Chanel Grand Shopping Tote Caviar

12
17

Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM Monogram

13
17

Louis Vuitton ONTHEGO PM Empreinte

14
17

Neo Porte Cartes Card Holder Damier Graphite

15
17

Pocket Organizer Damier Graphite

16
17

598103 GG Supreme Messenger

17
17

Burberry Bumbag

Christmas morning is right around the corner and it’s time to start making those holiday shopping lists.  When you want to give the gift of luxury this holiday season, look no further than the local, Dallas-based, and woman-owned business Keeks Designer Handbags. Arguably one of the best-kept secrets in the area, Keeks offers authentic, pre-loved designer handbags, shoes, and accessories. You can shop online or in person at their 10,000-square-foot handbag haven in Plano. 

Let’s break down the top gifts the designer experts at Keeks are seeing this season for everyone on your list.

Chanel CC Faux Pearl Drop Clip-On Earrings

The Moms

We love these Chanel Clip On Earrings to instantly elevate any mom’s look. Keeks has a variety of styles, so you can pick one that best matches their wardrobe and aesthetic. From vintage to more contemporary, from pearls to enamel, you’re bound to find something they love.

A Hermes Clic Clac Bracelet is a closet and accessory staple. Whether they’re a stay-at-home mom, a work-from-home mom, or an office gal (or anything in between), this will be a piece they can wear day in and day out. We love the Extra Wide for an extra pop.

Give a Louis Vuitton bag charm to help elevate their everyday style. Easily attachable, Louis Vuitton bag charms are iconic and range in color, metal, and size. Match one to their favorite bag, or pick an evergreen option that can fit their whole closet.

Saint Laurent Vicky Medium Chain Bag Lambskin

The *New* Mom

The *new* mom has some unique needs‚ and shouldn’t she? She just had a baby and her life completely turned upside down, after all. This holiday calls for something special. 

A variety of designers make a luxe, stylish backpack that’s perfect for a hands-free diaper bag option. From Louis Vuitton to Prada to Chanel, she can still feel stylish even while tagging her new babe on the go.

For those quick and extremely rare solo errands or nights out, give her a gorgeous crossbody. She’ll love keeping her hands free, while also feeling light as a feather when she’s used to carrying so much gear.

Golden Goose Slide

The College Girl

The college gal needs something glam. You can’t go wrong with a pair of Golden Goose sneakers or stunning sunnies for walking to class — she’ll be the talk of campus. Keeks has all different shapes, from traditional aviators to round to cat-eye and more.

If she’s the gal about town, give her the Louis Vuitton pochette. It’s the perfect accessory for going out, as it’s not too big or bulky but still has plenty of room for all her essentials.

 

Keeks Prada Card Holder
Prada Saffiano Leather Card Holder

The Babysitter

There’s something about having a babysitter that you trust, one that feels like family. They do care for your children, after all! To thank them for all their hard work and reliability this year, give them a slim and sleek Card Holder to keep track of all their earnings.

The Pochette Cles is another great option for the worthy babysitters in your life. The perfect bag for them to grab for a night of babysitting or a night on the town — endless options!

A cosmetic pouch can double for both overnight trips and cosmetic touch-ups in their everyday bag. Pick one that matches their current piece, or add a new style to their closet.

 

Keeks Louis Vuitton Onthego
Louis Vuitton ONTHEGO PM Empreinte

The Young Professional

If there’s one thing a new, young professional needs, it’s a beautiful work tote. Help them show up on the job full of confidence and glam. The Chanel Grand Shopping Tote, Louis Vuitton Neverfull, and Louis Vuitton Onthego are all timeless pieces that will age gracefully with them as they advance in their career.

 

Keeks Gucci Messenger
598103 GG Supreme Messenger

The Man

Let’s face it, shopping for the man in your life is often one of the hardest people on the list. When it comes to updating our men’s wardrobes, we love the LV Neo Porte Cartes for a slim option, the LV Pocket Organizer for something larger, and a messenger bag to completely overhaul his everyday style.

 

Keeks Burberry Bumbag
Burberry Bumbag

Everyone

Lastly, for anyone and everyone, you simply can’t go wrong with a bumbag. 90s fashion is back, and you can’t walk down the street these days without seeing a bumbag. Every brand is putting its own take on the iconic piece and fashion staple, so peruse through Keeks’ latest collection and find the perfect fit.

Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X