Mi Cocina Will Bring Mambo Taxis and Picnic Baskets to Klyde Warren Park

Since opening to the public in 2012, Klyde Warren Park has played host to a few unique restaurant concepts that have come and gone. (I still miss the Park Salad at Lark on the Park, which sadly closed in 2018.) But the question of what would fill the former Savor space, housed in a gorgeous, glass-encased space designed by architect Thomas Phifer, is what garnered the most interest.

After interviewing potential new restaurants and gathering feedback from Park patrons, Klyde Warren Park announced today a new partnership with M Crowd Restaurant Group to create “Mi Cocina on the Park.”

“We’re thrilled to join two iconic Dallas brands, both sharing a real sense of pride and community,” Kit Sawers, Klyde Warren Park President, stated in a release. “After receiving feedback from Park patrons via online surveys and Zoom focus groups, it became obvious that Mi Cocina was the overwhelming choice for this special place. Our neighbors will enjoy familiar, legendary dishes and cocktails, while visitors from around the globe can check the ‘Tex-Mex box’ and take in the Park’s stunning views.”

Dallas-based architecture firm Droese Raney, which handled the redesign of Mi Cocina’s Highland Park Village space and Monkey Bar’s terrace, will help bring “Mi Cocina on the Park” to life, rethinking the unique glass structure with modern Mexican influences while maintaining Phifer’s striking work. The vision includes a renovated patio and dining area, along with an outdoor walk-up window to purchase picnics baskets (which hopefully can include a Mambo Taxi or two).

Some might have pictured a more daring culinary concept for the coveted local spot, but partnering with Mi Cocina makes sense for the Dallas nonprofit. The 30-year-old restaurant is extremely popular, regularly attracting locals and tourists alike.

“Klyde Warren Park is free to everyone,” Sawers adds in the release. “But free is expensive.” A portion of the proceeds from “Mi Cocina on the Park” will directly support the upkeep, free monthly programming, and more for the downtown park, which will begin hosting a year-long celebration for its 10th anniversary this fall, when the restaurant is slated to open.

And though the opening “Mi Cocina on the Park” is months off (centuries in pandemic time), the Park is still celebrating today. From 11am to 1pm, visitors are invited to stop by for free Mambo Taxis from the restaurant’s food truck.