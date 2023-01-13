2023 Northpark Ambassadors
In its sixth year, NorthPark Center's Ambassador program boldly merges all things fashion, art and philanthropy.

Abi and Fred Perpall

Lisa Sherrod

Lisa Rocchio

Angie Kadesky

Carla Thompson

Andrea Cheek

Lori and Jerry Jones, Jr

Lindy Berkley

Bela Cooley

Andrea Nayfa

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman

Isabell Novakov Higginbotham

Culture / Fashion

Introducing the 13 NorthPark Ambassadors of 2023

Dallas' Top Impact Makers

BY // 01.13.23
In its sixth year, NorthPark Center's Ambassador program boldly merges all things fashion, art and philanthropy.
In its sixth year, NorthPark Center's Ambassador program boldly merges all things fashion, art and philanthropy.

Abi and Fred Perpall

Lisa Sherrod

Lisa Rocchio

Angie Kadesky

Carla Thompson

Andrea Cheek

Lori and Jerry Jones, Jr

Lindy Berkley

Bela Cooley

Andrea Nayfa

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman

Isabell Novakov Higginbotham

In its sixth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges all things fashion, art, and philanthropy. The assembly of 2023 Ambassadors ― an idea generated in tandem by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines a spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the causes most dear to them.

Chosen specifically for their philanthropic endeavors, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for a variety of events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organization. From a not-to-miss fashion show to inspiring holiday magic and hope, NorthPark provides a platform to get the mission of these organizations out there all year long, and ignite significant impact. 2023’s lineup of Ambassadors draw a wide array of influential business and community leaders, all linked together with the commonality of a shared commitment to Dallas’ nonprofit community.

This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff.

 

PaperCity Unveils the 13 NorthPark Ambassadors for 2023

Angie Kadesky
Angie Kadesky is wearing Scanlan Theodore and Eiseman Jewels.

Angie Kadesky

Angie Kadesky represents The Crystal Charity Ball this year. One of Dallas’ most esteemed and popular charity events of the year, NorthPark joins forces to highlight the event’s nonprofit beneficiaries. Partnering with one of NorthPark’s premier brands, Neiman Marcus, the Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show and Luncheon will take place in September 2023, ushering in an opportunity to highlight the beneficiaries for the new year. The sole purpose of the The Crystal Charity Ball is to aid, support and make contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County, and has been since 1952. 

 

Andrea Cheek is wearing Lafayette 148 at Nordstrom and Eiseman Jewels | Isabell Higginbottom is wearing Carolina Herrera at Neiman Marcus and Eiseman Jewels.

Andrea Cheek and Isabell Higginbottom

Andrea Cheek and Isabell Higginbottom serve NorthPark’s Ambassador program on behalf of Cattle Baron’s Ball. The two were also recently named Co-Chairs for the 2023 Cattle Baron’s Ball event. NorthPark has been invaluable supporters and plays a deep role in the Cattle Baron’s Ball history. For 2023, NorthPark returns as the Ball’s Red Carpet sponsor. Through the Cattle Baron’s Ball’s partnership with the American Cancer Society, it’s raised nearly $90 million towards the ongoing pursuit to cure cancer. 

Lindy Berkley
Lindy Berkley is wearing Dolce & Gabbana at Neiman Marcus and Eiseman Jewels.

Lindy Berkley

Lindy Berkley joins the NorthPark Ambassador lineup, representing Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD). The inspiration and hope the mission brings to families is synonymous with the spirit of the holiday season. And one of NorthPark’s marquee events, that are enveloped in countless Christmas memories for families. For the past 35 years, The Trains at NorthPark have raised invaluable funds to serve the mission of RMHD. Since 1987, the Trains have raised more than $13 million for RMHD allowing the organization to serve more than 40,000 families. The nonprofit clings to a critical mission of keeping families together, inspiring strength and giving love and support to families whose children are receiving essential medical care. 

 

Andrea Nayfa
Andrea Nayfa is wearing Carolina Herrera at Neiman Marcus and Eiseman Jewels. 

Andrea Nayfa

Andrea Nayfa is a champion for Children’s Health, an organization with a history spanning more than a century-long. Beyond the goal of making life better for children, the nonprofit has a long-standing commitment to the community that includes high-quality patient care, advocacy, education and preventive care. Each year, NorthPark and Children’s Health present A Season of Giving during the holidays where all proceeds of NorthPark Santa visits benefit the organization. In 2021, this partnership raised $230,000.

 

Bela Cooley
Bela Cooley is wearing Gucci and Eiseman Jewels.

Bela Cooley

Bela Cooley united with fellow NorthPark Ambassadors, focusing on the Dallas Museum of Art. NorthPark Center is synonymous with the art world, as its collection of internationally acclaimed 20th and 21st century art turns shopping and dining into a world-class cultural experience. NorthPark’s collection makes museum-quality art accessible to all. 

 

Abi and Fred Perpall
Abi is wearing her own dress and Eiseman Jewels, and Fred is wearing his own suit.

Abi and Fred Perpall

Abi and Fred Perpall represent Two x Two for AIDS and Art this year. The nonprofit hosts an annual contemporary art auction each year, benefiting two organizations—the Dallas Museum of Art and amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. In 2022, the event raised $9.4 Million, bringing the total raised to $113 Million. One of NorthPark’s signature brands, Neiman Marcus, partners with the charity to host its First Look Preview Party and Fundraiser, as the presenting sponsor. 

 

northpark ambassadors 2023
Lori is wearing Alexander McQueen at Neiman Marcus, and Jerry is wearing his own suit.

Lori and Jerry Jones Jr.

Lori and Jerry Jones Jr. make the holidays brighter, representing The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree. Both initiatives are mainstays with the holiday season and iconic with NorthPark’s spirit of giving. From November 23 to December 24 each year, bells ring, encouraging shoppers to donate crucial funds for The Salvation Army’s year-round programs in North Texas. And of course the Angel Tree shines brightly in the corridors of NorthPark Center, as families have the opportunity to handpick an Angel from the tree and provide a Christmas wish for a child. 

 

Lisa Rocchio
Lisa Rocchio is wearing ZIMMERMANN and Eiseman Jewels. 

Lisa Rocchio

Lisa Rocchio teams up with Texas Ballet Theater this year. The nonprofit’s mission is to create, present and tour world-class professional ballet, and promote its appreciation, accessibility, and technical mastery among students, pre-professionals, and audiences of all ages. Texas Ballet Theater is the only arts organization to serve as resident company for Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth and the Winspear Opera House on the AT&T Performing Arts Center Campus in Dallas. The Texas Ballet Theater performs at NorthPark, providing an opportunity for accessibility to the arts, and NorthPark also supports one of the organization’s signature events, Tutu Chic

 

northpark ambassadors 2023
Myrna Schlegel is wearing Marni at Neiman Marcus and Eiseman Jewels.

Myrna Schlegel

Myrna Schlegel represents the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) for 2023. The DSO is the largest performing arts organization in the Southwest United States and committed to inspiring the broadest possible audience with distinctive classical programs, inventive pops concerts and innovative multimedia presentations. NorthPark and the DSO partner to bring free quarterly concerts to NorthPark each year. 

 

Carla Thompson
Carla Thompson is wearing Akris at Neiman Marcus and Eiseman Jewels.

Carla Thompson

Carla Thompson focuses on The Cliburn, whose mission is to advance classical piano music throughout the world. Its international competitions, education programs, and concert series embody an enduring commitment to artistic excellence and the discovery of young artists. NorthPark partners with the organization to bring a free concert series to NorthPark Center, providing accessibility to some of the world’s most talented musicians. 

 

northpark ambassadors 2023
Lisa Sherrod is wearing Lafayette 148 at Nordstrom and Eiseman Jewels.

Lisa Sherrod

Lisa Sherrod champions the mission of The Family Place. Countless NorthPark Center businesses rally together to support the mission of The Family Place with the Partner Card series. The nonprofit’s mission empowers survivors of family violence by providing safe housing, counseling and skills that create independence. Through Dallas’ premiere shopping event, each individual Partners Card sale empowers The Family Place to provide one night of safety for a victim of family violence at The Family Place. More than 700 restaurant and retail partners join each year, supporting the mission. 

 

northpark ambassadors 2023
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman is wearing ZIMMERMANN and Eiseman Jewels.

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman has a passion for the mission of Children’s Cancer Fund. NorthPark plays an integral role in two signature events that support the mission. The Children’s Cancer Fund Model Reveal takes place each January, as well as the spring Gala in April. NorthPark hosts the Model Reveal each year, in preparation for the Gala. The Model Reveal is a special moment for the organization and always features one of the Children’s Health cancer patients. 

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Impact Makers
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
read full series
