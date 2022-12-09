Dara Oda, Joamanuel Velazquez (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Ceron and Todd Fiscus, event chairs (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Samantha Pille (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Meghan Looney, Suzanne Droese (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Max Trowbridge, Michelle Hunt, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Emberli Pridham, Katy Brooks, Kameron Westcott, Nancy Gopez (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Donna Weitzman, Capera Ryan, Deborah Ryan (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Aneeta Goomar, Andrea Weber (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Brooke Hortenstine, Marjon Henderson (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Lynsey Blair Shilling, Lauri Lawrence (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Alex Klitsch, Virginia Talley (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Todd Fiscus, Cerón, Vanessa Logan, Tim O’Keefe (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Haylee Edwards, Lee Banchetti (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Madison Ewing, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Brittany Ricketts, Rylie Bland (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Jessica Bass Bolander, Catherine Almeida, Kate Marie Grinold Sigfusson, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Melissa Smrekar, Samantha Wortley, Lupe Jorba (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Paige Nyman, Riley Moyano (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Alexandra F. Light, Joamanuel Velazquez (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Katelyn Rhodes (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Lynne Alpar, Dana Golman, Sofi Sugasti, Jackie Bolin, Stephanie Prentiss, Carrie Becker, Deni Bryant, Jennifer Roberts, Nancy Carlson (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Kelly Nolan, Jane Humphrey (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Samantha Pille (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Society / Featured Parties

Ballet Meets Runway at This Beloved Annual Fundraiser — Inside the 2022 Tutu Chic

Co-Chairs Cerón and Todd Fiscus Set a High-Style Tone

BY // 12.09.22
photography Sharon Ellman
The 2022 Tutu Chic event, an annual mashup of ballet and fashion (the presenting sponsor that was supplying the runway looks was Neiman Marcus), was co-chaired by one of my favorite husband and husband duos, Cerón and Todd Fiscus, and raises funds for the beloved Texas Ballet Theater. This year, over 250 guests gathered at the Winspear Opera House were welcomed by Cerón and Todd alongside TBT’s executive director, Vanessa Logan; acting artistic director and choreographer of the show, Tim O’Keefe; and artistic director laureate, Ben Stevenson.

Since its founding in 1961 TBT has evolved from a small regional ballet company to the internationally recognized organization it is today. It consistently presents world-class performances that range from cutting-edge to classical.

Some of the dancers performing that morning for guests (who got to sit onstage) included principal Carl Coomer; soloist Amanda Fairweather; and principal Paige Nyman.

Ceron and Todd Fiscus, event chairs (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Ceron and Todd Fiscus, Tutu Chic event chairs (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Post Tutu Chic runway show meets ballet performance, we all made our way to the beautifully set tables in the lobby of the Winspear. I found myself seated at a long table with  T&C (Todd and Cerón) and had a wonderful catch-up with my seatmates Brooke Hortenstine, Lucy Wrubel, and Missy Peck.

Best dressed? Too many to mention as everyone came to win the approval of the co-chairs — Cerón in a Gucci suit lived up to his reputation. Some of the standouts were Lisa Cooley in a sleek Dolce & Gabbana suit, Michelle Nussbaumer in a fabulously avant-garde black Comme des Garçons dress, and Neiman Marcus NorthPark general manager Mary McGreevy in a La Double J printed suit.

And wait, did I mention the raffle? Two items were up for grabs. First, a picture-perfect Ballet Birthday Party featuring TBT dancers with every detail covered from start to finish with event planning from Todd Events, florals by Avant Garden, delish food from Art 2 Catering, and of course beauty by the one and only Cerón Salon. The second was equally coveted: a weekend getaway in San Miguel. As the fall gloom was beginning to settle in the week of the event, many fantasized about escaping to Hacienda Santa Ana, a glorious nine-bedroom residence with a full staff to attend to their every need.

Spotted swanning about the beautifully set room for Tutu Chic — Ann Hobson, Kameron WestcottCapera RyanKimberly Schlegel WhitmanLisa Rochio, Merry Vose, Meredith Land, Nancy Gopez, Gavin SmithDiane ByrdTiffany CubanVivian B. FergusonTera GarveyLindsay LoughlinTiffany LuedtkeKaty MagruderJanet RiceVenise StuartVatana Watters, and the PaperCity December issue “She’s the Bomb” Robin Wilkes.

 

