Culture / Style

How Sheila Grant’s Decades of Drive Helped Shape the Dallas-Fort Worth Arts Scene

The Integral Force Behind Klyde Warren Park Takes Us Back to the '80s in Style

BY // 02.01.21
sheila grant fort worth ballet

Sheila Grant, photographed wearing Valentino at the Fort Worth Ballet Gala in the '80s.

Give me a Mad Men era moment, and I’m all in: glamorous women with perfectly coiffed hair wearing bouclé day dresses and dashing men in gray razor-sharp suits with crisp white shirts, sipping martinis at lunch. Yes, please. This month’s PaperCity Bomb, Sheila Grant, was delivering chic memories and enchanting stories, some from that bygone age, during our recent lunch at Dallas Country Club. In a yellow dress as bright as the summer sun, paired with a white cardigan adorned with a sequined flower and a suite of matching white jewelry, this modern-day Betty Draper outshone anyone in the room.

Sheila was born and reared in Dallas, then studied English literature at Southern Methodist University and University of Texas, Austin. After she met her future husband and philanthropic partner, Jody Grant, they moved to New York City. This was the late ’60s and ’70s. Sheila didn’t want to be one of those women who simply threw fabulous dinner parties (although many rank her among their favorite hostesses). Instead, she chose a career — or rather, it chose her — and found herself working at CBS in the programming department. She read novels and turned them into scripts that became made-for-TV movies. These were the glory years when Bill Paley was chairman. Sheila adored seeing the “truckloads of clothes that CBS took out to the Hamptons every summer” to Bill’s icon-of-fashion wife, Babe.

My favorite story from those golden years of television was the morning when Sheila found a wall in her office painted a horrific puce green. The evening before, a naughty Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett had come upon the can of paint, likely after post-filming cocktails, and decided to play a practical joke. “It was the worst color you’ve ever seen,” Sheila says. “The ‘suits’ came in the next morning and were just beside themselves.”

After New York, Jody and Sheila spent time in Houston and Fort Worth before returning to Dallas in the early ’90s. As a child, Sheila was enamored with dance. In New York, she was a patron of the ballet and co-founded, alongside Anne Bass, the Fort Worth Ballet. Sheila recalls that it was a startup in every way imaginable: “We had to hire everyone, from the artistic director to the dancers who were lured to Texas from around the globe.”

Sheila’s greatest community accomplishment is still a work in progress: Klyde Warren Park. She and Jody began working on the plans and fundraising in 2004 and were overjoyed when it opened in 2012. The green space that covers I-75 and connects the
downtown arts district to the uptown neighborhood has been transformative for the city. Not only has it created more than $2 billion in new real estate value in the area, but it’s become a much needed city center. Another reason Sheila became involved was because the Park could be a venue for the arts.

“If you take a family of four or five to a ballet or the opera,” she says, “it’s going to cost a fortune. If we could do that in the park, that was one of the things I was interested in.”

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - DALLAS

She and Jody wanted to ensure that free programs were integral to the future. But there’s still work to be done, and plans are afoot for the next chapter, which will expand the overall footprint and bring more neighborhoods together. Sheila is equal to the challenge, and, I’m sure she’ll use her charms to ensure that Dallas will have even more green space — verdant, not puce — in the future.

Anne Bass and Shelia Grant

Approximate date of this photo.
Either 1987 or 1988.

The occasion.
Fort Worth Ballet Gala.

What you were wearing.
Valentino.

What price fashion.
My husband loved the dress, but not the price — although he later admitted it was worth every penny I’d paid for it.

Why this is a Bomb picture?
This dress has a special meaning for me in several respects. I wore it to the most financially successful ballet gala that Anne and I chaired together. A couple of years later, I wore it to a Paris Opera Ballet Gala, where I was seated in a box with Princess Margaret, whom I greatly admired — a patron saint of ballet, a lifelong devotee of the art form, the first president of the Royal Ballet, and someone who was equally as passionate as I am about dancers and ballet.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
2656 San Marcus
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2656 San Marcus
DALLAS, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2656 San Marcus
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
3710 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3710 Fairfax Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$789,000 Learn More about this property
Lindsey Jensen
This property is listed by: Lindsey Jensen (972) 896-9333 Email Realtor
3710 Fairfax Avenue
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X